NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2020 -- The Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are urging a civilian or navy machinist who has been recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in the nation, or their family, to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 for a conversation about why their potentially substantial financial compensation claim depends on having an extremely skilled mesothelioma attorneys working on their behalf.

"To get the compensation job done for a Navy Veteran or civilian machinist we recommend attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of KVO/Karst von Oiste. If you are a navy or civilian machinist and you have mesothelioma do not hire a local car accident attorney for mesothelioma compensation claim like this.

The lawyers at the law firm of KVO/Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation settlement results for Navy Veterans or people with mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer nationwide and they work overtime for their clients. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst the founding partner at the law firm of KVO/Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Mesothelioma Victims Center places a huge emphasis on helping machinists or mechanics with mesothelioma because people like this frequently had multiple exposures to asbestos at more than one workplace and-more often than not in more than one state.

Important Compensation Tip from the Mesothelioma Victims Center, "If we had one incredibly important piece of advice for a machinist or mechanic with mesothelioma it would be call us at 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of KVO/Karst von Oiste. Please think nationally when it comes to hiring an attorney and focus in on hiring a journeyman level full-time mesothelioma attorney for better compensation results."

The Mesothelioma Victims Center is especially focused in on assisting a machinist or mechanic with mesothelioma who was exposed to asbestos while working for:

The US Navy

A factory

A shipyard

A power plant or public utility

A steel mill

A maritime company

An oil refinery

An oil/gas production field

A mine

On a ship

A railroad

For the US Navy's description of what a machinist mate job description entails please review their website on this topic: https://www.navycs.com/navy-jobs/machinists-mate.html.

Each year about 3000 US citizens will be diagnosed with mesothelioma. Mesothelioma is caused by exposure to asbestos. High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, miners, manufacturing workers, pulp or paper mill workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, construction workers, railroad workers, and firemen. Typically, the exposure to asbestos for these types of workers occurred in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a US Navy Veteran with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma

