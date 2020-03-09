metals-stocks:-gold-logs-slight-gain-as-global-stocks-and-oil-routed

Gold futures booked a moderate rise on Monday as global markets were in a free fall, partly sparked by a plunge in crude-oil prices and mounting concerns about the spread of the infectious disease COVID-19.

“Risk aversion is very high to start the trading week. Global stock markets are melting down, while currency and commodity markets are in turmoil,” wrote Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco.com in a Monday research note.

Gold for April delivery

GCJ20,

+0.32%

on Comex picked up $3.30, or 0.2%, at $1,675.70 an ounce, after bullion put in a 6.79% gain last week, representing its largest weekly rise for a most-active contract since 2011, according to FactSet data.

May silver

SIK20,

-1.63% ,

meanwhile, shed 20.9 cents, or 1.2%, at $17.054 an ounce, after booking a 4.89% gain based on the most-active contract.

Global markets were in turmoil which have reached a fresh peak after Russia and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries failed to strike an agreement on deeper crude production cuts. In response, Saudi Arabia slashed crude prices

CL00,

-24.51%

BRN00,

+0.84%

and was looking to ramp up production, a move that is intended to cement its market share, leading investors to worry about a price war that has already could sent shock waves throughout markets.

The problems around oil come as infections of COVID-19 are growing and threatening to put a further dent in global supply chains and economies. Markets were already reeling from the epidemic that was first identified in December in Wuhan, China. So far, 111,284 cases have been identified, claiming 3,900 lives.

Gold prices had been at an intraday peak at $1,704.30 an ounce, but pulled back, leading some analysts to speculate that traders are readjusting their portfolios amid a market rout that may result in some margin calls.

Traders “are selling gold to invest in crude oil and also meet margin calls on crude oil. Crude oil looks much more risk free at current price of $31.80 [a barrel priced on NYMEX] than gold at $1676.00,” wrote Chintan Karnani, chief market analyst at Insignia Consultants.

The S&P 500 index

SPX,

-6.47%

fell 7% early Monday, triggering circuit-breakers at the start of the session that resulted in a 15-minute halt of trading.

The move for bullion comes as 10-year

TMUBMUSD10Y,

0.546%

and 30-year Treasury debt yields

TMUBMUSD30Y,

0.997%

plumb the historic lows that leave the entire array of U.S. government bonds yielding less than 1%. Bond prices rise as yields fall. Falling yields can bolster demand for precious metals because gold doesn’t offer a coupon.