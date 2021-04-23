1 hour ago
The Oil and Gas Industry: Growing Commitments to Financial and ESG Stewardship: Highlights and Presentations from EnerCom Dallas: The Energy Investment & ESG Conference on April 6-7
Stock investors dissect Biden’s capital gains tax hike proposal
Offshore wind firm to work with researchers on recycling glass fibers to tackle blade waste
Mexico’s fuel market grip is poised to tighten, buoying AMLO
White House touts EVs, but not backing gasoline-powered phase-out date
OPEC urges members to lobby against U.S. NOPEC bill and outline risks

Bloomberg

Mexico’s bill to increase government controls over the fuel market won final congressional approval in the latest blow to the country’s historic opening up of the energy industry.

With 65 lawmakers in favor, 47 opposed, and 6 abstaining, the senate on Thursday passed the proposal from President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to expand control over gasoline and diesel distribution, imports and marketing. It also allows the government to suspend permits from fuel-market operators based on national or energy security reasons, and it lets state-owned oil company Petroleos Mexicanos take over their facilities.

