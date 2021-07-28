Mexico’s Pemex posts quarterly net profit; debt swells to $115 bln

Nasdaq

MEXICO CITY – Mexico’s state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) on Wednesday reported net profit of 14.4 billion pesos ($722.5 million) in the second quarter, reversing course after a loss in the same period last year thanks to higher prices and crude production.

Pemex’s financial debt swelled slightly from the first quarter of the year, reaching $115.1 billion at the end of the April-to-June period.

The company on Tuesday was downgraded by Moody’s one notch, sending its debt deeper into so-called junk territory, a move that Pemex chief executive Octavio Romero said he disagreed with.

Pemex’s total income in the second quarter was 347.44 billion pesos ($17.42 billion), rising from 181.7 billion pesos in the year-earlier period as its output and prices both rose.

The second quarter net profit came after Pemex reported a loss in the same period last year of 44.33 billion pesos, or $1.9 billion at the exchange rate of the time.

Crude production rose 3.8% compared with the second quarter a year earlier, while the amount of crude processed by its refineries rose 5.4%.

($1 = 19.9470 pesos at end-June)