1 min ago
Mexico’s Pemex posts quarterly net profit; debt swells to $115 bln
2 hours ago
Hess reports estimated results for the second quarter of 2021
2 hours ago
ExxonMobil makes new discovery off Guyana’s coast
3 hours ago
Oil nears $75 as U.S. inventory drop counters virus concerns
4 hours ago
U.S. crude oil inventories decrease by 4.1 million barrels
21 hours ago
EnerCom’s 26th The Oil & Gas Conference® brings a broad group of public and private energy companies, energy analysts, industry leaders and investors to Denver, Aug. 15-18, 2021

Mexico’s Pemex posts quarterly net profit; debt swells to $115 bln

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Corporate Performance Announcements / Crude Oil News / Earnings / Energy News / Exploration and Production (E&P) / International   by

Nasdaq

MEXICO CITY – Mexico’s state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) on Wednesday reported net profit of 14.4 billion pesos ($722.5 million) in the second quarter, reversing course after a loss in the same period last year thanks to higher prices and crude production.

Mexico's Pemex posts quarterly net profit; debt swells to $115 bln- oil and gas 360

Source: Reuters

Pemex’s financial debt swelled slightly from the first quarter of the year, reaching $115.1 billion at the end of the April-to-June period.

The company on Tuesday was downgraded by Moody’s one notch, sending its debt deeper into so-called junk territory, a move that Pemex chief executive Octavio Romero said he disagreed with.

Pemex’s total income in the second quarter was 347.44 billion pesos ($17.42 billion), rising from 181.7 billion pesos in the year-earlier period as its output and prices both rose.

The second quarter net profit came after Pemex reported a loss in the same period last year of 44.33 billion pesos, or $1.9 billion at the exchange rate of the time.

Crude production rose 3.8% compared with the second quarter a year earlier, while the amount of crude processed by its refineries rose 5.4%.

($1 = 19.9470 pesos at end-June)

Tags: , , , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.