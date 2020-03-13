10 hours ago
MGE Energy Issues March 2020 ‘Interim Report’

 March 13, 2020 - 3:28 PM EDT
MADISON, Wis.

MGE Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEE) highlights its strong total return in its latest investor newsletter, "Interim Report," which also includes the following topics:

- Steady dividend growth
- Solid annual earnings
- Sustainability driving investments
- MGE recognized for sustainable practices
- MGE Energy invests in innovation
- Annual Meeting to be held May 19
- Vote your shares

The newsletter is available on MGE Energy's website at: https://www.mgeenergy.com/interimreport

Interim Report is published quarterly to provide investors with information about MGE Energy and its primary subsidiary, Madison Gas and Electric.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy is an investor-owned public utility holding company headquartered in the state capital of Madison, Wis. It is the parent company of Madison Gas and Electric, which generates and distributes electricity in Dane County, Wis., and purchases and distributes natural gas in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties. MGE Energy's assets total approximately $2 billion, and its 2019 revenues were approximately $569 million.

Investor relations contact
Ken Frassetto
Director Shareholder Services and Treasury Management
608-252-4723 | [email protected]

