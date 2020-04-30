Michael Baker International Appoints Caroline Brabrook, P.E., as Seattle Office Manager

PITTSBURGH, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services celebrating 80 Years of Making a Difference, announced today that Caroline Brabrook, P.E., has joined the firm as the Office Manager for the growing Seattle Office. In her new role, Ms. Brabrook will lead the office by managing and overseeing all office personnel and business activities, supporting local projects and unifying local leadership for Michael Baker International within the office.

"Caroline is a proven leader with diverse experience in operations, regional management, business development, project management and financial analysis and risk management," said Mike Conaboy, Regional Director of the West Region at Michael Baker. "Our Seattle office is expanding and we are thrilled to have Caroline lead this team of talented professionals who are undertaking large and impactful infrastructure projects in the Seattle area and the Pacific Northwest."

Ms. Brabrook brings 20 years of leadership on multi-disciplinary transportation projects in the Puget Sound, including SDOT, WSDOT, City of Bellevue, Sound Transit, King County, Snohomish County and City of Tukwila, to her position as Seattle Office Manager. Prior to joining Michael Baker, Ms. Brabrook served as Vice President, Seattle Area Manager for Kleinfelder. In addition to past leadership positions in the Puget Sound, Caroline was also the Office Engineering Manager for the Dragados CP 2-3 team on California High Speed Rail.

Ms. Brabrook holds a Bachelor of Applied Science Degree in Civil Engineering with First Class Honors from the University of Waterloo in Ontario, Canada. She is also a member of the Women's Transportation Seminar (WTS) and the Institute of Transportation Engineers, currently sitting on the Safety Committee.

