Michael Baker International Promotes Ed Gentilcore to Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services celebrating 80 Years of Making a Difference, today announced that Ed Gentilcore has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer. He assumes the role from H. James McKnight, who is retiring after a 45-year career that includes nearly 25 years of service at Michael Baker. In his new role, Mr. Gentilcore will continue to serve as a trusted advisor to the Executive Leadership Team and colleagues companywide. In addition, John M. Tedder has been promoted to Senior Vice President and Deputy General Counsel. Both Mr. Gentilcore and Mr. Tedder will continue to be based in Michael Baker's corporate headquarters in downtown Pittsburgh.

Mr. Gentilcore most recently served as Senior Vice President and Deputy General Counsel at Michael Baker. He has more than 30 years of nationally recognized experience in engineering and construction law and litigation. He has managed bidding, contracting, environmental reviews and claims management on major capital construction projects and has experience in multiple delivery systems, including design-bid-build, Design-Build and integrated project delivery.

Prior to joining Michael Baker, Mr. Gentilcore was Vice President and Deputy General Counsel at the New York Racing Association and spent seven years at Sherrard, German & Kelly, P.C., as Shareholder, Director and Chair of its Construction Services Group. He also has worked in senior positions with Duane Morris, LLP and Reed Smith, LLP.

Mr. Gentilcore earned a Juris Doctorate degree from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Speech/Rhetoric and Communications from the University of Pittsburgh. He is a U.S. Green Building Council Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design Accredited Professional (LEED AP) and served as a co-chair of the ConsensusDOCS Committee charged with the development of the ConsensusDOCS 310 Green Building Addendum.

He has been selected by his peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America in the fields of Construction Law and Construction Litigation. He also currently serves on the Governing Committee of the American Bar Association Forum on Construction Law. The Forum is the world's largest association of construction lawyers.

John M. Tedder previously served as Associate General Counsel at Michael Baker and has more than 24 years of legal experience focused on project development, procurement and complex design and construction disputes. His expertise includes work surrounding power plant capital projects, commercial development, highway/bridge construction and energy and natural resources.

Before joining Michael Baker, Mr. Tedder was Shareholder at Sherrard, German & Kelly, P.C., Partner at Duane Morris, LLP and Reed Smith, LLP, and an Associate at Babst, Calland, Clements & Zomnir, P.C. He also has been selected by his peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America in the fields of Construction Law and Construction Litigation.

Mr. Tedder earned a Juris Doctorate degree from the Duquesne University School of Law in Pittsburgh and a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from Clemson University in Clemson, South Carolina.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International, celebrating 80 Years of Making a Difference, is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services, including design, planning, architectural, environmental, construction and program management. The company provides its comprehensive range of services and solutions to support U.S. federal, state, and municipal governments, foreign allied governments, and a wide range of commercial clients. Michael Baker's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement to help solve challenges for clients and communities throughout the country. To learn more, visit www.mbakerintl.com.

