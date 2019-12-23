Middle East & Africa Waste-to-Energy (WtE) Market Outlook, 2027 - Substantial Investments in New WtE Projects Spur Growth

This report states that the industry would grow with a CAGR of 4.88% in the forecast duration from 2019-2027.



Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, the UAE, and countries in Rest of MEA together form the waste-to-energy market in the Middle East and Africa.



The South African waste management industry is depicting continual growth and is one of the most efficient waste management industries in the continent of Africa. In 2018, South Africa generated 42 million cubic meters of waste, which amounted to R17 billion, most of it was discarded in landfills.

Recycling waste has become necessary in the country, as the poor recycling rate (around 10%) has resulted in the reduction of the area available for landfilling. Waste-to-energy management in South Africa would provide the country with significant benefits. For instance, with the country increasingly falling short of space for landfilling, WtE management proves to be an excellent alternative to landfills.



The first large-scale WtE conversion plant in Africa was launched in January 2017, in Cape Town's Athlone, which was built five years after extensive planning. Waste Mart and Clean Energy Africa, collaborated for the development of this R400 million project, which is owned and run by Clean Energy Africa's subsidiary, New Horizons Energy. By implementing this project, Cape Town has moved from being an electricity distributor to an electricity generator, reaching towards its goals of having 20% renewable energy in its energy mix.



The dominating players in the waste-to-energy market are Keppel Seghers, China Everbright International Ltd., Suez Environnement Company, Ze-gen, Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Wheelabrator Technologies, Inc., Amec Foster Wheeler Plc (acquired by Wood Group), Waste Management, Inc., Plasco Conversion Systems (acquired by RMB Advisory Services), and SAKO Brno A.S.

