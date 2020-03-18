Mirage Energy Corporation/Northern Hemisphere Logistics, S. A. P. I. de C. V. Signs Agreement to Obtain and File All Necessary Permits/assignments for the Respective Projects for Each Company

San Antonio, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2020) - MIRAGE ENERGY CORPORATION (OTC PINK: MRGE) / NORTHERN HEMISPHERE LOGISTICS, INC. announces it has signed an agreement with CONSEJO NACIONAL DE ENERGIA Y PETROQUIMICA HORACIO ZARATE ACEVEDO - PRESIDENT to acquire all permits and necessary documents for the construction and operations for CENOTE ENERGY S. de R. L. de C.V. for storage , WPF MEXICO PIPELINES S. de R. L. de C. V. all pipelines and NORTHERN HEMISPHERE LOGISTICS, INC. in reference to the Isthmus project.

PROJECTS:

CENOTE ENERGY S. de R. L. de C. V. - First under ground natural gas storage facility first phase 52 BCF of working gas storage with the capability of storing up to 786 BCF once full developed as demand by customers dictate.

WPF MEXICO PIPELINES S. de R. L. de C. V. - 42" diameter pipeline interconnected to proposed storage facility with interconnects to Station #19 and Los Ramones all on Mexico's National Pipeline System. Including interconnecting and rehabilitating a existing 48" pipeline running all the way to the Isthmus Corridor thus bringing abundant supply of natural gas to the southern region of Mexico. Approximately 1000 miles.

NORTHERN HEMISPHERE LOGISTICS, S. A. P. I. de C. V. - Includes rehabilitating dock facilities at Coatzacoalcos Veracruz on the Gulf of Mexico side with new monobouys. Rehabilitating 30" & 48" lines running from Coatzacoalcos to Salina Cruz Oaxaca, dock and monobouys in the Pacific side, this including the pumping stations along the track and tankage on both side of the Isthmus.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6732/53565_4734b7d0340fe99b_002full.jpg

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future financial performance. We intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors for such statement. We wish to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Any forward-looking statements represent management's best judgement as to what may occur in the future. However, forward-looking statements are subject to risk, uncertainties and important factors beyond our control that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from historical results of operations and events and those presently anticipated or projected.

SOURCE: Mirage Energy Corporation

http://www.mirageenergycorp.com/

Office: 210-858-3970

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/53565

copyright (c) newsfile corp. 2020