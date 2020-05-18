MISTRAS Group Announces First Quarter 2020 Results
Revenue for the Quarter Exceeds Forecast Cash on hand Increased from Year End Selling, General & Administrative Expense Run Rate Reduced Strategic Actions Implemented to Lower Costs Further in 2020
Highlights of the First Quarter 2020*
Revenue of $159.5 million, exceeding forecast
Cash from operations of $6.1 million
Credit facility amended, to provide covenant flexibility while maintaining liquidity
Selling, general and administrative expenses of $41.6 million, down despite additive acquisition
Capital expenditures of $4.4 million, down 23% reflecting lower full year CapEx budget
Coronavirus (“COVID-19”) and related impact on crude oil prices trigger non-cash impairment charges of $106.1 million; $92.1 million after-tax basis
* All comparisons are consolidated and versus the equivalent prior year period, unless otherwise noted.
PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mistras Group, Inc. (MG: NYSE), a leading “one source” global provider of technology-enabled asset protection solutions, reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2020.
Chief Executive Officer Dennis Bertolotti stated, “Mistras continues to provide the essential services that help organizations comply with increasingly complex environmental, safety and other regulations. In these challenging times our employees remain on the front line, now focused not only on the safety of the facilities they serve, but on their health as well as the health of those around them. I am proud of how our team has responded to these conditions, delivering outstanding service while simultaneously positioning Mistras to emerge from this global pandemic stronger and better prepared to further our industry leadership.”
“As recently forecasted, revenues were down in the first quarter of 2020 compared to a year ago, though less than anticipated due to our ability to quickly react to dynamic market conditions. This reduction impacted margins and profits.”
“Cash flows held strong at $6.1 million, representing one of the recurring strengths of our business model. Overhead spending reflects the costs inherited in our New Century acquisition and spending levels prior to the cost reductions that were put in place at the start of the second quarter. Overhead spending is expected to be down approximately 10% over the balance of the year, as a result of the strategic actions implemented. Consequently, we remain optimistic we will achieve our plan to generate positive operating cash flow and adjusted EBITDA, each and every quarter this year, thereby enabling us to fund operations as well as reduce our total outstanding debt by year end. We amended our credit facility effective May 15, 2020, providing for more flexibility in covenants and saving interest on previously unused capacity, while maintaining a sufficient level of liquidity.”
“The severe contraction in near term economic activity is causing delays in projects, primarily in the energy markets, the result of which will be further decreases in revenues in the second quarter of 2020. Beyond the second quarter 2020, recent stabilization in the crude oil markets and the relaxing of certain stay-in-place mandates are allowing some of our energy industry customers to consider commencing delayed projects and restarting idled projects over the second half of the year. While it is extremely difficult to forecast with any degree of certainty, we are optimistic the second quarter will represent the low point of the year, with our prospects progressively improving in the third and fourth quarter. This should result in operating cash flow and adjusted EBITDA up significantly in the second half of the year from the first half of the year. Our plan is to exit fiscal 2020 on a growth trajectory and with momentum heading into next year.”
“Mistras has previously overcome stiff headwinds and we will emerge from these challenges all the stronger for it. We are confident that our long-term prospects have not changed. Our strategy to continually increase the value we deliver through innovative new technology, expansion into complementary adjacent businesses, and the introduction of new services will strengthen our business and create value for shareholders.”
Performance by key segments during the quarter was as follows:
Services segment first quarter revenues decreased by $11.4 million or 8.1%, consistent with the slowdown in energy markets anticipated last quarter. For the first quarter, gross profit margins were 25.0%, down from the year-ago quarter of 26.6% due to a lower level of utilization created by the first quarter energy market slowdown.
International segment first quarter revenues decreased by $6.1 million or 17.3%, consistent with the anticipated slowdown in aerospace as well as the continued runoff of the European Staff Leasing business, in addition to unfavorable currency translation. International segment first quarter gross profit margin was 27.6%, down from the year ago quarter of 29.5%.
Non-Cash Impairment Charges During the first quarter of 2020, the impact of COVID-19 and drop in crude oil prices was deemed to be a triggering event, requiring the Company to perform an interim assessment. As a result, the Company recorded non-cash $106.1 million impairment charges in the first quarter of 2020, comprised of $77.1 million related to goodwill and $29.0 million related to primarily intangible assets. On an after-tax basis, this was $92.1 million or $3.18 per diluted share. Since this was a non-cash charge, it had no other impact on Mistras’ ongoing operations.
Credit Agreement Amended Although the Company was in compliance with its bank covenants at March 31, 2020, it nevertheless executed an amendment effective May 15, 2020 to gain additional covenant flexibility. The Company maintained the remaining maturity of its existing credit agreement through December 2023 including a $94 million term loan, but reduced its revolving credit line to a maximum of $175 million, ensuring an adequate level of liquidity to fund its business. The Company additionally maintains a $100 million uncommitted accordion within the amended credit agreement, for potential expansion in the future.
The Company’s net debt (total debt less cash and cash equivalents) was $241.0 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $239.7 million at December 31, 2019. Gross debt increased by $3.3 million during the first quarter of 2020, from $254.7 million at the end of the year to $258.0 million at March 31, 2020.
The Company generated $6.1 million of cash flows from operating activities in the first quarter of 2020, compared with $8.2 million in the year ago period. The Company generated a net loss of $98.5 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared with a net loss of $5.3 million the prior year period, due primarily to the aforementioned non-cash impairment charges. The Company generated adjusted EBITDA of $5.4 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared with $12.7 million in the prior year period.
Guidance for 2020 Ongoing macro concerns attributable to the impact of COVID-19 coronavirus, continue to put crude oil prices under intense pressure. Given the continuing economic uncertainty, the Company is not providing guidance for the full year 2020. The Company does anticipate revenues for the second quarter of 2020 to decrease up to high 30% from the prior period level, although cash from operations and adjusted EBITDA are expected to remain positive. While it is extremely difficult to forecast with any degree of certainty at this time, the Company is optimistic that consolidated revenue in the second half of 2020 will be higher than the first half of 2020 with corresponding improvements in both cash flow and adjusted EBITDA. This outlook is contingent on continuing macroeconomic improvements, including stabilization in the crude oil markets and the relaxing of certain stay-in-place mandates.
Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data)
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
ASSETS
(unaudited)
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
17,027
$
15,016
Accounts receivable, net
125,130
135,997
Inventories
13,510
13,413
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
13,151
14,729
Total current assets
168,818
179,155
Property, plant and equipment, net
94,971
98,607
Intangible assets, net
72,019
109,537
Goodwill
196,289
282,410
Deferred income taxes
1,910
1,786
Other assets
49,538
48,383
Total assets
$
583,545
$
719,878
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable
$
13,110
$
15,033
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
75,156
81,389
Current portion of long-term debt
7,240
6,593
Current portion of finance lease obligations
3,847
4,131
Income taxes payable
2,067
2,094
Total current liabilities
101,420
109,240
Long-term debt, net of current portion
250,786
248,120
Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion
12,401
13,043
Deferred income taxes
6,761
21,290
Other long-term liabilities
40,424
42,163
Total liabilities
411,792
433,856
Commitments and contingencies
Equity
Preferred stock, 10,000,000 shares authorized
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 29,042,069 and 28,945,472 shares issued
290
289
Additional paid-in capital
230,472
229,205
Retained earnings (deficit)
(20,896
)
77,613
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(38,294
)
(21,285
)
Total Mistras Group, Inc. stockholders’ equity
171,572
285,822
Non-controlling interests
181
200
Total equity
171,753
286,022
Total liabilities and equity
$
583,545
$
719,878
Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (in thousands, except per share data)
Three months ended
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2019
Revenue
$
159,465
$
176,787
Cost of revenue
113,324
122,417
Depreciation
5,497
5,496
Gross profit
40,644
48,874
Selling, general and administrative expenses
41,558
41,763
Bad debt provision for troubled customers, net of recoveries
—
5,491
Impairment charges
106,062
—
Pension withdrawal expense
—
534
Research and engineering
824
857
Depreciation and amortization
3,970
4,172
Acquisition-related expense, net
(542
)
453
Loss from operations
(111,228
)
(4,396
)
Interest expense
2,789
3,527
Loss before provision (benefit) for income taxes
(114,017
)
(7,923
)
Provision for income taxes
(15,495
)
(2,637
)
Net loss
(98,522
)
(5,286
)
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests, net of taxes
(13
)
7
Net loss attributable to Mistras Group, Inc.
$
(98,509
)
$
(5,293
)
Earnings (loss) per common share:
Basic
$
(3.40
)
$
(0.19
)
Diluted
$
(3.40
)
$
(0.19
)
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
0
Basic
28,963
28,574
Diluted
28,963
28,574
Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Operating Data by Segment (in thousands)
Three months ended
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2019
Revenues
Services
$
128,873
$
140,298
International
29,067
35,162
Products and Systems
2,812
3,432
Corporate and eliminations
(1,287
)
(2,105
)
$
159,465
$
176,787
Three months ended
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2019
Gross profit
Services
$
32,237
$
37,365
International
8,023
10,360
Products and Systems
368
1,239
Corporate and eliminations
16
(90
)
$
40,644
$
48,874
Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Reconciliation of Segment and Total Company Income from Operations (GAAP) to Income before Special Items (non-GAAP) (in thousands)
Three months ended
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2019
Services:
Income (loss) from operations (GAAP)
$
(81,494
)
$
4,053
Bad debt provision for troubled customers, net of recoveries
—
4,755
Impairment charges
86,200
—
Pension withdrawal expense
—
534
Acquisition and reorganization expense (benefit), net
(520
)
305
Income before special items (non-GAAP)
$
4,186
$
9,647
International:
Loss from operations (GAAP)
$
(20,419
)
$
(215
)
Bad debt provision for troubled customers, net of recoveries
—
736
Impairment charges
19,862
—
Acquisition and reorganization expense (benefit), net
(75
)
156
Income (loss) before special items (non-GAAP)
$
(632
)
$
677
Products and Systems:
Loss from operations (GAAP)
$
(1,680
)
$
(1,328
)
Loss before special items (non-GAAP)
$
(1,680
)
$
(1,328
)
Corporate and Eliminations:
Loss from operations (GAAP)
$
(7,635
)
$
(6,906
)
Reorganization and other costs
—
—
Acquisition and reorganization expense (benefit), net
38
208
Loss before special items (non-GAAP)
$
(7,597
)
$
(6,698
)
Total Company:
Loss from operations (GAAP)
$
(111,228
)
$
(4,396
)
Bad debt provision for troubled customers, net of recoveries
—
5,491
Impairment charges
106,062
—
Pension withdrawal expense
—
534
Acquisition and reorganization expense (benefit), net
(557
)
$
669
Income (loss) before special items (non-GAAP)
$
(5,723
)
$
2,298
Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Summary Cash Flow Information (in thousands)
Three months ended
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2019
Net cash provided by (used in):
Operating activities
$
6,107
$
8,177
Investing activities
(4,204
)
(5,001
)
Financing activities
492
(3,949
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(384
)
(171
)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
$
2,011
$
(944
)
Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP) (in thousands)
Three months ended
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2019
Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP)
$
6,107
$
8,177
Less:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(4,301
)
(5,637
)
Purchases of intangible assets
(87
)
(88
)
Free cash flow (non-GAAP)
$
1,719
$
2,452
Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) (in thousands)
Three months ended
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2019
Net loss (GAAP)
$
(98,522
)
$
(5,286
)
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests, net of taxes
(13
)
7
Net loss attributable to Mistras Group, Inc.
$
(98,509
)
$
(5,293
)
Interest expense
2,789
3,527
Benefit for income taxes
(15,495
)
(2,637
)
Depreciation and amortization
9,467
9,668
Share-based compensation expense
1,345
1,356
Impairment charges
106,062
—
Acquisition-related expense (benefit), net
(542
)
453
Reorganization and other related costs (benefit)
—
216
Pension withdrawal expense
—
534
Bad debt provision for troubled customers, net of recoveries
—
5,491
Foreign exchange (gain) loss
303
(630
)
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
$
5,420
$
12,685
Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Loss (GAAP) and Diluted EPS (GAAP) to Net Loss Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP) and Diluted EPS Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP) (in thousands, except per share data)
Three months ended
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2019
Net loss attributable to Mistras Group, Inc. (GAAP)
$
(98,509
)
$
(5,293
)
Special items
105,505
6,694
Tax impact on special items
(13,842
)
(2,209
)
Special items, net of tax
$
91,663
$
4,485
Net loss attributable to Mistras Group, Inc. Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP)
$
(6,846
)
$
(808
)
Diluted EPS (GAAP)(1)
$
(3.40
)
$
(0.19
)
Special items, net of tax
3.16
0.16
Diluted EPS Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP)
$
(0.24
)
$
(0.03
)
_______________ (1) For the three months ended March 31, 2020, 99 shares related to restricted stock were excluded from the calculation of diluted EPS due to the net loss for the period. For the three months ended March 31, 2019, 212 and 168 shares related to stock options and restricted stock, respectively, were excluded from the calculation of diluted EPS due to the net loss for the period.