Mitcham Industries Announces Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter And Year-End Earnings Release And Conference Call Schedule

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitcham Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) announced today that it will release financial results for its fiscal 2020 fourth quarter and full year ended January 31, 2020 after the market closes on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, for Thursday, April 16th at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:00 a.m. Central Time.

What: Mitcham Industries Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call When: Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern / 8:00 a.m. Central How: Live via phone -- By dialing (412) 902-0030 and asking for the Mitcham

Industries call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or

Live over the Internet -- By logging onto the web at the address below Where: http://www.mitchamindustries.com

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through April 23, 2020 and may be accessed by dialing (201) 612-7415 and using pass code 13700750#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at www.mitchamindustries.com for 90 days. For more information, please contact Dennard Lascar Investor Relations at 713-529-6600 or email [email protected].

About Mitcham Industries

Mitcham Industries, Inc. provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, Mitcham has a global presence with operating locations in the United States, Canada, Singapore, Malaysia, Hungary, Colombia and the United Kingdom. Mitcham's worldwide Marine Technology Products segment, which includes its Seamap and Klein Marine Systems units, designs, manufactures and sells specialized, high performance, marine sonar and seismic equipment. Through its Equipment Leasing segment, Mitcham believes it is the largest independent provider of exploration equipment to the seismic industry.

Contacts: Rob Capps, Co-CEO-

Mitcham Industries, Inc.

936-291-2277





Ken Dennard / Zach Vaughan

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

[email protected]

713-529-6600

