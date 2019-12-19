Monolith Materials Reorganizes Board of Directors To Accommodate Growth

Lincoln, Neb., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Monolith™ Materials, Inc., a next‐generation chemical company that believes technology will lead the way to environmental transformation, today announced the reorganization of the company's Board of Directors to help guide Monolith as it emerges from its start-up phase, launches its go-to-market strategies and begins expansion planning.

Changes to the Monolith Materials Board of Directors include:

Bob Kerrey Named Chairman of the Board – Kerrey's experience as an entrepreneur, governor and U.S. senator for Nebraska and university president ideally position him to help lead Monolith through its growth phase. Senator Kerrey not only understands the national and global economic and regulatory climates that are vital to Monolith's growth, he helped to shape the unique culture that attracted Monolith to Nebraska.

Doug Patterson Appointed as Director – A 38-year executive with Omaha-based Kiewit Corporation, Patterson brings a wealth of experience to the board around planning, construction and commissioning of significant capital projects on a global scale. Patterson's experience includes leadership positions in Kiewit's Transportation and Mining businesses as well as launching and growing its Energy business unit.

Stephen Trevor Appointed as Director – Currently a partner at Cornell Capital, Trevor's experience includes over 25 years in private investing across a broad array of business sectors. He is also a Director of AgroFresh Solutions, Inc., Estre Ambiental, Inc. and Shellpoint Mortgage. Trevor is a member of the Board of Trustees of Storm King Art Center.

Bill Brady Named Director – As the former executive chairman of Monolith Materials, Brady assumed a more hands-on role with the Company during its start-up phase. With a seasoned management team now in place, Brady, a 23-year veteran of the carbon black industry, will assume a director role on the board moving forward.

"Our board brings the right balance of experience, vision and real-world pragmatism to the table," said Rob Hanson, Monolith's CEO. "I can't envision a better group to help lead us into the exciting future that awaits Monolith."

The reorganization also represents an expansion of the Monolith Materials Board of Directors to eleven members, with a combined depth of experience in the carbon black, capital project, tire manufacturing, government relations, energy and private equity sectors.

Monolith Materials is a next‐generation chemical company that uses a proprietary process to convert natural gas to carbon black in an environmentally advantaged manner. Monolith's process also produces hydrogen tail‐gas, a valuable co‐product that can be sold into the power generation or industrial gas markets. Monolith is backed by Azimuth Capital Management, Cornell Capital Management, and Warburg Pincus. For more information on Monolith Materials visit www.monolithmaterials.com.

