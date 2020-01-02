Monster Beverage Announces Webcast Details for Investor Meeting/Business Update January 9, 2020

CORONA, Calif., Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) announced today that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Rodney Sacks, and Vice Chairman and President, Hilton Schlosberg, will host an investor meeting on Thursday, January 9, 2020 to provide an update on the Company’s business and operations. The Company’s presentation will be open to all interested parties as a live webcast at www.monsterbevcorp.com , under the “Events & Presentations” section, at approximately 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time. The event will be archived on the website for approximately one year.

Monster Beverage Corporation

Based in Corona, California, Monster Beverage Corporation is a holding company and conducts no operating business except through its consolidated subsidiaries. The Company’s subsidiaries develop and market energy drinks, including Monster Energy® energy drinks, Monster Energy Ultra® energy drinks, Monster MAXX® maximum strength energy drinks, Java Monster® non-carbonated coffee + energy drinks, Espresso Monster® non-carbonated espresso + energy drinks, Caffé Monster® non-carbonated energy coffee drinks, Monster Rehab® non-carbonated energy drinks, Muscle Monster® energy shakes, Monster Hydro® energy drinks, Reign Total Body Fuel™ high performance energy drinks, NOS® energy drinks, Full Throttle® energy drinks, Burn® energy drinks, Samurai® energy drinks, Relentless® energy drinks, Mother® energy drinks, Power Play® energy drinks, BU® energy drinks, Nalu® energy drinks, BPM® energy drinks, Gladiator® energy drinks, Ultra Energy® energy drinks and Predator® energy drinks. For more information, visit www.monsterbevcorp.com .

