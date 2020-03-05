March 5, 2020 - 4:04 PM EST close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes



Montage Resources Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Operational and Financial Results IRVING, Texas Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE:MR) (the “Company” or “Montage Resources”) today announced its fourth quarter and full year 2019 operational and financial results. In addition, the Company will be posting an updated investor presentation to its corporate website. Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights: Average net daily production was 623.4 MMcfe per day

Average natural gas equivalent realized price was $3.01 per Mcfe, including cash settled derivatives and excluding firm transportation expenses

Per unit cash production costs (including lease operating, transportation, gathering and compression, production and ad valorem taxes) were $1.33 per Mcfe

Net income was $14.1 million; Income from continuing operations before income taxes was $14.0 million; Adjusted net income1 was $31.8 million; and Adjusted EBITDAX1 was $87.6 million, above of analyst consensus expectations Full Year 2019 Highlights: Average net daily production was 547.8 MMcfe per day

Average natural gas equivalent realized price was $3.06 per Mcfe, including cash settled derivatives and excluding firm transportation expense

Per unit cash production costs (including lease operating, transportation, gathering and compression, production and ad valorem taxes) were $1.32 per Mcfe

Net income was $31.8 million; Income from continuing operations before income taxes was $30.4 million; Adjusted net income1 was $84.9 million; and Adjusted EBITDAX1 was $311.1 million, above analyst consensus expectations. John Reinhart, President and CEO, commented on the Company’s operational and financial results, “In 2019 the Company delivered higher production, lower operating costs, lower overhead costs, increased net income, improved adjusted EBITDAX1, and lower capital spending than initially guided, all while adding over $275 million in borrowing base capacity and keeping financial leverage2 below 2 times. I am extremely proud of the team and the numerous successes realized, all while managing through the integration since the transformational Blue Ridge merger one year ago, as well as a challenging commodity price environment. The current operating environment reinforces the importance of being a low-cost producer with high quality assets, maintaining a top performing execution team and having limited commitments. In 2020, Montage Resources will continue its focus on the execution of a business plan that positions the company favorably with moderate scale, a low-cost structure and solid balance sheet. We remain advantaged from an operational flexibility standpoint and maintain the optionality to adjust capital expenditures during 2020 as commodity prices dictate in order to target a cash flow positive position. The Company has established a track record of realizing fundamental corporate value enhancements and will continue to evaluate a full range of strategic, tactical and operational opportunities aimed at maximizing long-term shareholder value.” 1 Non-GAAP measure. See reconciliation for details 2 Based upon net debt to pro forma last twelve months EBITDAX Operational Discussion The Company’s production for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 is set forth in the following table: Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Production: Natural gas (MMcf) 44,523.6 26,657.3 154,137.5 89,965.7 NGLs (Mbbls) 1,271.4 1,010.5 4,686.3 3,503.1 Oil (Mbbls) 867.5 748.6 2,950.8 2,378.0 Total (MMcfe) 57,357.0 37,211.9 199,960.1 125,252.3 Average daily production volume: Natural gas (Mcf/d) 483,952 289,753 422,295 246,481 NGLs (Bbls/d) 13,820 10,984 12,839 9,598 Oil (Bbls/d) 9,429 8,137 8,084 6,515 Total (MMcfe/d) 623.4 404.5 547.8 343.2 Financial Discussion Revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2019 totaled $174.1 million, compared to $171.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. Adjusted Revenue3, which includes the impact of cash settled derivatives and excludes brokered natural gas and marketing revenue and other revenue, totaled $172.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to $138.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. Net Income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $14.1 million, or $0.39 per share, compared to $36.5 million, or $1.81 per share4, for the three months ended December 31, 2018. Adjusted Net Income3 for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $31.8 million, or $0.89 per share, compared to $24.6 million, or $1.22 per share4 for the three months ended December 31, 2018. Adjusted EBITDAX3 was $87.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to $80.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2019 totaled $634.4 million, compared to $515.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. Adjusted Revenue3, which includes the impact of cash settled derivatives and excludes brokered natural gas and marketing revenue and other revenue, totaled $612.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to $471.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. Net Income for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $31.8 million, or $0.96 per share, compared to $18.8 million, or $0.94 per share4 for the year ended December 31, 2018. Adjusted Net Income3 for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $84.9 million, or $2.56 per share, compared to $51.4 million, or $2.57 per share4 for the year ended December 31, 2018. Adjusted EBITDAX3 was $311.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to $261.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. 3 Adjusted Revenue, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EBITDAX are non-GAAP financial measures. Tables reconciling Adjusted Revenue, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EBITDAX to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found at the end of the financial statements included in this press release. 4 Retroactively reflects the 15-to-1 reverse stock split that took place at the close of the merger with Blue Ridge Mountain Resources, Inc. (“Blue Ridge”) on February 28, 2019. Average realized price calculations for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 are set forth in the table below: Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Average realized price (excluding cash settled derivatives and firm transportation) Natural gas ($/Mcf) $ 2.19 $ 3.59 $ 2.34 $ 3.05 NGLs ($/Bbl) 18.65 22.40 18.04 24.59 Oil ($/Bbl) 48.90 53.10 49.42 58.12 Total average prices ($/Mcfe) 2.85 4.25 2.96 3.98 Average realized price (including cash settled derivatives, excluding firm transportation) Natural gas ($/Mcf) $ 2.36 $ 3.05 $ 2.45 $ 2.96 NGLs ($/Bbl) 19.14 22.40 18.45 24.32 Oil ($/Bbl) 49.67 46.44 50.01 50.47 Total average prices ($/Mcfe) 3.01 3.73 3.06 3.77 Average realized price (including firm transportation, excluding cash settled derivatives) Natural gas ($/Mcf) $ 1.74 $ 3.03 $ 1.88 $ 2.50 NGLs ($/Bbl) 18.65 22.40 18.04 24.59 Oil ($/Bbl) 48.90 53.10 49.42 58.12 Total average prices ($/Mcfe) 2.50 3.85 2.60 3.59 Average realized price (including cash settled derivatives and firm transportation) Natural gas ($/Mcf) $ 1.92 $ 2.50 $ 1.99 $ 2.41 NGLs ($/Bbl) 19.14 22.40 18.45 24.32 Oil ($/Bbl) 49.67 46.44 50.01 50.47 Total average prices ($/Mcfe) 2.66 3.33 2.70 3.37 *rounded to the nearest penny The Company’s cash production costs (which include lease operating, transportation, gathering and compression, production and ad valorem taxes) are shown in the table below. Per unit cash production costs, which include $0.35 per Mcfe of firm transportation expense, were $1.33 per Mcfe for the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of approximately 1% compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. For the year ended December 31, 2019 per unit cash production costs, which include $0.36 per Mcfe of firm transportation expense, were $1.32 per Mcfe, a decrease of approximately 6% compared to the year ended December 31, 2018. General and administrative expense (including one-time merger-related expenses) was $13.9 million and $11.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and is shown in the table below. Cash general and administrative expense5 (excluding merger-related expenses and stock-based compensation expense) was $9.0 million and $8.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. General and administrative expense per Mcfe (including one-time merger-related expenses) was $0.24 in the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to $0.30 in the three months ended December 31, 2018. Cash general and administrative expense5 per Mcfe (excluding merger-related expenses and stock-based compensation expense) declined approximately 27% to $0.16 in the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to $0.22 in the three months ended December 31, 2018. General and administrative expense (including one-time merger-related expense) was $70.9 million and $44.4 million for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and is shown in the table below. Cash general and administrative expense5 (excluding merger-related expenses and stock-based compensation expense) was $36.6 million and $32.5 million for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. General and administrative expense per Mcfe (including one-time merger-related expenses) was $0.35 in the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to $0.35 in the year ended December 31, 2018. Cash general and administrative expense5 per Mcfe (excluding merger-related expenses and stock-based compensation expense) declined approximately 31% to $0.18 in the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to $0.26 in the year ended December 31, 2018. 5 Cash general and administrative expense is a non-GAAP financial measure. A table reconciling cash general and administrative expense to the most directly comparable GAAP measure can be found under “Cash General and Administrative Expense” in this press release. Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating expenses (in thousands): Lease operating $ 13,708 $ 6,263 $ 43,359 $ 28,289 Transportation, gathering and compression 58,761 40,640 208,826 138,766 Production and ad valorem taxes 3,622 2,915 12,141 10,141 Total cash production costs $ 76,091 $ 49,818 $ 264,326 $ 177,196 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 42,052 36,268 156,003 134,940 General and administrative1 13,867 10,998 70,941 44,389 Operating expenses per Mcfe: Lease operating $ 0.24 $ 0.17 $ 0.22 $ 0.23 Transportation, gathering and compression 1.03 1.09 1.04 1.10 Production and ad valorem taxes 0.06 0.08 0.06 0.08 Total cash production costs $ 1.33 $ 1.34 $ 1.32 $ 1.41 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 0.72 0.97 0.77 1.07 General and administrative2 0.24 0.30 0.35 0.35 1 Includes stock-based compensation and merger-related expenses of $ 4.9 million and $ 2.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $ 34.3 million and $ 11.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively 2 Includes stock-based compensation and merger-related expenses of $ 0.08 per Mcfe and $ 0.08 per Mcfe for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $ 0.17 per Mcfe and $ 0.09 per Mcfe for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively Cash Margins The Company’s cash margins are detailed in the table below: Three Months Ended Three Months

Ended December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2019 (per Mcfe) Average realized price (including cash settled derivatives, excluding firm transportation) $ 3.01 $ 3.73 $ 2.88 Total cash production costs1 1.33 1.34 1.23 Cash production margin $ 1.68 $ 2.39 $ 1.65 Cash production margin % 56 % 64 % 57 % Cash production margin $ 1.68 $ 2.39 $ 1.65 Cash general and administrative expenses2 0.16 0.22 0.18 Cash operating margin $ 1.52 $ 2.17 $ 1.47 Cash operating margin % 50 % 58 % 51 % Cash operating margin $ 1.52 $ 2.17 $ 1.47 Interest expense 0.26 0.38 0.27 Corporate cash operating margin3 $ 1.26 $ 1.79 $ 1.20 Corporate cash operating margin % 42 % 48 % 42 % 1 Includes lease operating, transportation, gathering and compression, production and ad valorem taxes 2 Cash general and administrative expense is a non-GAAP financial measure which excludes stock-based compensation expense and merger related expenses, see reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure under “Cash General and Administrative Expense” in this press release 3 Includes lease operating, transportation, gathering and compression, production and ad valorem taxes, cash general & administrative expense and interest expense. Cash general and administrative expense is a non-GAAP financial measure which excludes stock-based compensation expense and merger related expenses, see reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure under “Cash General and Administrative Expense” in this press release Capital Expenditures Fourth quarter 2019 capital expenditures were $81.6 million, including $65.1 million for drilling and completions and $16.5 million for land-related expenditures. For the year ended December 31, 2019 capital expenditures were $366.2 million, including $339.7 million for drilling and completions, $25.9 million for land-related expenditures, and $0.6 million for corporate-related expenditures. During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company commenced drilling 6 gross (5.1 net) operated wells, commenced completions of 5 gross (4.5 net) operated wells and turned to sales 4 gross (3.4 net) operated wells. During the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company commenced drilling 32 gross (28.2 net) operated wells, commenced completions of 36 gross (30.0 net) operated wells and turned to sales 39 gross (30.8 net) operated wells. Financial Position and Liquidity As of December 31, 2019, the Company’s liquidity was $352.9 million, consisting of $12.1 million in cash and cash equivalents and $340.8 million in available borrowing capacity under the Company’s revolving credit facility (after giving effect to outstanding letters of credit issued by the Company of $29.2 million and $130.0 million in outstanding borrowings). Michael Hodges, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, commented, “We are very proud of the financial results in 2019 that have allowed Montage to increase its financial strength despite a weakening commodity price environment throughout the year. In 2019, we increased our net income by approximately 69%, increased our adjusted EBITDAX by approximately 19%, lowered our financial leverage by about 10% and more than doubled our year-end available liquidity as compared to 2018. We believe the votes of confidence we have received in 2019 from our lending group (an increase in our borrowing base of $275 million) and from the credit ratings agencies (our credit ratings have been reaffirmed or upgraded while many Appalachian peers have been downgraded) provide objective third-party evidence of the financial strength of Montage. Given our ample liquidity, low leverage and no debt maturities for more than three years, we believe we are uniquely positioned to navigate the current commodity price landscape. Our gas marketing team’s ability to optimize our production stream continues to allow the Company to achieve an uplift relative to in-basin Appalachian pricing and, when coupled with our highly advantaged Marcellus processing contract, allows the Company to realize one of the best all-in product prices in Appalachia. Moving forward, we believe that Montage’s conservative 2020 operating plan, which incorporates significantly less near-term activity and a capital budget of approximately $200 million (based upon the midpoint of guidance) continues to protect our balance sheet with over 56% of our produced natural gas and 52% of our produced oil hedged at an average of price $2.64 per MMbtu and $57.13 per Bbl, respectively, for 2020." Commodity Derivatives The Company engages in a number of different commodity trading program strategies as a risk management tool to attempt to mitigate the potential negative impact on cash flows caused by price fluctuations in natural gas, NGL and oil prices. Below is a table that illustrates the Company’s hedging activities as of December 31, 2019: Natural Gas Derivatives: Description Volume

(MMBtu/d) Production Period Weighted Average

Price ($/MMBtu) Natural Gas Swaps: 50,000 January 2020 – December 2020 $ 2.67 20,000 January 2020 – March 2020 $ 2.80 80,000 January 2020 – June 2020 $ 2.67 20,000 April 2020 – June 2020 $ 2.75 30,000 July 2020 – December 2020 $ 2.60 25,000 January 2020 – March 2021 $ 2.60 20,000 July 2020 – March 2021 $ 2.58 Natural Gas Collars: Floor purchase price (put) 50,000 January 2020 – December 2020 $ 2.49 Ceiling sold price (call) 50,000 January 2020 – December 2020 $ 2.88 Floor purchase price (put) 30,000 January 2020 – March 2020 $ 2.65 Ceiling sold price (call) 30,000 January 2020 – March 2020 $ 2.98 Floor purchase price (put) 15,000 April 2020 – June 2020 $ 2.50 Ceiling sold price (call) 15,000 April 2020 – June 2020 $ 2.80 Natural Gas Three-way Collars: Floor purchase price (put) 30,000 January 2020 – December 2020 $ 2.70 Floor sold price (put) 30,000 January 2020 – December 2020 $ 2.40 Ceiling sold price (call) 30,000 January 2020 – December 2020 $ 3.05 Floor purchase price (put) 30,000 January 2020 – March 2020 $ 2.72 Floor sold price (put) 30,000 January 2020 – March 2020 $ 2.25 Ceiling sold price (call) 30,000 January 2020 – March 2020 $ 3.15 Floor purchase price (put) 50,000 January 2020 – June 2020 $ 2.82 Floor sold price (put) 50,000 January 2020 – June 2020 $ 2.40 Ceiling sold price (call) 50,000 January 2020 – June 2020 $ 3.11 Floor purchase price (put) 45,000 January 2021 – December 2021 $ 2.55 Floor sold price (put) 45,000 January 2021 – December 2021 $ 2.25 Ceiling sold price (call) 45,000 January 2021 – December 2021 $ 2.81 Natural Gas Call/Put Options: Floor sold price (put) 50,000 January 2020 – December 2020 $ 2.30 Floor sold price (put) 50,000 January 2020 – June 2020 $ 2.25 Swaption sold price (call) 50,000 January 2021 – December 2021 $ 2.75 Swaption sold price (call) 50,000 January 2022 – December 2022 $ 3.00 Basis Swaps: Appalachia - Dominion 12,500 April 2020 – October 2020 $ (0.52 ) Appalachia - Dominion 20,000 January 2020 – December 2020 $ (0.59 ) Appalachia - Dominion 20,000 January 2020 – March 2020 $ (0.39 ) Oil Derivatives: Description Volume

(Bbls/d) Production Period Weighted Average

Price ($/Bbl) Oil Swaps: 1,500 January 2020 – December 2020 $ 57.07 1,000 July 2020 – December 2020 $ 56.53 250 July 2020 – March 2021 $ 53.20 250 January 2021 – March 2021 $ 53.00 Oil Collars: Floor purchase price (put) 500 January 2020 – December 2020 $ 50.00 Ceiling sold price (call) 500 January 2020 – December 2020 $ 64.00 Floor purchase price (put) 500 July 2020 – December 2020 $ 52.00 Ceiling sold price (call) 500 July 2020 – December 2020 $ 60.00 Floor purchase price (put) 500 January 2020 – March 2020 $ 60.00 Ceiling sold price (call) 500 January 2020 – March 2020 $ 67.00 Oil Three-way Collars: Floor purchase price (put) 2,000 January 2020 – June 2020 $ 62.50 Floor sold price (put) 2,000 January 2020 – June 2020 $ 55.00 Ceiling sold price (call) 2,000 January 2020 – June 2020 $ 74.00 Oil Call/Put Options: Swaption sold price (call) 500 January 2021 – December 2021 $ 56.80 Floor sold price (put) 500 July 2020 – December 2020 $ 45.00 NGL Derivatives: Description Volume

(Bbls/d) Production Period Weighted Average

Price ($/Bbl) Propane Swaps: 750 January 2020 – December 2020 $ 21.46 Guidance The Company is reiterating first quarter and full year 2020 guidance as set forth in the table below: Q1 2020 FY 2020 Production MMcfe/d 585 - 600 570 - 590 % Gas 79% - 81% 79% - 81% % NGL 11% - 13% 11% - 13% % Oil 7% - 9% 7% - 9% Gas Price Differential ($/Mcf)1,2 $(0.10) - $(0.20) $(0.20) - $(0.30) Oil Differential ($/Bbl)1 $(7.75) - $(8.75) $(7.75) - $(8.75) NGL Prices (% of WTI)1 30% - 35% 30% - 35% Cash Production Costs ($/Mcfe)3 $1.25 - $1.35 $1.25 - $1.35 Cash G&A ($mm)4 $9 - $11 $33 - $37 CAPEX ($mm) $190 - $210 1 Excludes impact of hedges 2 Excludes the cost of firm transportation 3 Includes lease operating, transportation, gathering and compression, production and ad valorem taxes 4 Non-GAAP financial measure which excludes stock-based compensation expense and merger related expenses, see reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure under “Cash General and Administrative Expense” in this press release Conference Call A conference call to review the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial and operational results is scheduled for Friday March 6, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To participate in the call, please dial 877-709-8150 or 201-689-8354 for international callers and reference Montage Resources Full Year 2019 Earnings Call. A replay of the call will be available through May 6, 2020. To access the phone replay, dial 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 for international callers. The conference ID is 13699118. A live webcast of the call may be accessed through the Investor Center on the Company’s website at www.montageresources.com. The webcast will be archived for replay on the Company’s website for six months. MONTAGE RESOURCES CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,056 $ 5,959 Accounts receivable 77,402 119,332 Assets held for sale 1,047 — Other current assets 35,509 8,639 Total current assets 126,014 133,930 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT Oil and natural gas properties, successful efforts method: Unproved properties 508,576 482,475 Proved oil and gas properties, net 1,251,105 807,583 Other property and equipment, net 11,226 6,300 Total property and equipment, net 1,770,907 1,296,358 OTHER NONCURRENT ASSETS Other assets 7,616 3,481 Operating lease right-of-use assets 36,975 — Assets held for sale 9,665 — TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,951,177 $ 1,433,769 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 119,907 $ 116,735 Accrued capital expenditures 43,500 12,979 Accrued liabilities 53,866 56,909 Accrued interest payable 21,308 21,661 Liabilities associated with assets held for sale 2,815 — Operating lease liability 12,666 — Total current liabilities 254,062 208,284 NONCURRENT LIABILITIES Debt, net of unamortized discount and debt issuance costs 500,541 497,778 Revolving credit facility 130,000 32,500 Asset retirement obligations 29,877 7,110 Other liabilities 8,029 611 Operating lease liability 24,569 — Liabilities associated with assets held for sale 7,013 — Total liabilities 954,091 746,283 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, 50,000,000 authorized, no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 1,000,000,000 authorized, 35,770,934 and 20,169,063 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 383 3,043 Additional paid in capital 2,352,309 2,065,119 Treasury stock, shares at cost; 2,508,485 and 1,747,624 shares, respectively (10,049 ) (3,357 ) Accumulated deficit (1,345,557 ) (1,377,319 ) Total stockholders’ equity 997,086 687,486 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,951,177 $ 1,433,769 MONTAGE RESOURCES CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (In thousands, except per share data) For the Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2017 REVENUES Natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids sales $ 591,699 $ 498,593 $ 380,178 Brokered natural gas and marketing revenue 42,274 16,552 3,481 Other revenue 468 — — Total revenues 634,441 515,145 383,659 OPERATING EXPENSES Lease operating 43,359 28,289 20,525 Transportation, gathering and compression 208,826 138,766 124,839 Production and ad valorem taxes 12,141 10,141 8,490 Brokered natural gas and marketing expense 42,700 16,886 3,191 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 156,003 134,940 119,362 Exploration 58,917 49,563 50,208 General and administrative 70,941 44,389 44,553 Rig termination and standby 1,081 — 1 Gain on sale of assets (476 ) (1,815 ) (179 ) Other expense 60 — — Total operating expenses 593,552 421,159 370,990 OPERATING INCOME 40,889 93,986 12,669 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Gain (loss) on derivative instruments 48,596 (21,169 ) 45,365 Interest expense, net (59,055 ) (53,990 ) (49,490 ) Other income (expense) 16 (1 ) (19 ) Total other expense, net (10,443 ) (75,160 ) (4,144 ) INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES 30,446 18,826 8,525 Income tax benefit (expense) — — — INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 30,446 18,826 8,525 Income from discontinued operations, net of income tax 1,316 — — NET INCOME $ 31,762 $ 18,826 $ 8,525 EARNINGS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK Basic: Weighted average common stock outstanding 33,211 19,999 17,479 Income from continuing operations $ 0.92 $ 0.94 $ 0.49 Income from discontinued operations 0.04 — — Net income $ 0.96 $ 0.94 $ 0.49 Diluted: Weighted average common stock outstanding 33,324 20,087 17,679 Income from continuing operations $ 0.91 $ 0.94 $ 0.48 Income from discontinued operations 0.04 — — Net income $ 0.95 $ 0.94 $ 0.48 Adjusted Revenue Adjusted revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company defines adjusted revenue as follows: total revenues plus or minus net cash receipts or payments on settled derivative instruments less brokered natural gas and marketing revenue and other revenue. The Company believes adjusted revenue provides investors with helpful information with respect to the performance of the Company’s operations and management uses adjusted revenue to evaluate its ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. See the table below, which reconciles adjusted revenue and total revenues for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018. Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, $ thousands 2019 2018 2019 2018 Total revenues $ 174,108 $ 171,208 $ 634,441 $ 515,145 Net cash receipts (payments) on derivative instruments 9,251 (19,261 ) 20,323 (26,985 ) Brokered natural gas and marketing revenue (10,527 ) (13,235 ) (42,274 ) (16,552 ) Other revenue (161 ) — (468 ) — Adjusted revenue $ 172,671 $ 138,712 $ 612,022 $ 471,608 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Adjusted net income (loss) represents income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes adjusted for certain non-cash items as set forth in the table below. We believe adjusted net income (loss) is used by many investors and published research in making investment decisions and evaluating operational trends of the Company and its performance relative to other oil and gas producing companies. Adjusted net income (loss) is not a measure of net income (loss) from continuing operations as determined by GAAP. See the table below for a reconciliation of adjusted net income (loss) and net income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, which retroactively reflects the 15-to-1 reverse stock split that took place at the close of the merger with Blue Ridge on February 28, 2019, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018. Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, $ thousands 2019 2018 2019 2018 Income from continuing operations before income taxes, as reported $ 14,036 $ 36,489 $ 30,446 $ 18,826 (Gain) loss on derivative instruments (7,977 ) (2,886 ) (48,596 ) 21,169 Net cash receipts (payments) on settled derivatives 9,251 (19,261 ) 20,323 (26,985 ) Rig termination and standby (140 ) — 1,081 — Dry hole and other 1,855 525 2,018 716 Stock-based compensation 1,171 1,761 8,784 7,891 Impairment of unproved properties 9,600 6,971 45,757 27,608 (Gain) loss on sale of assets 255 (1 ) (476 ) (1,815 ) Merger-related expenses 3,728 1,024 25,539 4,017 Income before income taxes, as adjusted 31,779 24,622 84,876 51,427 Adjusted net income $ 31,779 $ 24,622 $ 84,876 $ 51,427 Net income per Common Share Basic $ 0.39 $ 1.81 $ 0.96 $ 0.94 Diluted $ 0.39 $ 1.80 $ 0.95 $ 0.94 Adjusted net income per Common Share Basic $ 0.89 $ 1.22 $ 2.56 $ 2.57 Diluted $ 0.89 $ 1.22 $ 2.55 $ 2.56 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding Basic 35,769 20,154 33,211 19,999 Diluted 35,841 20,258 33,324 20,087 Adjusted EBITDAX Adjusted EBITDAX is a supplemental non-GAAP measure that is used by the Company to evaluate its financial results. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDAX as net income or loss before interest expense; income taxes; impairments; depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion; gain or loss on derivative instruments; net cash receipts or payments on settled derivative instruments, and premiums paid or received on options that settled during the period; non-cash compensation expense; gain or loss from sale of interest in gas properties; exploration expenses; and other unusual or infrequent items set forth in the table below. Adjusted EBITDAX is not a measure of net income or loss as determined by GAAP. See the table below for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDAX to net income or net loss. Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, $ thousands 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income $ 14,067 $ 36,489 $ 31,762 $ 18,826 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 42,052 36,268 156,003 134,940 Exploration expense 10,315 13,336 58,917 49,563 Rig termination and standby (140 ) — 1,081 — Stock-based compensation 1,171 1,761 8,784 7,891 (Gain) loss on sale of assets 255 (1 ) (476 ) (1,815 ) (Gain) loss on derivative instruments (7,977 ) (2,886 ) (48,596 ) 21,169 Net cash receipts (payments) on settled derivatives 9,251 (19,261 ) 20,323 (26,985 ) Interest expense, net 14,914 14,015 59,055 53,990 Other (income) expense (8 ) — (16 ) 1 Merger-related expenses 3,728 1,024 25,539 4,017 Income from discontinued operations (31 ) — (1,316 ) — Adjusted EBITDAX $ 87,597 $ 80,745 $ 311,060 $ 261,597 Cash General and Administrative Expenses Cash general and administrative expenses is a non-GAAP financial measure used by the Company to provide a measure of administrative expenses used by many investors and in published research in making investment decisions and evaluating operational trends of the Company. See the table below for a reconciliation of Cash General and Administrative Expenses and General and Administrative Expenses. Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, Guidance $ thousands 2019 2018 2019 2018 For the Three

Months Ending

March 31, 2020 For the Year

Ending

December 31,

2020 General and administrative expenses, estimated to be reported $ 13,867 $ 10,998 $ 70,941 $ 44,389 $10,000-$14,000 $39,000-$46,000 Stock-based compensation expenses (1,171 ) (1,761 ) (8,784 ) (7,891 ) (1,000 - 2,000) (6,000 - 8,000) Cash general and administrative expenses $ 12,696 $ 9,237 $ 62,157 $ 36,498 $9,000-$12,000 $33,000-$38,000 Merger-related expenses (3,728 ) (1,024 ) (25,539 ) (4,017 ) (0 - 1,000) (0 - 1,000) Cash general and administrative expenses, excluding merger-related expenses $ 8,968 $ 8,213 $ 36,618 $ 32,481 $9,000-$11,000 $33,000-$37,000 About Montage Resources Montage Resources is an exploration and production company with approximately 195,000 net effective core undeveloped acres currently focused on the Utica and Marcellus Shales of Southeast Ohio, West Virginia and North Central Pennsylvania. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.montageresources.com. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including statements regarding Montage Resources’ strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and income/losses, projected costs and capital expenditures, and prospects, and plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words “plan,” “endeavor,” “will,” “would,” ”should,” “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “continue,” “position,” “potential,” “committed,” “target, ”project” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on Montage Resources’ current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. When considering forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements described under the heading “Risk Factors” in Montage Resources’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 15, 2019 (the “2018 Annual Report”), in “Item 1A. Risk Factors” of Montage Resources’ Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in Montage Resources’ other filings and reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Annual Report on form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, expected to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or about March 6, 2020. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about business strategy; reserves; general economic conditions; financial strategy, liquidity and capital required for developing its properties and timing related thereto; realized natural gas, NGLs and oil prices; timing and amount of future production of natural gas, NGLs and oil; hedging strategy and results; future drilling plans; competition and government regulations, including those related to hydraulic fracturing; the anticipated benefits under commercial agreements; marketing of natural gas, NGLs and oil; leasehold and business acquisitions; the costs, terms and availability of gathering, processing, fractionation and other midstream services; the costs, terms and availability of downstream transportation services; credit markets; uncertainty regarding future operating results, including initial production rates and liquid yields in type curve areas; and plans, objectives, expectations and intentions contained in this press release that are not historical, including, without limitation, the guidance set forth herein. Montage Resources cautions you that all these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company’s control, incident to the exploration for and development, production, gathering and sale of natural gas, NGLs and oil. These risks include, but are not limited to, legal and environmental risks, drilling and other operating risks, regulatory changes, commodity price volatility and declines in the price of natural gas, NGLs, and oil, inflation, lack of availability of drilling, production and processing equipment and services, counterparty credit risk, the uncertainty inherent in estimating natural gas, NGLs and oil reserves and in projecting future rates of production, cash flow and access to capital, the timing of development expenditures, and the other risks described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the 2018 Annual Report, in “Item 1A. Risk Factors” of Montage Resources’ Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in Montage Resources’ other filings and reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and are based on assumptions that Montage Resources believes to be reasonable but that may not prove to be accurate. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Montage Resources or persons acting on its behalf may issue. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Montage Resources disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances after the date of this press release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. 