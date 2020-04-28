MRC Global Announces First Quarter 2020 Results

HOUSTON, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MRC Global Inc. (NYSE: MRC), the largest global distributor, based on sales, of pipe, valves and fittings and related products and services to the energy industry, today announced first quarter 2020 results.

The company's sales were $794 million for the first quarter of 2020, which was 4% higher than the fourth quarter of 2019 and 18% lower than the first quarter of 2019. The sequential increase was driven primarily by the U.S. gas utilities sector, which was up $21 million. As compared to the first quarter of 2019, the decrease was across all sectors and segments as the impact of lower commodity prices led to reduced customer spending.

Net income attributable to common stockholders for the first quarter of 2020 was $3 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, as compared to the first quarter of 2019 of $12 million, or $0.14 per diluted share.

Andrew R. Lane, MRC Global's president and chief executive officer stated, "I am pleased with our first quarter results, which was a solid performance given the market challenges. Revenue was up sequentially, we generated $37 million of cash from operations, and we reduced net debt by $26 million. Customer spending has slowed considerably in April in response to the unfavorable commodity price environment and a significant decline in oil and gas global demand brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, we are taking steps to further reduce our operating costs by $80 million and reduce inventory by $140 million or more compared to 2019."

"Our counter cyclical cash flow business model and our available liquidity will allow us to withstand the current challenging market conditions and continue to focus on our long-term strategy to enhance shareholder value. We expect to generate over $200 million in cash flow from operations in 2020. At this level, our free cash flow would be approximately $160 million after accounting for the preferred stock dividend and capital expenditures, resulting in a free cash flow yield of nearly 50%, based on today's stock price," Mr. Lane added.

MRC Global's first quarter 2020 gross profit was $148 million, or 18.6% of sales as compared to the first quarter of 2019 gross profit of $174 million, or 17.9% of sales. Gross profit for the first quarter of 2020 and 2019 reflects income of $3 million and $0 million, respectively, in cost of sales relating to the use of the last-in, first out (LIFO) method of inventory cost accounting.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $126 million, or 15.9% of sales, for the first quarter of 2020 compared to $139 million, or 14.3% of sales, for the same period of 2019. SG&A includes bad debt expense of $6 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Please refer to the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures (adjusted gross profit and adjusted EBITDA) to GAAP measures (gross profit, net income) in this release.

Sales by Segment

U.S. sales in the first quarter of 2020 were $638 million, down $141 million, or 18%, from the same quarter in 2019. Upstream production sales decreased by $67 million, or 33% primarily due to increased capital discipline from our customers. Downstream and industrial sales declined $46 million, or 19% primarily due to non-recurring project work. Midstream pipeline sales declined $23 million, or 17% due to reduced customer spending and timing of customer projects.

Canadian sales in the first quarter of 2020 were $50 million, down $18 million, or 26%, from the same quarter in 2019 driven primarily by the upstream production sector, which was adversely affected by government imposed production limits as well as the gas utilities sector, which was lower due to a non-recurring pipe delivery.

International sales in the first quarter of 2020 were $106 million, down $17 million, or 14%, from the same period in 2019 driven primarily by the conclusion of an upstream production project in Kazakhstan. Weaker foreign currencies relative to the U.S. dollar unfavorably impacted sales by $6 million or 5%.

All sales were negatively impacted by decreasing demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in March.

Sales by Sector

Upstream production sales in the first quarter of 2020 were $222 million, or 28% of total sales, a decline of $90 million or 29% from the first quarter of 2019. The decrease in upstream production sales was across all segments led by the U.S. segment.

Midstream pipeline sales in the first quarter of 2020 were $119 million, or 15% of total sales, a reduction of $28 million or 19% from the first quarter of 2019 driven by the U.S. segment.

Gas utilities sales in the first quarter of 2020 were $202 million, or 25% of total sales, lower by 6% from the first quarter of 2019 due to lower activity levels for one customer and the timing of project deliveries.

Downstream and industrial sales in the first quarter of 2020 were $251 million, or 32% of total sales, a decrease of $46 million or 15% from the first quarter of 2019 driven by the U.S. segment.

This quarter, the company has expanded the disclosure of its end-market sector revenue to separately report the sectors midstream pipelines and gas utilities. Two years of historical revenue by quarter for these sectors is provided in this release.

Balance Sheet

Cash balances were $28 million and debt, net of cash, was $493 million at March 31, 2020. Cash provided by operations was $37 million in the first quarter of 2020. Beginning in the second quarter, excess availability under the company's asset-based lending facility is $437 million and available liquidity is $465 million.

COVID-19 Pandemic Impact

The COVID-19 global pandemic and related mitigation measures have created significant volatility and uncertainty in the oil and gas industry. Oil demand has significantly deteriorated as a result. The unparalleled demand destruction has resulted in lower spending by customers and reduced demand for the company's products and services. There is significant uncertainty as to the duration of this disruption.

As a critical supplier to the global energy infrastructure and an essential business, the company has remained operational with no closures to any facilities. We have had four confirmed illnesses reported, and all have recovered. MRC Global has also implemented various safety measures for employees working in the company's facilities and implemented remote working for those whose jobs permit it. MRC Global is committed to a safe working environment for all employees.

From a supply chain perspective, the effects have moved around the globe as the virus has spread. Given the company's inventory position and the reduced demand, the company has fulfilled orders with little disruption. However, the longer the shutdowns continue, the greater the order fulfillment risk exists.

About MRC Global Inc.

MRC Global is the largest distributor of pipe, valves and fittings (PVF) and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry, based on sales. Through approximately 250 service locations worldwide, approximately 3,150 employees and with nearly 100 years of history, MRC Global provides innovative supply chain solutions and technical product expertise to customers globally across diversified end-markets including the upstream production, midstream pipeline, gas utility and downstream and industrial. MRC Global manages a complex network of over 200,000 SKUs and 10,000 suppliers simplifying the supply chain for its over 13,000 customers. With a focus on technical products, value-added services, a global network of valve and engineering centers and an unmatched quality assurance program, MRC Global is the trusted PVF expert. Find out more at www.mrcglobal.com.

MRC Global Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in millions, except shares)













March 31,

December 31,

2020

2019











Assets









Current assets:









Cash $ 28

$ 32 Accounts receivable, net

476



459 Inventories, net

691



701 Other current assets

24



26 Total current assets

1,219



1,218











Long-term assets:









Operating lease assets

179



186 Property, plant and equipment, net

131



138 Other assets

19



19











Intangible assets:









Goodwill, net

480



483 Other intangible assets, net

273



281

$ 2,301

$ 2,325











Liabilities and stockholders' equity









Current liabilities:









Trade accounts payable $ 399

$ 357 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

82



91 Operating lease liabilities

33



34 Current portion of long-term debt

4



4 Total current liabilities

518



486











Long-term liabilities:









Long-term debt, net

517



547 Operating lease liabilities

161



167 Deferred income taxes

90



91 Other liabilities

43



37











Commitments and contingencies





















6.5% Series A Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value; authorized









363,000 shares; 363,000 shares issued and outstanding

355



355











Stockholders' equity:









Common stock, $0.01 par value per share: 500 million shares authorized,









106,209,943 and 105,624,750 issued, respectively

1



1 Additional paid-in capital

1,730



1,731 Retained deficit

(480)



(483) Less: Treasury stock at cost: 24,216,330 shares

(375)



(375) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(259)



(232)



617



642

$ 2,301

$ 2,325

MRC Global Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts)













Three Months Ended

March 31,

March 31,

2020

2019











Sales $ 794

$ 970 Cost of sales

646



796 Gross profit

148



174 Selling, general and administrative expenses

126



139 Operating income

22



35 Other (expense) income:









Interest expense

(8)



(11) Other, net

-



-











Income before income taxes

14



24 Income tax expense

5



6 Net income

9



18 Series A preferred stock dividends

6



6 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 3

$ 12























Basic income per common share $ 0.04

$ 0.14 Diluted income per common share $ 0.04

$ 0.14 Weighted-average common shares, basic

81.7



84.3 Weighted-average common shares, diluted

82.4



85.3

MRC Global Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in millions)













Three Months Ended

March 31,

March 31,

2020

2019











Operating activities



Net income $ 9

$ 18 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operations:









Depreciation and amortization

5



5 Amortization of intangibles

7



11 Equity-based compensation expense

2



4 Deferred income tax benefit

1



1 (Decrease) increase in LIFO reserve

(3)



- Provision for uncollectible accounts

6



2 Other

1



2 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable

(33)



(47) Inventories

(4)



(42) Other current assets

2



8 Accounts payable

49



27 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

(5)



(29) Net cash provided by (used in) operations

37



(40)











Investing activities









Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(2)



(2) Net cash used in investing activities

(2)



(2)











Financing activities









Payments on revolving credit facilities

(228)



(256) Proceeds from revolving credit facilities

205



319 Payments on long-term obligations

(4)



(1) Purchase of common stock

-



(25) Dividends paid on preferred stock

(6)



(6) Repurchases of shares to satisfy tax withholdings

(3)



(6) Other

-



1 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(36)



26











Decrease in cash

(1)



(16) Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash

(3)



- Cash -- beginning of period

32



43 Cash -- end of period $ 28

$ 27

MRC Global Inc. Supplemental Information (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) (in millions)















Three Months Ended



March 31,

March 31,



2020

2019















Net income $ 9

$ 18

Income tax expense

5



6

Interest expense

8



11

Depreciation and amortization

5



5

Amortization of intangibles

7



11

(Decrease) increase in LIFO reserve

(3)



-

Equity-based compensation expense (1)

2



4

Gain on early extinguishment of debt (2)

(1)



-

Foreign currency losses

2



1

Adjusted EBITDA $ 34

$ 56

















Notes to above:

(1) Recorded in SG&A

(2) Charge (pre-tax) related the purchase of the Term Loan recorded in Other, net.

The company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income plus interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, amortization of intangibles, and certain other expenses, including non-cash expenses, (such as equity-based compensation, severance and restructuring, changes in the fair value of derivative instruments and asset impairments, including inventory) and plus or minus the impact of its LIFO inventory costing methodology. The company presents Adjusted EBITDA because the company believes Adjusted EBITDA is a useful indicator of the company's operating performance. Among other things, Adjusted EBITDA measures the company's operating performance without regard to certain non-recurring, non-cash or transaction-related expenses. Adjusted EBITDA, however, does not represent and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, cash flow from operations or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Because Adjusted EBITDA does not account for certain expenses, its utility as a measure of the company's operating performance has material limitations. Because of these limitations, the company does not view Adjusted EBITDA in isolation or as a primary performance measure and also uses other measures, such as net income and sales, to measure operating performance. See the Company's Annual Report filed on Form 10-K for a more thorough discussion of the use of Adjusted EBITDA.

MRC Global Inc. Supplemental Information (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit (a non-GAAP measure) (in millions)





















Three Months Ended

March 31,

Percentage

March 31,

Percentage

2020

of Revenue*

2019

of Revenue*

























Gross profit, as reported $ 148

18.6%

$ 174

17.9% Depreciation and amortization

5

0.6%



5

0.5% Amortization of intangibles

7

0.9%



11

1.1% (Decrease) increase in LIFO reserve

(3)

(0.4%)



-

0.0% Adjusted Gross Profit $ 157

19.8%

$ 190

19.6%

Notes to above:

*Does not foot due to rounding

The company defines Adjusted Gross Profit as sales, less cost of sales, plus depreciation and amortization, plus amortization of intangibles, and plus or minus the impact of its LIFO inventory costing methodology. The company presents Adjusted Gross Profit because the company believes it is a useful indicator of the company's operating performance without regard to items, such as amortization of intangibles, that can vary substantially from company to company depending upon the nature and extent of acquisitions of which they have been involved. Similarly, the impact of the LIFO inventory costing method can cause results to vary substantially from company to company depending upon whether they elect to utilize LIFO and depending upon which method they may elect. The company uses Adjusted Gross Profit as a key performance indicator in managing its business. The company believes that gross profit is the financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles that is most directly comparable to Adjusted Gross Profit.

MRC Global Inc. Supplemental Sales Information (Unaudited) (in millions) Disaggregated Sales by Segment























Three Months Ended March 31,

























U.S.

Canada

International

Total 2020:





















Upstream production $ 139

$ 37

$ 46

$ 222 Midstream pipeline

110



4



5



119 Gas utilities

199



3



-



202 Downstream & industrial

190



6



55



251

$ 638

$ 50

$ 106

$ 794 2019:





















Upstream production $ 206

$ 46

$ 60

$ 312 Midstream pipeline

133



6



8



147 Gas utilities

204



10



-



214 Downstream & industrial

236



6



55



297

$ 779

$ 68

$ 123

$ 970

Revenue by Sector













































2019

2018



Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

YTD



Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

YTD U.S.









































Upstream production $ 206 $ 188 $ 189 $ 140 $ 723

$ 178 $ 189 $ 213 $ 197 $ 777 Midstream pipeline

133

161

141

103

538



205

231

190

152

778 Gas utilities

204

244

215

178

841



188

223

216

203

830 Downstream & industrial

236

213

218

187

854



235

235

240

226

936 Total $ 779 $ 806 $ 763 $ 608 $ 2,956

$ 806 $ 878 $ 859 $ 778 $ 3,321











































Canada









































Upstream production $ 46 $ 41 $ 43 $ 32 $ 162

$ 57 $ 64 $ 59 $ 59 $ 239 Midstream pipeline

6

9

6

5

26



6

6

8

14

34 Gas utilities

10

3

1

2

16



8

2

3

1

14 Downstream & industrial

6

5

7

4

22



7

8

8

5

28 Total $ 68 $ 58 $ 57 $ 43 $ 226

$ 78 $ 80 $ 78 $ 79 $ 315











































International









































Upstream production $ 60 $ 55 $ 55 $ 52 $ 222

$ 67 $ 54 $ 66 $ 83 $ 270 Midstream pipeline (1)

8

4

7

10

29



3

10

5

3

21 Gas utilities (1)

-

-

-

-

-



-

-

-

-

- Downstream & industrial

55

61

60

53

229



56

60

63

66

245 Total $ 123 $ 120 $ 122 $ 115 $ 480

$ 126 $ 124 $ 134 $ 152 $ 536











































Consolidated









































Upstream production $ 312 $ 284 $ 287 $ 224 $ 1,107

$ 302 $ 307 $ 338 $ 339 $ 1,286 Midstream pipeline (1)

147

174

154

118

593



214

247

203

169

833 Gas utilities (1)

214

247

216

180

857



196

225

219

204

844 Downstream & industrial

297

279

285

244

1,105



298

303

311

297

1,209 Total $ 970 $ 984 $ 942 $ 766 $ 3,662

$ 1,010 $ 1,082 $ 1,071 $ 1,009 $ 4,172













































Notes to above:

(1) $17 million and $5 million of sales for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively, have been reclassified from Gas Utilities to Midstream Pipeline to conform with the current year presentation.

MRC Global Inc. Supplemental Sales Information (Unaudited) (in millions) Sales by Product Line

















Three Months Ended



March 31,

March 31, Type

2020

2019 Line pipe

$ 100

$ 154 Carbon fittings and flanges



115



153 Total carbon pipe, fittings and flanges



215



307 Valves, automation, measurement and instrumentation



323



383 Gas products



134



133 Stainless steel and alloy pipe and fittings



37



50 General products



85



97



$ 794

$ 970















MRC Global Inc. Supplemental Information (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders (a non-GAAP measure) (in millions, except per share amounts)













Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020

Amount

Per Share











Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 3

$ 0.04 Decrease in LIFO reserve, net of tax

(2)



(0.03) Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders $ 1

$ 0.01

























Three Months Ended

March 31, 2019

Amount

Per Share











Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 12

$ 0.14 Increase in LIFO reserve, net of tax

-



- Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders $ 12

$ 0.14

Notes to above:

The Company defines Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders (a non-GAAP measure) as Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders plus or minus the after-tax impact of its LIFO inventory costing methodology. The Company presents Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders and related per share amounts because the Company believes it provides useful comparisons of the Company's operating results to other companies, including those companies with whom we compete in the distribution of pipe, valves and fittings to the energy industry, without regard to the LIFO inventory costing methodology. The impact of the LIFO inventory costing methodology can cause results to vary substantially from company to company depending upon whether they elect to utilize LIFO and depending upon which method they may elect. The Company believes that Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders is the financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles that is most directly compared to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders.

