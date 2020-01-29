MRO-PPE Market Procurement Intelligence Report | Increase in Raw Material Prices Will Drive Service Providers’ OPEX | SpendEdge

SpendEdge has been monitoring the global MRO-PPE market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 13 billion between 2019-2024 at a CAGR of nearly 6% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200129005480/en/

Read the 128-page research report with TOC and LOE on "The Global MRO-PPE Market – Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend.”

Enterprises in the construction and the mining sectors are constantly being subjected to strict scrutiny of the regulatory authorities to ensure employee safety. This is creating a pressing necessity for such enterprises to procure MRO-PPE services to stay compliant with the pertinent rules and regulations.

In APAC, buyers from the chemicals and the pharmaceutical industries are exhibiting a high demand to address the growing stringency of rules pertaining to industrial safety. This is driving spend growth in the MRO-PPE market in this region. Market shares of MEA and South America are increasing owing to the rise in demand for chemical-defending garments and heat and flame protection clothing from end-users such as oil and gas and construction.

Subscribe to our procurement platform to get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment.

Insights into the market price trends

The volatility of crude oil will result in frequent phases of fluctuations in the prices of raw materials such as PVC, nitrile, and synthetic rubber. This will impact the overall price in the market over the forecast period.

MRO-PPE service providers are focusing on innovation in terms of designing wearable technologies and improving product lifecycle. This will result in the addition of extra R&D costs for the service providers, which is expected to impact their cost structure.

What are the strategies to adopt to optimize procurement spend in this market?

Engage with distributors for standardized requirements

In case of standardized requirements, buyers are advised to engage with distributors, wherein they can opt for bundling of purchase. This will enable buyers to achieve significant volume-based discounts based on the wide range of products procured.

Incorporation of inventory management software in in-house systems

Buyers who are known to manage their inventory with the help of in-house procurement teams can exercise better control over demand planning by integrating inventory management software with their CMMS and other related software such as ERP and AMS. This increases the visibility of inventory, which helps in optimizing stocks and minimizing storage costs.

Buy 1 report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 reports and get the third for free. Download the free sample of this report on the MRO-PPE market.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

MRO-PPE market spend segmentation by region

Total cost of ownership analysis in the MRO-PPE market

Regional spend opportunity for MRO-PPE service providers

MRO-PPE service providers cost structure

MRO-PPE pricing models analysis

MRO-PPE procurement best practices

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the MRO-PPE market

Free sample of reports that you may like:

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200129005480/en/

Copyright Business Wire 2020