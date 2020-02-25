MTD expands zero-emission mobility in Illinois with New Flyer Xcelsior CHARGE H2(TM) buses

MTD becomes first in the nation with commercial order of 60' hydrogen fuel cell buses

ST. CLOUD, MN, Feb. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - (TSX: NFI) New Flyer of America Inc. ("New Flyer"), a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. ("NFI"), one of the world's leading independent global bus manufacturers, today announced that the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District ("MTD") has awarded New Flyer a contract for two zero-emission, hydrogen fuel cell-electric sixty-foot Xcelsior CHARGE H2™ heavy-duty transit buses (for a total of four equivalent units).

Driven by a mission of leading the way to greater mobility, MTD is the first in the nation to commercially order 60' zero-emission, hydrogen fuel cell buses. The purchase, supported by the Center for Transportation and the Environment, continues to support MTD's 2014 strategic plan which includes a goal to deliver high quality traditional and innovative transportation services that are safe, reliable, environmentally responsible, and user friendly. Since 1993, New Flyer has delivered 175 buses to MTD, and today its fleet is 85% hybrid.

The Xcelsior CHARGE H2™ bus is a battery-electric vehicle using compressed hydrogen as an energy source, as well as Ballard Power Systems fuel cell technology. Fuel cell electric technology complements battery-electric propulsion with the ability to provide extended range of fully zero-emissions operations.

"New Flyer congratulates MTD on this milestone accomplishment in America's zero-emission adoption, with the first commercial order of sixty-foot fuel cell-electric buses," said Chris Stoddart, President, New Flyer. "Since 1993, we have worked closely alongside MTD to transform mobility in the Champaign, Urbana, and Savoy regions with innovative, fully accessible, and more sustainable transit. Today, we celebrate another accomplishment in a longstanding partnership that is pioneering a zero-emission future powered by fuel-cell electric propulsion."

MTD is the public transportation provider in the Champaign, Urbana, and Savoy regions of Illinois, also serving the University of Illinois. It delivers nearly 12 million rides per year through a full range of mobility services including bus service, ADA paratransit service, rural service, half fare cab, MCORE, the Illinois Terminal, and efforts to encourage walking, biking, and ride sharing.

"We're proud to rely on New Flyer through the continued evolution of the MTD fleet," said Karl Gnadt, Managing Director of MTD. "For years we have counted on New Flyer buses for safe, reliable, and efficient transportation, and our future with zero-emission Xcelsior CHARGE H2™ buses will bring cleaner air, quiet transportation, and healthier environments to our community. Together, we are truly leading the way to greater mobility."

New Flyer manufactures the Xcelsior CHARGE H2™ in forty and sixty-foot lengths. Built on the proven Xcelsior® platform, it utilizes the same robust electric propulsion system as the Xcelsior CHARGE™ battery-electric bus, featuring industry-proven Siemens and ZF components. For more information on the Xcelsior CHARGE H2™ visit newflyer.com/buses/CHARGEH2/.

New Flyer has been manufacturing zero-emission buses for more than 50 years, with more electric buses on the road in America than any other bus manufacturer. With nearly 90 years of experience in manufacturing, New Flyer today supports growing North American cities with sustainable buses, technology, and infrastructure. It also operates the Vehicle Innovation Center, the first and only innovation lab of its kind dedicated to advancing bus technology and providing essential workforce development through electric bus training. New Flyer was the first bus manufacturer in the world to sign on to the Shared Mobility Principles for Livable Cities, and is currently developing automated bus technology to improve safety in public transit.

About NFI

With 9,000 team members operating from more than 50 facilities across ten countries, NFI is a leading independent global bus manufacturer providing a comprehensive suite of mass transportation solutions under brands: New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), MCI® (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI buses and motor coaches incorporate the widest range of drive systems available including: clean diesel, natural gas, diesel-electric hybrid, and zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell). In total, NFI now supports over 105,000 buses and coaches currently in service around the world. NFI common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI. News and information are available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, www.arbocsv.com, www.alexander-dennis.com, and www.nfi.parts.

About New Flyer

New Flyer is North America's heavy-duty transit bus leader and offers the most advanced product line under the Xcelsior® and Xcelsior CHARGE™ brands. It also offers infrastructure development through New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions™, a service dedicated to providing safe, sustainable, and reliable charging and mobility solutions. New Flyer actively supports over 41,000 heavy-duty transit buses (New Flyer, NABI, and Orion) currently in service, of which 7,300 are powered by electric motors and battery propulsion and 1,600 are zero-emission. Further information is available at www.newflyer.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Actual results may differ materially from management expectations as projected in such forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including market and general economic conditions and economic conditions of and funding availability for customers to purchase buses and to purchase parts or services, customers may not exercise options to purchase additional buses, the ability of customers to suspend or terminate contracts for convenience and the other risks and uncertainties discussed in the materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

