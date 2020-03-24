Murat Seitnepesov Managing Director of Integral Petroleum Pt. 2 Interview with Matt Bird at WEF | Traders Network Show – Davos, Switzerland

Murat Seitnepesov, Managing Director of Integral Petroleum interview with Matt Bird at World Economic Forum (Davos, Switzerland)

HIGHLIGHTS

One of the largest exporters of oil in Caspian Sea Region

3rd year promoting Caspian Sea Region

Goal: To promote the Sustainable Development Goals of the UN

FULL COVERAGE

INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPTS : Murat Seitnepesov, Managing Director of Integral Petroleum with Matt Bird

Matt Bird (Show Host, Traders Network Show): 00:00

Welcome back to the Traders Network Show broadcasting worldwide on Equities.com. We're back after this commercial break and we have Murat Seitnepesov for a second segment. So Murat, we were talking offline, while we went to commercial, what's going on? And you know, we're getting back to the sustainability aspect of things. You've got a couple social impact initiatives you guys currently launched. Let's kind of dive in that a little bit and then I'll let you go for the day so you can enjoy the rest of your day in Davos. But we'd love to hear a little bit more about what you guys do that now.

Murat Seitnepesov (Managing Director, Integral Petroleum): 00:30

Okay, thank you. Besides how you feel business, which is oil trading we are one of the largest it's all of us and we just provide us in the Caspian Sea region. Social order supposed to be, is a project which now quite dresses to success. These are the initiative nonprofitable initiative, which will help develop and promote the greater Caspian region definition, the greater Caspian region. The old countries, all countries surrounding Caspian Sea and Lexia stops in from Romania, Bulgaria on the West and everything, everything in the middle. And some years ago, three years ago we decided that we should do something good for our region from where I'm originally from. I am from Turkmenistan. And we decided that Caspian will promote the greater region to the whole world.

Matt Bird (Show Host, Traders Network Show): 00:51

And then how far along in the process are you?

Murat Seitnepesov (Managing Director, Integral Petroleum): 01:49

We have been doing this for 3 years.

Matt Bird (Show Host, Traders Network Show): 02:00

But we got about a minute and a half left and I want, you mentioned something about a blockchain program that you're about to, about to initiate. And can you tell us just a little bit of that before we get to the coursework?

Murat Seitnepesov (Managing Director, Integral Petroleum): 02:14

Okay. Now we're also working on the sustainable development goals. So the United nations would like to help these goals and especially if our original, and we'll have two initiatives now. One initiative, one project we should have already implemented is a multifactor logistics optimization for the moment for all vessels in the Caspian region. And we decided that prepared for us optimization algorithms because of implementation. This algorithm we are now gets into a $10 million random saving for them for vessels This is one project. And since your second project, which we are developing now, this will be done together with in partnership with a company from Geneva called WiseKey. It's like put developer as a base coin some kind of like crowdfunding platform to connect investors worldwide. The projects in the Caspian region and the great, this won't be sitting on blockchain, which will bring transparency because in will change, you cannot say anything that you cannot also change the history. And then in the rest of the, we'll know exactly where their mandate, you should do what of their money.

Matt Bird (Show Host, Traders Network Show): 02:56

And we said, I think that's an interesting initiative, but we're out of time. We have Murat, managing director of Integral Petroleum and they do more than just logistics and resources. They're doing good. So, we'll stay tuned. We'll be back with our next guest a little bit after these commercial breaks. Thanks a lot.

