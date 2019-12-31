Murat Seitnepesov Pt. 1 WEF19 Matt Bird Interview on Traders Network Show – Equities News

HIGHLIGHTS

Promote Caspian Sea Region as social sustainability initiative

Visibility leads to improved relations between Greater Caspian Sea Region countries

“Caspian Sea Week" benefits business, education, science, and cultural relations

Event: World Economic Forum (DAVOS) Murat Seitnepesov, Managing Director at Integral Petroleum interview with Host Matt Bird of the Traders Network Show - an Equities News original show.





Matt Bird (Show Host, Traders Network Show): 00:00

Welcome back to the Traders Network Show broadcasting worldwide on Equities.com and its syndicated partners. I Matt Bird here in Davos, Switzerland covering the 2019 World Economic Forum. And my next guest is Murat Seitnepesov. He is the managing director of Integral Petroleum, a leading resource in logistics company with 2 billion revenue, but Murat’s not here to do business. He’s here on the mission for social sustainability. Welcome to the show and I'm dying to hear about what you guys are doing right now. This is the inability side because it's the talk of Davos.

Murat Seitnepesov (Managing Director, Integral Petroleum): 00:38

Thank you for the interest. Three years ago we decided that we'll do something good for our region, for the Caspian sea. Very serious problem. I am from Turkmenistan. And we decided to do the original which will pay life and promote the region. Then there's the initial idea was covering the five, custom literal States and that was not that they understand that there are, there are a lot of connections not only between these five countries but the between the countries. So, surrounds and Caspian Sea region.

Matt Bird (Show Host, Traders Network Show): 01:08

You want to explain some of the countries that are around the Caspian Sea region.

Murat Seitnepesov (Managing Director, Integral Petroleum): 01:16

Okay, so Caspian Sea or we can start with Russia. Then one moving to Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan ended up modern history there. If we are talking about the greater Caspian region. Then we're moving to the Lexus side and the look of the caucuses. Georgia, Azerbaijan then moving to fill the also Armenia even Pakistan. And then there is a greater Caspian region was around 500 million people living there and 5 million square kilometers. Wow. I am not talking about the North of Russia because Russia is very big. We are talking about other let's say South of Russia, which is close to the Caspian Sea.

Matt Bird (Show Host, Traders Network Show): 02:13

So Integral Petroleum, right now your mission is really to kind of unify, bring from the social impact side, bring that together. Tell us a little more about what are we doing?

Murat Seitnepesov (Managing Director, Integral Petroleum): 02:25

Yes. I think if you want the people for something, we will do something. You just feel true yourself. How you're doing this. And this a customer on the wait was beta fills the wall to find light and promote the great, the Caspian region. So the whole world, it's not about only the business businesses, small parts of the exercise. There's all kinds of relations, cultural, scientific, educational, of course, business ecology political relations. And we would like to highlight and promote that region to the whole world that everybody in the vault will know about the greater collaboration. And what was here today. We would like the ordinary person from the, from the world, let's say from United States. We'll will have stopped asking questions about the Caspian region. Best case scenario, they will show you on the map the customs.

Matt Bird (Show Host, Traders Network Show): 03:18

So where would you say you had three key goals for being here? That was written, right? Yes. Why don't you, why don't you make this?

Murat Seitnepesov (Managing Director, Integral Petroleum): 03:32

Okay. First goal is to promote and highlight the great the Caspian region to the world, but also to promote and highlight the grit of the big world into the great, the Caspian region. Because the same situation, the scaffolding, if people ask the person in the Caspian region, they don't know what is going on in United States. Well they know Mr. Trump, started digging Mexico and ask them little like to close this gap. It's not only about political I told about all kinds of visibility. And the second goal is to improve relations between the people, between the countries of the region, the Caspian region. Because we, what we can see here, I looked up hidden tension. And to improve relations and the comment to the host to our customer, people put discuss to become friends would do business with it, gas build food and then slowly, slowly this ice will be melted. And the third goal is to bring innovations and whatever the best is available in the big world, into the Caspian region. Tried to implement this.

Matt Bird (Show Host, Traders Network Show): 04:13

You know, there's a lot of history in the Caspian Sea and there's a lot, a lot of obstacles. What are some of the biggest hurdles that you're having to overcome right now? The biggest hurdles? Obstacles?

Murat Seitnepesov (Managing Director, Integral Petroleum): 05:22

I’ve seen several problems, which great. The customer region should sort it out as soon as possible. First of all is a lack of education. Then there is a lack of new technologists, lack of financing and investments. Then with have a logistics infrastructure, the region should be also improved because logistics go in first. Then the businesses come in. They come and make relations that without [inaudible] you cannot do anything.

Matt Bird (Show Host, Traders Network Show): 05:35

You know what a, actually I want to go deeper into this, and you want to keep talking about that. We're just small stuff, innovative stuff because I'd experienced in occupational, but we got to cut to a commercial break right now. Would you stick around for a few more minutes? You're watching the Traders Network Show. I’m Matt. Bird, we'll be right back after these commercial messages.

Contributor: by Matt Bird | Follow on social media - LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram

Guest: Murat Seitnepesov

Event: World Economic Forum (DAVOS)

Show: Traders Network Show, An equities news original show

