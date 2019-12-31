Murat Seitnepesov WEF19 Matt Bird Interview on Traders Network Show – Equities News

HIGHLIGHTS

One of the largest exporters of oil in Caspian Sea Region

3rd year promoting Caspian Sea Region

Goal: To promote the Sustainable Development Goals of the UN

Event: World Economic Forum (DAVOS) Murat Seitnepesov, Managing Director at Integral Petroleum interview with Host Matt Bird of the Traders Network Show - an Equities News original show.



Matt Bird (Show Host, Traders Network Show): 00:00

Welcome back to the Traders Network Show broadcasting worldwide, on Equitiws.com and it's syndicated partners. I’m Matt Bird and we're here in Davos, Switzerland covering the 2019 World Economic Forum. And tonight, we're at the Caspian week event. We're at the tail end of Davos and here and it's making all this possible Murat, managing director of Integral Petroleum. Tell us a little about Caspian week and the initiatives that you're taking on.

Murat Seitnepesov (Managing Director, Integral Petroleum): 00:25

Thank you. Caspian week is our non-profitable initiative there are three goals. First goal is to highlight and promote the greater Caspian region in our definition rate, the Caspian region, the all country stratagem Caspian and black sea starts in Bulgaria on the West. And then it was Kazakhstan on the East, everything also in the middle. And to the, we are promoting the greater Caspian region to the whole world because we will ask the ordinary person from the United States or from China or do you know about the Caspian sea, about the Caspian sea region? They will, best possible scenario, they will show it on the map. And we would like to change this. We would like that everybody at the old people in the world, they will know about the greater Caspian Region is as much as more as possible.

Murat Seitnepesov (Managing Director, Integral Petroleum): 01:08

On the other side, I would like to promote the whole world into the greater Caspian region because we will, because we have the same situation with the people in the region. The second goal is to improve relations between the people between the States and between the businessman inside the greater Caspian region. Because we have a lot of hidden tensions inside the region. We would like to remove or reduce, try to reduce these tensions. And the third goal is to bring new technologists in the world into the greater Caspian region and tried to implement them. And just it was signed the strategic partnership agreement with a company WiseKey, one of the world leaders in the digital technologists and will try to bring all these technologists and try to implement in the greater Caspian region. Besides that we announced several initiatives this year, but first of all is the Caspian arbitration center, which we'll try to combine the English law, international law with the local laws of the States or the greater Caspian region. Also, we integrated Caspian ambassador club. Now we'd like also to cooperate to increase cooperation between the greater Caspian region in the world on the diplomatic level.

Matt Bird (Show Host, Traders Network Show): 02:19

So, when did you start all this? I mean, we're seeing the manifestation of it now, but one of the does all start.

Murat Seitnepesov (Managing Director, Integral Petroleum): 02:24

We started a visa two years ago now as a field event. And this came from the idea three years ago we joined all the kind of reform was in the ground petroleum and we decided to do something good for our region where we originally provided from Turkmenistan. For example, originally, and [inaudible] from the first idea, a close decision till the first customer. And we took three months. It was very hard job in, we did this in 2017. Now in 2018 and now we third time in 2019.

Matt Bird (Show Host, Traders Network Show): 02:52

What we're sitting here right now on the last day of demos is Friday and this is definitely the busiest place anywhere on the right now. The support here is outstanding. Your partners that are helping you push this and support them, can you give us a little insight of who else is contributing to the initiative?

Murat Seitnepesov (Managing Director, Integral Petroleum): 03:09

Yes, of course. Yes. I think these are the business place because we'll take them on forum. Almost finished it's activity for this year and people coming here because they like the hospitality. Yeah. They like the Caspian food. We should come try it downstairs and the restaurant you can do one hour later. The partners would have supporters who are contributing also to this, to this abandon the we are grateful for them and all together. We can do a lot of things from us. It will just need the to start, initiate the process.

Matt Bird (Show Host, Traders Network Show): 03:39

From us at equities that can say we're thankful for everything that you're doing out there to make everything a safer and more sustainable place. Is there anything else you'd like to say in that?

Murat Seitnepesov (Managing Director, Integral Petroleum): 03:47

No. Thank you very much for coming. For your interest to the Caspian region to the Caspian. We can migrate the Caspian region and welcome for the next year there was the thousand twins.

Matt Bird (Show Host, Traders Network Show): 03:55

We're looking forward to covering you up throughout the 2019 and obviously we're coming back here to this time next year, but until then you're watching the Traders Network Show. We're going to cut to the commercial break and we're going to go have some Caspian food, so don't go anywhere. We'll be back with our next interview in just a little bit. Thank you very much.

Guest: Murat Seitnepesov

Event: World Economic Forum (DAVOS)

Show: Traders Network Show, An equities news original show

