Murphy Oil Corporation Announces Temporary Medical Leave of the Chief Executive Officer

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Crude Oil News / Energy News / People   by
EL DORADO, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mar. 25, 2020– Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) today announced that Roger W. Jenkins, President and Chief Executive Officer has, pending test results, a presumptive diagnosis of COVID-19, and has taken a temporary medical leave.
Murphy Oil Corporation Announces Temporary Medical Leave of the Chief Executive Officer- oil and gas 360
He is expected to completely recover, however, in the interim, David R. Looney, the company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will temporarily assume Roger’s responsibilities as President and Chief Executive Officer.
ABOUT MURPHY OIL CORPORATION

As an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, Murphy Oil Corporation believes in providing energy that empowers people by doing right always, staying with it and thinking beyond possible. It challenges the norm, taps into its strong legacy and uses its foresight and financial discipline to deliver inspired energy solutions. Murphy sees a future where it is an industry leader who is positively impacting lives for the next 100 years and beyond.

Investor Contacts:
Kelly Whitley, [email protected], 281-675-9107

Source: Murphy Oil Corporation

