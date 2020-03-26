Murphy Oil Corporation Announces Temporary Medical Leave of the Chief Executive Officer

EL DORADO, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mar. 25, 2020– Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) today announced that Roger W. Jenkins, President and Chief Executive Officer has, pending test results, a presumptive diagnosis of COVID-19, and has taken a temporary medical leave.

He is expected to completely recover, however, in the interim, David R. Looney, the company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will temporarily assume Roger’s responsibilities as President and Chief Executive Officer.

ABOUT MURPHY OIL CORPORATION