Murphy Oil Corporation Schedules Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) will host a conference call and webcast beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Thursday, January 30, 2020 to discuss fourth quarter 2019 earnings and review year-end 2019 results. The Company plans to release its financial and operating results before the market opens that morning.

A webcast link and related presentation material will be included on the Investors page of the company’s website at http://ir.murphyoilcorp.com.

Date: Thursday, January 30, 2020

Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

Toll Free Dial in: 888-886-7786

Conference ID: 80514484

ABOUT MURPHY OIL CORPORATION

Murphy Oil Corporation is a global independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The company’s diverse resource base includes production from North America onshore plays in the Eagle Ford Shale, Kaybob Duvernay, Tupper Montney and Placid Montney, as well as offshore Gulf of Mexico and Canada. Additional information can be found on the company’s website at www.murphyoilcorp.com.

