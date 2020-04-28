8 hours ago
360 Digital Closing Bell 4-27-2020
11 hours ago
Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: Tisha Schuller – What is the national treasure for the oil & gas market?
13 hours ago
Dominion Energy Remains on Schedule to Build Largest Offshore Wind Project in United States
15 hours ago
The 360 Digital Closing Bell Look Ahead– 4-27-2020
21 hours ago
SDX Energy PLC Announces Notice of AGM
1 day ago
Banks rush to rein in financing for oil firms

Nabors Industries Ltd. First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Invitation

in Conference Calls & Webcasts / Earnings / Press Releases   by
 April 27, 2020 - 6:15 PM EDT
Print Email Article Font Down Font Up Charts

Nabors Industries Ltd. First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Invitation

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) invites you to join Anthony G. Petrello, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and William Restrepo, Chief Financial Officer, Wednesday, May 6th at 1:00 p.m. Central Time for a discussion of operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.  Nabors will release earnings after the market closes on May 5, 2020.


Date:

May 6, 2020


Time:

1:00 p.m. CT (2:00 p.m. ET)


Dial-in-number(s):




Domestic:

(888) 317-6003



International:

(412) 317-6061



Canada:

(866) 284-3684





Participant Elite Entry Number:

8979574

Please call ten to fifteen minutes ahead of time to ensure proper connection.  The conference call will be recorded and available for replay for one week, by 4:00 p.m. Central Time on May 6, 2020.  To hear the recording, please call (877) 344-7529 domestically or (412) 317-0088 internationally and enter Participant Elite Entry Number: 10143527.

Nabors will have a live audio webcast of the conference call available on its website at www.nabors.com.  Navigate to the Investor Relations page and then select Events Calendar to join the webcast.  An electronic version of the earnings release and supplemental presentation will also be available to download from the website.

About Nabors

Nabors owns and operates one of the world's largest land-based drilling rig fleets and is a provider of offshore rigs in the United States and numerous international markets. Nabors also provides directional drilling services, performance tools, and innovative technologies for its own rig fleet and those of third parties. Leveraging its advanced drilling automation capabilities, Nabors highly skilled workforce continues to set new standards for operational excellence and transform its industry.

Media Contact

For further information regarding Nabors, please contact Dennis A. Smith, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development & Investor Relations at + 1 281-775-8038 or William Conroy, Senior Director of Corporate Development & Investor Relations, +1 281-775-2423. To request investor materials, contact Nabors' corporate headquarters in Hamilton, Bermuda at + 1 441-292-1510 or via email at [email protected].

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nabors-industries-ltd-first-quarter-2020-earnings-conference-call-invitation-301047895.html

SOURCE Nabors Industries Ltd.


Source: PR Newswire (April 27, 2020 - 6:15 PM EDT)

News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com
Legal Notice