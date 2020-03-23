Nadex Launches New Gold and Oil Knock-out Option Contracts

CHICAGO, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The North American Derivatives Exchange (Nadex), has launched gold and crude oil knock-out option contracts, giving traders a new way to speculate on volatility in underlying commodity markets. Contracts will automatically close – or get 'knocked out' – if the underlying market price reaches the upper or lower knock-out level giving traders a new way to access price movement in the underlying commodity markets with a built-in trading plan providing fixed risk and a predefined profit target. Traders can also exit positions early, offering flexibility and choice.

"Members asked for gold and crude oil knock-out options – we've listened and delivered, listing new contracts that traders really want," says Ian Peacock, Chief Executive Officer at Nadex. "This is a unique opportunity to trade short-term contracts that are unique to Nadex, based on some of the world's most popular markets, within a CFTC-regulated environment."

Trading Gold and Oil Knock-outs

Gold and oil knock-outs can be bought and sold on the Nadex platform, accessible on desktop or mobile. They will also be available on Nadex demo accounts.

Contract details:

Based on COMEX/NYMEX Gold Futures and NYMEX Crude Oil Futures

Priced in USD

$500 contract size

Travis McGhee, Chief Commercial Officer at Nadex, says, "This is the second new product introduction of 2020, following the successful January launch of economic events contracts based on the nonfarm payrolls and weekly jobless claims reports. Our new knock-out option contracts will enhance our offering and allow our members to find new opportunities on the ever-popular gold and crude oil markets. We're looking forward to being able to meet demand and give our members what they want."

About Nadex

Nadex is the leading exchange in the US, offering short-term trading with binary options, call spread, and knock-out option contracts. Nadex provides secure and innovative ways to participate in the markets – it is regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), with member funds held in segregated accounts in major US banks.

Based in Chicago, Nadex is the North American unit of IG Group (LON: IGG), a FTSE 250 global financial services firm with a market cap of approximately $2.5 billion (as of February 2020).

