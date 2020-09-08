Nasdaq slides as tech rout deepens, Tesla hits three-week low – Energy Down

Reuters

The Nasdaq tumbled on Tuesday as a sell-off in high-flying technology stocks extended to a third straight day, while Tesla tracked its worst day in nearly six months after investors were caught off guard by the stock being left out of the S&P 500.

All eleven major S&P sectors were down, with declines worsening after news on Friday that SoftBank 9984.T made significant option purchases during the run-up in U.S. stocks.

Energy .SPNY, financial .SPSY and information technology .SPLRCT stocks were among the biggest decliners. O/R

“To see a period of carnage is reasonable, considering the massive run up that we have experienced since the early part of the year,” said Eric Schiffer, chief executive officer of private equity firm Patriarch Organization in Beverly Hills, California.

“We’ll need some time to see whether this is a fundamental shift versus a technical on exhibit, because if it is a shift to fundamentals, that is not a position where you’re going to want to necessarily buy a dip.”

Media reports of SoftBank’s option purchases also reminded investors that market makers might have billions of dollars worth of long positions as hedges against options trades, which will have to be sold as prices fall.

“If you bought a lot of call options in the second quarter, you’re doing very well, but that creates a problem for later when you need to unwind these positions,” said Ken Peng, Citi Private Bank’s head of Asia Investment Strategy.