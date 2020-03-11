National Fuel Declares Quarterly Dividend and Reports Preliminary Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) today approved payment of a regular quarterly dividend of $0.435 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable April 15, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2020. The Company has approximately 86.6 million shares of common stock outstanding. It has no preferred stock outstanding.



At the Annual Meeting of Stockholders, held today, the Company announced preliminary results of the stockholder vote on three management proposals and a stockholder proposal. Approved was the election of new directors David P. Bauer and Barbara Baumann for one-year terms. David H. Anderson was also elected for a one-year term. Jeffrey W. Shaw, Thomas E. Skains, and Ronald J. Tanski were elected as directors for three-year terms expiring in 2023. Stephen E. Ewing concluded his service to the board, in accordance with the Company’s Corporate Governance Guidelines. Jeffrey Shaw has been selected to serve as lead independent director for the Board.

Also approved was the advisory vote on named executive officer compensation and the ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm. A stockholder proposal requesting that the Company’s Board of Directors undertake the necessary steps to declassify the Board received support from a majority of shares voted.

National Fuel is a diversified energy company headquartered in Western New York that operates an integrated collection of natural gas and oil assets across business segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Gathering and Utility. Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuel.com .