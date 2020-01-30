National Fuel Reports First Quarter Earnings

 January 30, 2020
National Fuel Reports First Quarter Earnings

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Fuel Gas Company (“National Fuel” or the “Company”) (NYSE:NFG) today announced consolidated results for the first quarter of its 2020 fiscal year.

FISCAL 2020 FIRST QUARTER SUMMARY

  • GAAP earnings of $86.6 million, or $1.00 per share, compared to $102.7 million, or $1.18 per share, in the prior year
  • Adjusted operating results of $87.4 million, or $1.01 per share, compared to $97.5 million, or $1.12 per share, in the prior year (see non-GAAP reconciliation below)
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $222.9 million, an increase of $3.5 million from $219.4 million in the prior year (non-GAAP reconciliation on page 21)
  • E&P segment net production of 58.4 Bcfe, an increase of 19% from the prior year
  • Average natural gas prices, after the impact of hedging, of $2.32 per Mcf, down $0.29 per Mcf from the prior year
  • Average oil prices, after the impact of hedging, of $62.92 per Bbl, up $1.22 per Bbl from the prior year
  • Gathering revenues of $34.8 million, an increase of $5.1 million, or 17%, on higher throughput from E&P segment
  • Due to low natural gas prices, the Company is reducing drilling activity; E&P segment completed the planned drop of a drilling rig in Appalachia in January and intends to drop an additional drilling rig in the summer of 2020
  • Revising fiscal 2020 earnings guidance to a range of $2.95 to $3.15 per share to reflect lower natural gas prices
 
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS TO ADJUSTED OPERATING RESULTS
     
  Three Months Ended
  December 31,
(in thousands except per share amounts) 2019 2018
Reported GAAP Earnings $86,591  $102,660 
Items impacting comparability    
Remeasurement of deferred income taxes under 2017 Tax Reform   (5,000)
Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness (E&P)   (6,505)
Tax impact of mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness   1,366 
Unrealized loss on other investments (Corporate / All Other) 1,019  6,347 
Tax impact of unrealized loss on other investments (214) (1,333)
Adjusted Operating Results $87,396  $97,535 
     
Reported GAAP Earnings per share $1.00  $1.18 
Items impacting comparability    
Remeasurement of deferred income taxes under 2017 Tax Reform   (0.06)
Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness, net of tax (E&P)   (0.06)
Unrealized loss on other investments, net of tax (Corporate / All Other) 0.01  0.06 
Adjusted Operating Results per share $1.01  $1.12 
         

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

David P. Bauer, President and Chief Executive Officer of National Fuel Gas Company, stated: “Though low natural gas prices weighed on National Fuel’s first quarter earnings, the Company saw strong operational results across our integrated, diversified business that position us well for future success.  At the Utility, our ongoing system modernization program continues to enhance the safety and reliability of our distribution system, while at the same time modestly growing rate base and earnings.  Our Pipeline and Storage business is focused on the execution of our significant expansion opportunities, including the Line N project placed into service in November and the Empire North project, which is on schedule for a late summer in-service date.  Lastly, our Exploration and Production business continues to successfully develop its assets in Pennsylvania and California at a steady pace while navigating the headwinds in the commodity markets.”

FISCAL 2020 GUIDANCE AND BUSINESS UPDATE

National Fuel is revising its fiscal 2020 earnings guidance to reflect the results of the first quarter and updated forecast assumptions and projections.  The Company is now projecting that earnings will be within the range of $2.95 to $3.15 per share, or $3.05 per share at the midpoint of the range.  Substantially all of the decrease in expected earnings is due to the decline in natural gas prices that has occurred since the Company’s guidance was updated in November 2019, which is expected to lower the price realizations on Seneca’s Appalachian production.  The Company’s other earnings guidance assumptions, including production, remain largely unchanged from the previous guidance.

The revised earnings guidance now assumes that NYMEX natural gas prices will average $2.05 per MMBtu for the remaining nine months of fiscal 2020, a decrease of $0.35 per MMBtu from the $2.40 per MMBtu assumed in the previous guidance. The Company is also lowering its Appalachian spot price forecast to $1.70 per MMBtu for the remainder of the fiscal year. These price assumptions are intended to reflect the current NYMEX forward markets for natural gas and oil and consider the impact of local sales point differentials. The Company currently has financial hedges and fixed price physical firm sales contracts in place on approximately 60% of Seneca’s remaining expected fiscal 2020 natural gas production that, on average, lock-in a price realization after the cost of transportation of $2.28 per Mcf.

As planned, the Company dropped a rig in January after completing its latest development pad in Tioga County, Pa. In response to the sustained decline in NYMEX pricing and regional pricing basis, the Company plans to further reduce its development activity level in Appalachia by dropping down to a single drilling rig during the summer of 2020 and deferring some completion activity in the Eastern Development Area to fiscal 2021.  Coupled with lower service costs, Seneca’s reduced activity level is expected to result in lower capital expenditures in fiscal 2020 and going forward. The Company now expects Exploration and Production capital expenditures in fiscal 2020 to be in the range of $375 to $410 million, at the midpoint a reduction of $42.5 million from the previous guidance. The reduction in activity level is not expected to have a material impact on Seneca’s production in fiscal 2020.

Mr. Bauer added: “Facing the continued deterioration of natural gas prices, we are slowing down our development pace in Appalachia and intend to move to a single-rig drilling program this summer.   This lower activity level will allow us to reduce our capital expenditures at Seneca by approximately $100 million from fiscal 2019 levels, maintaining our focus on the balance sheet.  Overall, we remain steadfast in our commitment to the responsible development of our integrated Appalachian asset base, with responsible capital allocation at the heart of our financial decisions.”

Additional details on the Company's updated forecast assumptions and business segment guidance for fiscal 2020 are outlined in the table on page 7.

DISCUSSION OF FIRST QUARTER RESULTS BY SEGMENT

The following earnings discussion of each operating segment for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, is summarized in a tabular form on pages 8 and 9 of this report.  It may be helpful to refer to those tables while reviewing this discussion.  As of the quarter ended September 30, 2019, the Company is no longer reporting the Energy Marketing operations as a reportable segment.  The Energy Marketing operations have been included in the All Other category in the disclosures and tables that follow below.  Prior year segment information has been restated to reflect this change in presentation.

Note that management defines Adjusted Operating Results as reported GAAP earnings adjusted for items impacting comparability, and Adjusted EBITDA as reported GAAP earnings before the following items: interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, other income and deductions, impairments, and other items reflected in operating income that impact comparability.

Upstream Business

Exploration and Production Segment

The Exploration and Production segment operations are carried out by Seneca Resources Company, LLC ("Seneca").  Seneca explores for, develops and produces natural gas and oil reserves, primarily in Pennsylvania and California.

 Three Months Ended
 December 31,
(in thousands)2019 2018 Variance
GAAP Earnings$23,977  $38,214  $(14,237)
Remeasurement of deferred taxes under 2017 Tax Reform  (990) 990 
Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness, net of tax  (5,139) 5,139 
Adjusted Operating Results$23,977  $32,085  $(8,108)
      
Adjusted EBITDA$92,100  $89,896  $2,204 

Seneca’s first quarter GAAP earnings decreased $14.2 million versus the prior year, which includes the net impact of non-cash mark-to-market adjustments recorded in the prior year relating to hedge ineffectiveness and the impact of a remeasurement in Seneca’s deferred income taxes under 2017 Tax Reform that lowered income tax expense and benefited earnings in the prior year (see table above).  Excluding these items, Seneca’s first quarter earnings decreased $8.1 million as the positive impacts of higher production and better realized crude oil prices were more than offset by the negative impacts of lower realized natural gas prices, higher operating expenses, higher interest expense, and a higher effective tax rate.

Seneca produced 58.4 Bcfe during the first quarter, an increase of 9.1 Bcfe, or 19%, from the prior year. Natural gas production increased 9.0 Bcf, or 20%, due primarily to production from new Marcellus and Utica wells completed and connected to sales in Appalachia. Net production increased 3.8 Bcf to 24.9 Bcf in Seneca’s Western Development Area and increased 5.2 Bcf to 29.3 Bcf in the Eastern Development Area during the first quarter. Oil production for the first quarter increased 29,000 Bbls from the prior year as new production continues to come online from Seneca’s development of the Pioneer and 17N assets in the Midway Sunset area of California.

Seneca's average realized natural gas price, after the impact of hedging and transportation costs, was $2.32 per Mcf, a decrease of $0.29 per Mcf from the prior year. This decline was largely due to lower NYMEX prices and lower spot pricing at local sales points in Pennsylvania. Seneca's average realized oil price, after the impact of hedging, was $62.92 per Bbl, an increase of $1.22 per Bbl over the prior year.  The improvement in oil price realizations was due primarily to stronger hedge prices on Brent oil swaps that settled during the quarter when compared to the prior year.

The $16.8 million increase in Seneca’s total operating expenses was largely due to the higher production during the quarter.  Lease operating and transportation (“LOE”) expense, which increased $8.2 million, includes the fees paid to the Company’s Gathering segment for gathering and compression services used to connect Seneca’s Marcellus and Utica production to sales points along interstate pipelines. In addition to higher production, the $9.4 million increase in depreciation, depletion and amortization (“DD&A”) expense was also due to a higher DD&A rate, which was driven by an increase in capitalized costs in Seneca’s full cost pool. Other taxes decreased $1.7 million in large part due to lower impact fees in Pennsylvania.  The Pennsylvania impact fee, which is assessed on a per well basis, increases and decreases along with the changes in historical NYMEX natural gas prices. Additionally, Seneca’s general and administrative (“G&A”) costs have remained relatively flat as it has increased production. On a unit of production basis, G&A expenses during the quarter decreased $0.05 per Mcfe to $0.26 per Mcfe.

The increase in Seneca’s effective tax rate, excluding the impact of the prior year remeasurement of deferred income taxes discussed above, was largely driven by the prior year impact of the Enhanced Oil Recovery tax credit, which was not available in the current year.

Midstream Businesses

Pipeline and Storage Segment

The Pipeline and Storage segment’s operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Supply Corporation (“Supply Corporation”) and Empire Pipeline, Inc. (“Empire”).  The Pipeline and Storage segment provides natural gas transportation and storage services to affiliated and non-affiliated companies through an integrated system of pipelines and underground natural gas storage fields in western New York and Pennsylvania.

 Three Months Ended
 December 31,
(in thousands)2019 2018 Variance
GAAP Earnings$18,105  $25,102  $(6,997)
      
Adjusted EBITDA$42,942  $47,824  $(4,882)

The Pipeline and Storage segment’s first quarter GAAP earnings decreased $7.0 million versus the prior year as lower operating revenues, higher property taxes, and the impact of a higher effective income tax rate were only partially offset by lower operation and maintenance (“O&M”) expenses.  The $4.8 million decrease in operating revenues was due largely to the expiration of a significant firm transportation contract on the Empire system in December 2018.  Property, franchise and other taxes increased $1.0 million due primarily to the scheduled phase out of tax incentives in certain jurisdictions along the Empire system. The increase in the effective income tax rate, which lowered first quarter earnings by $2.5 million, was largely due to differences in the book and tax treatment of stock compensation.  O&M expense decreased $0.7 million due primarily to lower personnel expenses and lower compressor and facility maintenance costs.

Gathering Segment

The Gathering segment’s operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Midstream Company, LLC’s limited liability companies. The Gathering segment constructs, owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines and compression facilities in the Appalachian region, which currently deliver Seneca’s gross Appalachian production to the interstate pipeline system.

 Three Months Ended
 December 31,
(in thousands)2019 2018 Variance
GAAP Earnings$15,944  $14,183  $1,761 
Remeasurement of deferred taxes under 2017 Tax Reform  (500) 500 
Adjusted Operating Results$15,944  $13,683  $2,261 
      
Adjusted EBITDA$29,431  $25,948  $3,483 

The Gathering segment’s first quarter GAAP earnings increased $1.8 million versus the prior year, which includes the impact of a remeasurement in the Gathering segment’s deferred income taxes under 2017 Tax Reform that lowered income tax expense and benefited earnings in the prior year (see table above).  Excluding this item, the Gathering segment’s earnings increased $2.3 million. The increase was driven primarily by higher operating revenues, which were partially offset by higher O&M expense and a modest increase in DD&A expense.  Operating revenues increased $5.1 million, or 17%, due primarily to a 9.7 Bcf increase in gathered volumes from Seneca’s Appalachian natural gas production. The $1.6 million increase in O&M expense was due to an increase in compressor station operating and preventative maintenance activity during the quarter. The $0.5 million increase in DD&A expense was due primarily to higher average plant assets in-service versus the prior year.

Downstream Businesses

Utility Segment

The Utility segment operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation (“Distribution”), which sells or transports natural gas to customers located in western New York and northwestern Pennsylvania.

 Three Months Ended
 December 31,
(in thousands)2019 2018 Variance
GAAP Earnings$26,583  $25,649  $934 
      
Adjusted EBITDA$59,463  $57,569  $1,894 

The Utility segment’s first quarter GAAP earnings increased $0.9 million over the prior year as an increase in customer margin (operating revenues less purchased gas sold) was partially offset by the impact of a higher effective income tax rate.  The $1.3 million increase in customer margin was due primarily to higher revenues earned through the Company’s system modernization tracking mechanism and the positive impact of adjustments related to regulatory rate and cost recovery mechanisms subject to annual reconciliation. Warmer weather in the Utility segment’s service territories was not a significant driver of customer margin or earnings for the quarter. In New York, which represented 73% of the Utility segment’s residential and commercial customer throughput during the quarter, the impact of weather variations on customer margin and earnings is largely mitigated by that jurisdiction’s weather normalization clause (“WNC”). The modest earnings impact of warmer weather in Pennsylvania, which does not have a WNC, was partially offset by the impact of customer growth in New York.  The increase in the effective income tax rate was largely due to differences in the book and tax treatment of stock compensation.

Corporate and All Other

The Company’s operations that are included in Corporate and All Other, which now include the Company’s energy marketing business, generated combined earnings of $2.0 million in the current year first quarter, which was a $2.5 million increase over the combined loss of $0.5 million generated in the prior year first quarter.  The increase in earnings was driven primarily by lower unrealized losses coupled with an increase in realized gains on investment securities sold in the current year. These positive items were partially offset by the impact of the prior year remeasurement of deferred income taxes under 2017 Tax Reform that lowered income tax expense.

EARNINGS TELECONFERENCE

The Company will host a conference call on Friday, January 31, 2020, at 11 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss this announcement.  There are two ways to access this call.  For those with Internet access, visit the NFG Investor Relations News & Events page at National Fuel’s website at investor.nationalfuelgas.com.  For those without Internet access, audio access is also provided by dialing (toll-free) 833-287-0795, using conference ID number “8154487”.  For those unable to listen to the live conference call, an audio replay will be available approximately two hours following the teleconference at the same website link and by phone at (toll-free) 800-585-8367 using conference ID number “8154487”.  Both the webcast and a telephonic replay will be available until the close of business on Friday, February 7, 2020.

National Fuel is an integrated energy company reporting financial results for four operating segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility.  Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuelgas.com.

   
Analyst Contact:Kenneth E. Webster716-857-7067
Media Contact:Karen L. Merkel716-857-7654
   

Certain statements contained herein, including statements identified by the use of the words “anticipates,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “plans,” “predicts,” “projects,” “believes,” “seeks,” “will,” “may” and similar expressions, and statements which are other than statements of historical facts, are “forward-looking statements” as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. The Company’s expectations, beliefs and projections contained herein are expressed in good faith and are believed to have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that such expectations, beliefs or projections will result or be achieved or accomplished. In addition to other factors, the following are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements: changes in the price of natural gas or oil; impairments under the SEC’s full cost ceiling test for natural gas and oil reserves; changes in laws, regulations or judicial interpretations to which the Company is subject, including those involving derivatives, taxes, safety, employment, climate change, other environmental matters, real property, and exploration and production activities such as hydraulic fracturing; delays or changes in costs or plans with respect to Company projects or related projects of other companies, including difficulties or delays in obtaining necessary governmental approvals, permits or orders or in obtaining the cooperation of interconnecting facility operators; governmental/regulatory actions, initiatives and proceedings, including those involving rate cases (which address, among other things, target rates of return, rate design and retained natural gas), environmental/safety requirements, affiliate relationships, industry structure, and franchise renewal; changes in price differentials between similar quantities of natural gas or oil sold at different geographic locations, and the effect of such changes on commodity production, revenues and demand for pipeline transportation capacity to or from such locations; financial and economic conditions, including the availability of credit, and occurrences affecting the Company’s ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms for working capital, capital expenditures and other investments, including any downgrades in the Company’s credit ratings and changes in interest rates and other capital market conditions; factors affecting the Company’s ability to successfully identify, drill for and produce economically viable natural gas and oil reserves, including among others geology, lease availability, title disputes, weather conditions, shortages, delays or unavailability of equipment and services required in drilling operations, insufficient gathering, processing and transportation capacity, the need to obtain governmental approvals and permits, and compliance with environmental laws and regulations; increasing health care costs and the resulting effect on health insurance premiums and on the obligation to provide other post-retirement benefits; other changes in price differentials between similar quantities of natural gas or oil having different quality, heating value, hydrocarbon mix or delivery date; the cost and effects of legal and administrative claims against the Company or activist shareholder campaigns to effect changes at the Company; uncertainty of oil and gas reserve estimates; significant differences between the Company’s projected and actual production levels for natural gas or oil; changes in demographic patterns and weather conditions; changes in the availability, price or accounting treatment of derivative financial instruments; changes in laws, actuarial assumptions, the interest rate environment and the return on plan/trust assets related to the Company’s pension and other post-retirement benefits, which can affect future funding obligations and costs and plan liabilities; changes in economic conditions, including global, national or regional recessions, and their effect on the demand for, and customers’ ability to pay for, the Company’s products and services; the creditworthiness or performance of the Company’s key suppliers, customers and counterparties; the impact of  information technology, cybersecurity or data security breaches; economic disruptions or uninsured losses resulting from major accidents, fires, severe weather, natural disasters, terrorist activities or acts of war; significant differences between the Company’s projected and actual capital expenditures and operating expenses; or increasing costs of insurance, changes in coverage and the ability to obtain insurance. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date thereof.

 
 
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
 
GUIDANCE SUMMARY
 
As discussed on page 2, the Company is revising its earnings guidance for fiscal 2020.  Additional details on the Company's forecast assumptions and business segment guidance are outlined in the table below.
 
 Updated FY 2020 Guidance Previous FY 2020 Guidance
Consolidated Earnings per Share$2.95 to $3.15 $3.00 to $3.30
Consolidated Effective Tax Rate~ 25% ~ 25%
    
Capital Expenditures (Millions)   
Exploration and Production$375 - $410 $415 - $455
Pipeline and Storage$180 - $215 $180 - $215
Gathering$50 - $60 $40 - $50
Utility$90 - $100 $90 - $100
Consolidated Capital Expenditures$695 - $785 $725 - $820
    
Exploration & Production Segment Guidance   
    
Commodity Price Assumptions   
NYMEX natural gas price$2.05 /MMBtu $2.40 /MMBtu
Appalachian basin spot price (winter | summer)$1.70 /MMBtu | $1.70 /MMBtu $2.20 /MMBtu | $2.00 /MMBtu
NYMEX (WTI) crude oil price$55.00 /Bbl $55.00 /Bbl
California oil price premium (% of WTI)104% 106%
    
Production (Bcfe)   
East Division - Appalachia219 to 229 219 to 229
West Division - California~ 16 ~ 16
Total Production235 to 245 235 to 245
    
E&P Operating Costs ($/Mcfe)   
LOE$0.85 - $0.89 $0.85 - $0.89
G&A$0.27 - $0.30 $0.27 - $0.30
DD&A$0.73 - $0.77 $0.73 - $0.77
    
Other Business Segment Guidance (Millions)   
Gathering Segment Revenues$135 - $145 $135 - $145
Pipeline and Storage Segment Revenues$290 - $295 $290 - $295
    


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS
QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019
(Unaudited)
            
 Upstream Midstream Downstream    
            
 Exploration & Pipeline &     Corporate /  
(Thousands of Dollars)Production Storage Gathering Utility All Other Consolidated*
            
First quarter 2019 GAAP earnings$38,214  $25,102  $14,183  $25,649  $(488) $102,660 
            
Items impacting comparability:           
Remeasurement of deferred taxes under 2017 Tax Reform(990)   (500)   (3,510) (5,000)
Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness(6,505)         (6,505)
Tax impact of mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness1,366          1,366 
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments        6,347  6,347 
Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments        (1,333) (1,333)
First quarter 2019 adjusted operating results32,085  25,102  13,683  25,649  1,016  97,535 
            
Drivers of adjusted operating results**           
            
Upstream Revenues           
Higher (lower) natural gas production18,513          18,513 
Higher (lower) crude oil production1,454          1,454 
Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging(12,597)         (12,597)
Higher (lower) realized crude oil prices, after hedging581          581 
            
Midstream Revenues           
Higher (lower) operating revenues  (3,831) 4,027      196 
            
Downstream Margins***           
System modernization tracker revenues      344    344 
Regulatory revenue adjustments      935    935 
            
Operating Expenses           
Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses(6,508)         (6,508)
Lower (higher) operating expenses(622) 555  (1,288)     (1,355)
Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes1,312  (827)       485 
Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion(7,464)         (7,464)
            
Other Income (Expense)           
(Higher) lower other deductions        1,461  1,461 
(Higher) lower interest expense(706)         (706)
            
Income Taxes           
Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate(1,332) (2,457) (216) (785) (288) (5,078)
            
All other / rounding(739) (437) (262) 440  598  (400)
First quarter 2020 adjusted operating results23,977  18,105  15,944  26,583  2,787  87,396 
            
Items impacting comparability:           
Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments        (1,019) (1,019)
Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on other investments        214  214 
First quarter 2020 GAAP earnings$23,977  $18,105  $15,944  $26,583  $1,982  $86,591 
            
* Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations           
** Operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate effective for the 2019 fiscal year.
*** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.
 


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE
QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019
(Unaudited)
            
 Upstream Midstream Downstream    
            
 Exploration & Pipeline &     Corporate /  
 Production Storage Gathering Utility All Other Consolidated*
            
First quarter 2019 GAAP earnings per share$0.44  $0.29  $0.16  $0.30  $(0.01) $1.18 
Items impacting comparability:           
Remeasurement of deferred taxes under 2017 Tax Reform(0.01)   (0.01)   (0.04) (0.06)
Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness, net of tax(0.06)         (0.06)
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax        0.06  0.06 
Rounding    0.01    (0.01)  
First quarter 2019 adjusted operating results per share0.37  0.29  0.16  0.30    1.12 
            
Drivers of adjusted operating results**           
            
Upstream Revenues           
Higher (lower) natural gas production0.21          0.21 
Higher (lower) crude oil production0.02          0.02 
Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging(0.14)         (0.14)
Higher (lower) realized crude oil prices, after hedging0.01          0.01 
            
Midstream Revenues           
Higher (lower) operating revenues  (0.04) 0.05      0.01 
            
Downstream Margins***           
System modernization tracker revenues           
Regulatory revenue adjustments      0.01    0.01 
            
Operating Expenses           
Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses(0.07)         (0.07)
Lower (higher) operating expenses(0.01) 0.01  (0.01)     (0.01)
Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes0.02  (0.01)       0.01 
Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion(0.09)         (0.09)
            
Other Income (Expense)           
(Higher) lower other deductions        0.02  0.02 
(Higher) lower interest expense(0.01)         (0.01)
            
Income Taxes           
Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate(0.02) (0.03)   (0.01)   (0.06)
            
All other / rounding(0.01) (0.01) (0.02) 0.01  0.01  (0.02)
First quarter 2020 adjusted operating results per share0.28  0.21  0.18  0.31  0.03  1.01 
            
Items impacting comparability:           
Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments, net of tax        (0.01) (0.01)
First quarter 2020 GAAP earnings per share$0.28  $0.21  $0.18  $0.31  $0.02  $1.00 
            
* Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations           
** Operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate effective for the 2019 fiscal year.
*** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.
 


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
    
(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts)   
 Three Months Ended
 December 31,
 (Unaudited)
SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS2019 2018
Operating Revenues:   
Utility and Energy Marketing Revenues$228,026  $272,092 
Exploration and Production and Other Revenues167,193  163,937 
Pipeline and Storage and Gathering Revenues48,969  54,218 
 444,188  490,247 
Operating Expenses:   
Purchased Gas92,272  138,660 
Operation and Maintenance:   
Utility and Energy Marketing43,256  43,915 
Exploration and Production and Other36,693  32,795 
Pipeline and Storage and Gathering25,885  24,934 
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes23,144  24,005 
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization74,918  64,255 
 296,168  328,564 
    
Operating Income148,020  161,683 
    
Other Income (Expense):   
Other Income (Deductions)(3,040) (9,602)
Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt(25,443) (25,439)
Other Interest Expense(1,551) (1,073)
    
Income Before Income Taxes117,986  125,569 
    
Income Tax Expense31,395  22,909 
    
Net Income Available for Common Stock$86,591  $102,660 
    
Earnings Per Common Share   
Basic$1.00  $1.19 
Diluted$1.00  $1.18 
    
Weighted Average Common Shares:   
Used in Basic Calculation86,378,450 86,032,729
Used in Diluted Calculation86,883,152 86,708,814
    


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
  
 December 31, September 30,
(Thousands of Dollars)2019 2019
    
ASSETS   
Property, Plant and Equipment$11,402,308  $11,204,838 
Less - Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 5,756,084   5,695,328 
Net Property, Plant and Equipment 5,646,224   5,509,510 
        
Current Assets:       
Cash and Temporary Cash Investments 34,966   20,428 
Hedging Collateral Deposits 9,666   6,832 
Receivables - Net 158,944   139,956 
Unbilled Revenue 58,306   18,758 
Gas Stored Underground 29,991   36,632 
Materials and Supplies - at average cost 40,373   40,717 
Unrecovered Purchased Gas Costs 1,619   2,246 
Other Current Assets 96,831   97,054 
Total Current Assets 430,696   362,623 
    
Other Assets:   
Recoverable Future Taxes 116,188   115,197 
Unamortized Debt Expense 13,578   14,005 
Other Regulatory Assets 165,409   167,320 
Deferred Charges 56,936   33,843 
Other Investments 141,229   144,917 
Goodwill 5,476   5,476 
Prepaid Post-Retirement Benefit Costs 64,999   60,517 
Fair Value of Derivative Financial Instruments 40,569   48,669 
Other 21,354   80 
Total Other Assets 625,738   590,024 
Total Assets$6,702,658  $6,462,157 
        
CAPITALIZATION AND LIABILITIES       
Capitalization:       
Comprehensive Shareholders' Equity       
Common Stock, $1 Par Value Authorized - 200,000,000 Shares; Issued and       
Outstanding - 86,551,528 Shares and 86,315,287 Shares, Respectively$86,552  $86,315 
Paid in Capital 831,146   832,264 
Earnings Reinvested in the Business 1,320,592   1,272,601 
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (56,150)  (52,155)
Total Comprehensive Shareholders' Equity 2,182,140   2,139,025 
Long-Term Debt, Net of Current Portion and Unamortized Discount and Debt Issuance Costs 2,134,339   2,133,718 
Total Capitalization 4,316,479   4,272,743 
    
Current and Accrued Liabilities:   
Notes Payable to Banks and Commercial Paper 139,800   55,200 
Current Portion of Long-Term Debt     
Accounts Payable 126,985   132,208 
Amounts Payable to Customers 3,444   4,017 
Dividends Payable 37,650   37,547 
Interest Payable on Long-Term Debt 29,461   18,508 
Customer Advances 13,727   13,044 
Customer Security Deposits 15,510   16,210 
Other Accruals and Current Liabilities 173,603   139,600 
Fair Value of Derivative Financial Instruments 6,282   5,574 
Total Current and Accrued Liabilities 546,462   421,908 
    
Deferred Credits:   
Deferred Income Taxes 708,774   653,382 
Taxes Refundable to Customers 361,556   366,503 
Cost of Removal Regulatory Liability 222,172   221,699 
Other Regulatory Liabilities 148,350   142,367 
Pension and Other Post-Retirement Liabilities 129,616   133,729 
Asset Retirement Obligations 128,382   127,458 
Other Deferred Credits 140,867   122,368 
Total Deferred Credits 1,839,717   1,767,506 
Commitments and Contingencies     
Total Capitalization and Liabilities$6,702,658  $6,462,157 
        


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
 Three Months Ended
 December 31,
(Thousands of Dollars)2019 2018
    
Operating Activities:   
Net Income Available for Common Stock$86,591  $102,660 
Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash   
Provided by Operating Activities:   
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization74,918  64,255 
Deferred Income Taxes51,366  64,175 
Stock-Based Compensation3,266  5,311 
Other1,911  2,182 
Change in:   
Receivables and Unbilled Revenue(58,655) (101,541)
Gas Stored Underground and Materials and Supplies6,985  8,353 
Unrecovered Purchased Gas Costs627  (4,496)
Other Current Assets14  (1,195)
Accounts Payable8,280  1,502 
Amounts Payable to Customers(573) (3,394)
Customer Advances683  (6,258)
Customer Security Deposits(700) (1,861)
Other Accruals and Current Liabilities15,438  38,412 
Other Assets(28,259) (42,400)
Other Liabilities5,857  (21,333)
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities$167,749  $104,372 
    
Investing Activities:   
Capital Expenditures$(198,495) $(177,567)
Other5,212  (2,549)
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities$(193,283) $(180,116)
    
Financing Activities:   
Changes in Notes Payable to Banks and Commercial Paper$84,600  $ 
Dividends Paid on Common Stock(37,547) (36,532)
Net Repurchases of Common Stock(4,147) (8,233)
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities$42,906  $(44,765)
    
Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash17,372  (120,509)
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period27,260  233,047 
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at December 31$44,632  $112,538 
        


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
      
SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS
(UNAUDITED)
      
UPSTREAM BUSINESS
      
      
 Three Months Ended
(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts)December 31,
EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION SEGMENT2019 2018 Variance
Total Operating Revenues$165,939  $162,876  $3,063 
      
Operating Expenses:     
Operation and Maintenance:     
General and Administrative Expense15,380  15,198  182 
Lease Operating and Transportation Expense50,800  42,562  8,238 
All Other Operation and Maintenance Expense2,958  2,353  605 
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes4,701  6,362  (1,661)
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization44,148  34,700  9,448 
 117,987  101,175  16,812 
      
Operating Income47,952  61,701 (13,749)
      
Other Income (Expense):     
Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs(395) (4) (391)
Interest and Other Income234  282  (48)
Interest Expense(14,057) (13,163) (894)
      
Income Before Income Taxes33,734  48,816  (15,082)
Income Tax Expense9,757  10,602  (845)
Net Income$23,977  $38,214  $(14,237)
      
Net Income Per Share (Diluted)$0.28  $0.44  $(0.16)
      


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
      
SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS
(UNAUDITED)
      
MIDSTREAM BUSINESSES
      
      
 Three Months Ended
(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts)December 31,
PIPELINE AND STORAGE SEGMENT2019 2018 Variance
Revenues from External Customers$48,969  $54,218  $(5,249)
Intersegment Revenues23,251  22,851  400 
Total Operating Revenues72,220  77,069  (4,849)
      
Operating Expenses:     
Purchased Gas(7) 304  (311)
Operation and Maintenance20,930  21,633  (703)
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes8,355  7,308  1,047 
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization11,605  11,114  491 
 40,883  40,359  524 
      
Operating Income31,337  36,710  (5,373)
      
Other Income (Expense):     
Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit (Costs) Credit(174) 467  (641)
Interest and Other Income1,552  1,459  93 
Interest Expense(7,112) (7,286) 174 
      
Income Before Income Taxes25,603  31,350  (5,747)
Income Tax Expense7,498  6,248  1,250 
Net Income$18,105  $25,102  $(6,997)
      
Net Income Per Share (Diluted)$0.21  $0.29  $(0.08)
      
      
 Three Months Ended
 December 31,
GATHERING SEGMENT2019 2018 Variance
Revenues from External Customers$  $  $ 
Intersegment Revenues34,788  29,690  5,098 
Total Operating Revenues34,788  29,690  5,098 
      
Operating Expenses:     
Operation and Maintenance5,342  3,711  1,631 
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes15  31  (16)
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization5,138  4,679  459 
 10,495  8,421  2,074 
      
Operating Income24,293  21,269  3,024 
      
Other Income (Expense):     
Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs(71) (82) 11 
Interest and Other Income68  125  (57)
Interest Expense(2,219) (2,377) 158 
      
Income Before Income Taxes22,071  18,935  3,136 
Income Tax Expense6,127  4,752  1,375 
Net Income$15,944  $14,183  $1,761 
      
Net Income Per Share (Diluted)$0.18  $0.16  $0.02 
      


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
      
SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS
(UNAUDITED)
      
DOWNSTREAM BUSINESS
      
      
 Three Months Ended
(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts)December 31,
UTILITY SEGMENT2019 2018 Variance
Revenues from External Customers$194,910  $220,012  $(25,102)
Intersegment Revenues1,915  2,645  (730)
Total Operating Revenues196,825  222,657  (25,832)
      
Operating Expenses:     
Purchased Gas84,705  111,880  (27,175)
Operation and Maintenance42,843  43,155  (312)
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes9,814  10,053  (239)
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization13,630  13,290  340 
 150,992  178,378  (27,386)
      
Operating Income45,833  44,279  1,554 
      
Other Income (Expense):     
Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs(6,764) (6,928) 164 
Interest and Other Income950  712  238 
Interest Expense(5,673) (5,893) 220 
      
Income Before Income Taxes34,346  32,170  2,176 
Income Tax Expense7,763  6,521  1,242 
Net Income$26,583  $25,649  $934 
      
Net Income Per Share (Diluted)$0.31  $0.30  $0.01 
      


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
      
SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS
(UNAUDITED)
      
 Three Months Ended
(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts)December 31,
ALL OTHER2019 2018 Variance
Revenues from External Customers$34,235  $53,087  $(18,852)
Intersegment Revenues177  332  (155)
Total Operating Revenues34,412  53,419  (19,007)
Operating Expenses:     
Purchased Gas32,033  51,516  (19,483)
Operation and Maintenance1,703  1,878  (175)
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes142  135  7 
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization203  282  (79)
 34,081  53,811  (19,730)
      
Operating Income (Loss)331  (392) 723 
      
Other Income (Expense):     
Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs(69) (122) 53 
Interest and Other Income278  305  (27)
Interest Expense(18) (5) (13)
      
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes522  (214) 736 
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)151  (296) 447 
Net Income$371  $82  $289 
Net Income Per Share (Diluted)$  $  $ 
  
 Three Months Ended
 December 31,
CORPORATE2019 2018 Variance
Revenues from External Customers$135  $54  $81 
Intersegment Revenues1,094  1,165  (71)
Total Operating Revenues1,229  1,219  10 
Operating Expenses:     
Operation and Maintenance2,644  2,797  (153)
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes117  116  1 
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization194  190  4 
 2,955  3,103  (148)
      
Operating Loss(1,726) (1,884) 158 
      
Other Income (Expense):     
Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs(775) (738) (37)
Interest and Other Income31,073  23,617  7,456 
Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt(25,443) (25,439) (4)
Other Interest Expense(1,419) (1,044) (375)
      
Income (Loss) before Income Taxes1,710  (5,488) 7,198 
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)99  (4,918) 5,017 
Net Income (Loss)$1,611  $(570) $2,181 
Net Income (Loss) Per Share (Diluted)$0.02  $(0.01) $0.03 
      
      
 Three Months Ended
 December 31,
INTERSEGMENT ELIMINATIONS2019 2018 Variance
Intersegment Revenues$(61,225) $(56,683) $(4,542)
Operating Expenses:     
Purchased Gas(24,459) (25,040) 581 
Operation and Maintenance(36,766) (31,643) (5,123)
 (61,225) (56,683) (4,542)
      
Operating Income     
      
Other Income (Expense):     
Interest and Other Deductions(28,947) (28,695) (252)
Interest Expense28,947  28,695  252 
Net Income (Loss)$  $  $ 
Net Income (Loss) Per Share (Diluted)$  $  $ 
            


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
        
SEGMENT INFORMATION (Continued)
(Thousands of Dollars)
        
        
 Three Months Ended
 December 31,
 (Unaudited)
       Increase
 2019  2018  (Decrease)
        
Capital Expenditures:       
Exploration and Production$126,918 (1)(2) $120,214 (3)(4) $6,704 
Pipeline and Storage57,084 (1)(2) 29,964 (3)(4)﻿
 27,120 
Gathering9,838 (1)(2) 8,790 (3)(4) 1,048 
Utility17,165 (1)(2) 15,923 (3)(4) 1,242 
Total Reportable Segments211,005   174,891   36,114 
All Other22   20   2 
Corporate185   17   168 
Total Capital Expenditures$211,212   $174,928   $36,284 


(1)Capital expenditures for the three months ended December 31, 2019, include accounts payable and accrued liabilities related to capital expenditures of $62.3 million, $22.7 million, $5.3 million, and $3.5 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively.  These amounts have been excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at December 31, 2019, since they represent non-cash investing activities at that date.
  
(2)Capital expenditures for the three months ended December 31, 2019, exclude capital expenditures of $38.0 million, $23.8 million, $6.6 million and $12.7 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively.  These amounts were in accounts payable and accrued liabilities at September 30, 2019 and paid during the three months ended December 31, 2019.  These amounts were excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at September 30, 2019, since they represented non-cash investing activities at that date.  These amounts have been included in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at December 31, 2019.
  
(3)Capital expenditures for the three months ended December 31, 2018, include accounts payable and accrued liabilities related to capital expenditures of $66.1 million, $12.9 million, $4.4 million, and $2.8 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively.  These amounts have been excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at December 31, 2018, since they represent non-cash investing activities at that date.
  
(4)  Capital expenditures for the three months ended December 31, 2018, exclude capital expenditures of $51.3 million, $21.9 million, $6.1 million and $9.5 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively.  These amounts were in accounts payable and accrued liabilities at September 30, 2018 and paid during the three months ended December 31, 2018.  These amounts were excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at September 30, 2018, since they represented non-cash investing activities at that date.  These amounts have been included in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at December 31, 2018.


DEGREE DAYS         
          
       Percent Colder
       (Warmer) Than:
Three Months Ended December 31Normal 2019 2018 Normal (1) Last Year (1)
          
Buffalo, NY2,253 2,232 2,325 (0.9) (4.0)
Erie, PA2,044 1,906 2,030 (6.8) (6.1)
          
(1)  Percents compare actual 2019 degree days to normal degree days and actual 2019 degree days to actual 2018 degree days.
 


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
       
EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION INFORMATION
       
       
  Three Months Ended
  December 31,
      Increase
  2019 2018 (Decrease)
       
Gas Production/Prices:      
Production (MMcf)      
Appalachia 54,284  45,305  8,979 
West Coast 487  502  (15)
Total Production 54,771  45,807  8,964 
       
Average Prices (Per Mcf)      
Appalachia $2.16  $2.93  $(0.77)
West Coast 4.98  6.73  (1.75)
Weighted Average 2.19  2.97  (0.78)
Weighted Average after Hedging 2.32  2.61  (0.29)
       
Oil Production/Prices:      
Production (Thousands of Barrels)      
Appalachia   1  (1)
West Coast 601  571  30 
Total Production 601  572  29 
       
Average Prices (Per Barrel)      
Appalachia $54.49  $66.31  $(11.82)
West Coast 62.63  65.71  (3.08)
Weighted Average 62.63  65.71  (3.08)
Weighted Average after Hedging 62.92  61.70  1.22 
       
Total Production (MMcfe) 58,377  49,239  9,138 
       
Selected Operating Performance Statistics:      
General & Administrative Expense per Mcfe (1) $0.26  $0.31  $(0.05)
Lease Operating and Transportation Expense per Mcfe (1)(2) $0.87  $0.86  $0.01 
Depreciation, Depletion & Amortization per Mcfe (1) $0.76  $0.70  $0.06 


(1)Refer to page 13 for the General and Administrative Expense, Lease Operating and Transportation Expense and Depreciation, Depletion, and Amortization Expense for the Exploration and Production segment.
  
(2) Amounts include transportation expense of $0.57 and $0.54 per Mcfe for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
       
EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION INFORMATION
 
Hedging Summary for Remaining Nine Months of Fiscal 2020 Volume  Average Hedge Price
Oil Swaps      
Brent 1,035,000 BBL $64.55 / BBL
NYMEX 243,000 BBL $50.52 / BBL
Total 1,278,000 BBL $61.88 / BBL
       
Gas Swaps      
NYMEX 66,150,000 MMBTU $2.69 / MMBTU
DAWN 5,400,000 MMBTU $3.00 / MMBTU
Fixed Price Physical Sales 33,588,417 MMBTU $2.35 / MMBTU
Total 105,138,417 MMBTU $2.60 / MMBTU
       
Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2021 Volume  Average Hedge Price
Oil Swaps      
Brent 696,000 BBL $64.29 / BBL
NYMEX 156,000 BBL $51.00 / BBL
Total 852,000 BBL $61.86 / BBL
       
Gas Swaps      
NYMEX 14,750,000 MMBTU $2.73 / MMBTU
DAWN 600,000 MMBTU $3.00 / MMBTU
Fixed Price Physical Sales 42,052,246 MMBTU $2.22 / MMBTU
Total 57,402,246 MMBTU $2.36 / MMBTU
       
Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2022 Volume  Average Hedge Price
Oil Swaps      
Brent 300,000 BBL $60.07 / BBL
NYMEX 156,000 BBL $51.00 / BBL
Total 456,000 BBL $56.97 / BBL
       
Gas Swaps      
NYMEX 200,000 MMBTU $2.50 / MMBTU
Fixed Price Physical Sales 40,328,564 MMBTU $2.23 / MMBTU
Total 40,528,564 MMBTU $2.23 / MMBTU
       
       
Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2023 Volume  Average Hedge Price
Fixed Price Physical Sales 36,961,007 MMBTU $2.26 / MMBTU
       
Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2024 Volume  Average Hedge Price
Fixed Price Physical Sales 20,801,194 MMBTU $2.25 / MMBTU
       
Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2025 Volume  Average Hedge Price
Fixed Price Physical Sales 2,293,200 MMBTU $2.18 / MMBTU
        


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
       
Pipeline & Storage Throughput - (millions of cubic feet - MMcf)
       
  Three Months Ended
  December 31,
      Increase
  2019 2018 (Decrease)
Firm Transportation - Affiliated 34,667  35,700  (1,033)
Firm Transportation - Non-Affiliated 173,981  156,201  17,780 
Interruptible Transportation 714  916  (202)
  209,362  192,817  16,545 
       
Gathering Volume - (MMcf)      
  Three Months Ended
  December 31,
      Increase
  2019 2018 (Decrease)
Gathered Volume - Affiliated 64,392  54,688  9,704 
       
       
Utility Throughput - (MMcf)      
  Three Months Ended
  December 31,
      Increase
  2019 2018 (Decrease)
Retail Sales:      
Residential Sales 19,476  19,780  (304)
Commercial Sales 2,812  2,846  (34)
Industrial Sales 217  204  13 
  22,505  22,830  (325)
Transportation 20,556  22,270  (1,714)
  43,061  45,100  (2,039)
       

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In addition to financial measures calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release contains information regarding Adjusted Operating Results and Adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures.  The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they provide an alternative method for assessing the Company's ongoing operating results and for comparing the Company’s financial performance to other companies.  The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for the same purpose, and for planning and forecasting purposes.  The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be a substitute for financial measures in accordance with GAAP.

Management defines Adjusted Operating Results as reported GAAP earnings before items impacting comparability.  The following table reconciles National Fuel's reported GAAP earnings to Adjusted Operating Results for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018:

  Three Months Ended
  December 31,
(in thousands except per share amounts) 2019 2018
Reported GAAP Earnings $86,591  $102,660 
Items impacting comparability    
Remeasurement of deferred income taxes under 2017 Tax Reform   (5,000)
Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness (E&P)   (6,505)
Tax impact of mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness   1,366 
Unrealized loss on other investments (Corporate/All Other) 1,019  6,347 
Tax impact of unrealized loss on other investments (214) (1,333)
Adjusted Operating Results $87,396  $97,535 
     
Reported GAAP Earnings per share $1.00  $1.18 
Items impacting comparability    
Remeasurement of deferred income taxes under 2017 Tax Reform   (0.06)
Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness, net of tax (E&P)   (0.06)
Unrealized loss on other investments, net of tax (Corporate/All Other) 0.01  0.06 
Adjusted Operating Results per share $1.01  $1.12 

Management defines Adjusted EBITDA as reported GAAP earnings before the following items:  interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, other income and deductions, impairments, and other items reflected in operating income that impact comparability.  The following tables reconcile National Fuel's reported GAAP earnings to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018:

  Three Months Ended
  December 31,
(in thousands) 2019 2018
Reported GAAP Earnings $86,591  $102,660 
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 74,918  64,255 
Other (Income) Deductions 3,040  9,602 
Interest Expense 26,994  26,512 
Income Taxes 31,395  22,909 
Mark-to-Market Adjustments due to Hedge Ineffectiveness   (6,505)
Adjusted EBITDA $222,938  $219,433 
     
Adjusted EBITDA by Segment    
Pipeline and Storage Adjusted EBITDA $42,942  $47,824 
Gathering Adjusted EBITDA 29,431  25,948 
Total Midstream Businesses Adjusted EBITDA 72,373  73,772 
Exploration and Production Adjusted EBITDA 92,100  89,896 
Utility Adjusted EBITDA 59,463  57,569 
Corporate and All Other Adjusted EBITDA (998) (1,804)
Total Adjusted EBITDA $222,938  $219,433 
         


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
 SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA
   
  Three Months Ended
  December 31,
(in thousands) 2019 2018
Exploration and Production Segment    
Reported GAAP Earnings $23,977  $38,214 
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 44,148  34,700 
Other (Income) Deductions 161  (278)
Interest Expense 14,057  13,163 
Income Taxes 9,757  10,602 
Mark-to-Market Adjustments due to Hedge Ineffectiveness   (6,505)
Adjusted EBITDA $92,100  $89,896 
     
Pipeline and Storage Segment    
Reported GAAP Earnings $18,105  $25,102 
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 11,605  11,114 
Other (Income) Deductions (1,378) (1,926)
Interest Expense 7,112  7,286 
Income Taxes 7,498  6,248 
Adjusted EBITDA $42,942  $47,824 
     
Gathering Segment    
Reported GAAP Earnings $15,944  $14,183 
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 5,138  4,679 
Other (Income) Deductions 3  (43)
Interest Expense 2,219  2,377 
Income Taxes 6,127  4,752 
Adjusted EBITDA $29,431  $25,948 
     
Utility Segment    
Reported GAAP Earnings $26,583  $25,649 
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 13,630  13,290 
Other (Income) Deductions 5,814  6,216 
Interest Expense 5,673  5,893 
Income Taxes 7,763  6,521 
Adjusted EBITDA $59,463  $57,569 
     
Corporate and All Other    
Reported GAAP Earnings $1,982  $(488)
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 397  472 
Other (Income) Deductions (1,560) 5,633 
Interest Expense (2,067) (2,207)
Income Taxes 250  (5,214)
Adjusted EBITDA $(998) $(1,804)
         

 

 

(3)(4)

Kenneth E. Webster
Investor Relations
716-857-7067

Karen M. Camiolo
Treasurer
716-857-7344

Primary Logo


