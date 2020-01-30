National Fuel Reports First Quarter Earnings

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Fuel Gas Company (“National Fuel” or the “Company”) (NYSE:NFG) today announced consolidated results for the first quarter of its 2020 fiscal year.
FISCAL 2020 FIRST QUARTER SUMMARY
GAAP earnings of $86.6 million, or $1.00 per share, compared to $102.7 million, or $1.18 per share, in the prior year
Adjusted operating results of $87.4 million, or $1.01 per share, compared to $97.5 million, or $1.12 per share, in the prior year (see non-GAAP reconciliation below)
Adjusted EBITDA of $222.9 million, an increase of $3.5 million from $219.4 million in the prior year (non-GAAP reconciliation on page 21)
E&P segment net production of 58.4 Bcfe, an increase of 19% from the prior year
Average natural gas prices, after the impact of hedging, of $2.32 per Mcf, down $0.29 per Mcf from the prior year
Average oil prices, after the impact of hedging, of $62.92 per Bbl, up $1.22 per Bbl from the prior year
Gathering revenues of $34.8 million, an increase of $5.1 million, or 17%, on higher throughput from E&P segment
Due to low natural gas prices, the Company is reducing drilling activity; E&P segment completed the planned drop of a drilling rig in Appalachia in January and intends to drop an additional drilling rig in the summer of 2020
Revising fiscal 2020 earnings guidance to a range of $2.95 to $3.15 per share to reflect lower natural gas prices
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS TO ADJUSTED OPERATING RESULTS
Three Months Ended
December 31,
(in thousands except per share amounts)
2019
2018
Reported GAAP Earnings
$
86,591
$
102,660
Items impacting comparability
Remeasurement of deferred income taxes under 2017 Tax Reform
—
(5,000
)
Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness (E&P)
—
(6,505
)
Tax impact of mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness
—
1,366
Unrealized loss on other investments (Corporate / All Other)
1,019
6,347
Tax impact of unrealized loss on other investments
(214
)
(1,333
)
Adjusted Operating Results
$
87,396
$
97,535
Reported GAAP Earnings per share
$
1.00
$
1.18
Items impacting comparability
Remeasurement of deferred income taxes under 2017 Tax Reform
—
(0.06
)
Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness, net of tax (E&P)
—
(0.06
)
Unrealized loss on other investments, net of tax (Corporate / All Other)
0.01
0.06
Adjusted Operating Results per share
$
1.01
$
1.12
MANAGEMENT COMMENTS
David P. Bauer, President and Chief Executive Officer of National Fuel Gas Company, stated: “Though low natural gas prices weighed on National Fuel’s first quarter earnings, the Company saw strong operational results across our integrated, diversified business that position us well for future success. At the Utility, our ongoing system modernization program continues to enhance the safety and reliability of our distribution system, while at the same time modestly growing rate base and earnings. Our Pipeline and Storage business is focused on the execution of our significant expansion opportunities, including the Line N project placed into service in November and the Empire North project, which is on schedule for a late summer in-service date. Lastly, our Exploration and Production business continues to successfully develop its assets in Pennsylvania and California at a steady pace while navigating the headwinds in the commodity markets.”
FISCAL 2020 GUIDANCE AND BUSINESS UPDATE
National Fuel is revising its fiscal 2020 earnings guidance to reflect the results of the first quarter and updated forecast assumptions and projections. The Company is now projecting that earnings will be within the range of $2.95 to $3.15 per share, or $3.05 per share at the midpoint of the range. Substantially all of the decrease in expected earnings is due to the decline in natural gas prices that has occurred since the Company’s guidance was updated in November 2019, which is expected to lower the price realizations on Seneca’s Appalachian production. The Company’s other earnings guidance assumptions, including production, remain largely unchanged from the previous guidance.
The revised earnings guidance now assumes that NYMEX natural gas prices will average $2.05 per MMBtu for the remaining nine months of fiscal 2020, a decrease of $0.35 per MMBtu from the $2.40 per MMBtu assumed in the previous guidance. The Company is also lowering its Appalachian spot price forecast to $1.70 per MMBtu for the remainder of the fiscal year. These price assumptions are intended to reflect the current NYMEX forward markets for natural gas and oil and consider the impact of local sales point differentials. The Company currently has financial hedges and fixed price physical firm sales contracts in place on approximately 60% of Seneca’s remaining expected fiscal 2020 natural gas production that, on average, lock-in a price realization after the cost of transportation of $2.28 per Mcf.
As planned, the Company dropped a rig in January after completing its latest development pad in Tioga County, Pa. In response to the sustained decline in NYMEX pricing and regional pricing basis, the Company plans to further reduce its development activity level in Appalachia by dropping down to a single drilling rig during the summer of 2020 and deferring some completion activity in the Eastern Development Area to fiscal 2021. Coupled with lower service costs, Seneca’s reduced activity level is expected to result in lower capital expenditures in fiscal 2020 and going forward. The Company now expects Exploration and Production capital expenditures in fiscal 2020 to be in the range of $375 to $410 million, at the midpoint a reduction of $42.5 million from the previous guidance. The reduction in activity level is not expected to have a material impact on Seneca’s production in fiscal 2020.
Mr. Bauer added: “Facing the continued deterioration of natural gas prices, we are slowing down our development pace in Appalachia and intend to move to a single-rig drilling program this summer. This lower activity level will allow us to reduce our capital expenditures at Seneca by approximately $100 million from fiscal 2019 levels, maintaining our focus on the balance sheet. Overall, we remain steadfast in our commitment to the responsible development of our integrated Appalachian asset base, with responsible capital allocation at the heart of our financial decisions.”
Additional details on the Company's updated forecast assumptions and business segment guidance for fiscal 2020 are outlined in the table on page 7.
DISCUSSION OF FIRST QUARTER RESULTS BY SEGMENT
The following earnings discussion of each operating segment for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, is summarized in a tabular form on pages 8 and 9 of this report. It may be helpful to refer to those tables while reviewing this discussion. As of the quarter ended September 30, 2019, the Company is no longer reporting the Energy Marketing operations as a reportable segment. The Energy Marketing operations have been included in the All Other category in the disclosures and tables that follow below. Prior year segment information has been restated to reflect this change in presentation.
Note that management defines Adjusted Operating Results as reported GAAP earnings adjusted for items impacting comparability, and Adjusted EBITDA as reported GAAP earnings before the following items: interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, other income and deductions, impairments, and other items reflected in operating income that impact comparability.
Upstream Business
Exploration and Production Segment
The Exploration and Production segment operations are carried out by Seneca Resources Company, LLC ("Seneca"). Seneca explores for, develops and produces natural gas and oil reserves, primarily in Pennsylvania and California.
Three Months Ended
December 31,
(in thousands)
2019
2018
Variance
GAAP Earnings
$
23,977
$
38,214
$
(14,237
)
Remeasurement of deferred taxes under 2017 Tax Reform
—
(990
)
990
Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness, net of tax
—
(5,139
)
5,139
Adjusted Operating Results
$
23,977
$
32,085
$
(8,108
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
92,100
$
89,896
$
2,204
Seneca’s first quarter GAAP earnings decreased $14.2 million versus the prior year, which includes the net impact of non-cash mark-to-market adjustments recorded in the prior year relating to hedge ineffectiveness and the impact of a remeasurement in Seneca’s deferred income taxes under 2017 Tax Reform that lowered income tax expense and benefited earnings in the prior year (see table above). Excluding these items, Seneca’s first quarter earnings decreased $8.1 million as the positive impacts of higher production and better realized crude oil prices were more than offset by the negative impacts of lower realized natural gas prices, higher operating expenses, higher interest expense, and a higher effective tax rate.
Seneca produced 58.4 Bcfe during the first quarter, an increase of 9.1 Bcfe, or 19%, from the prior year. Natural gas production increased 9.0 Bcf, or 20%, due primarily to production from new Marcellus and Utica wells completed and connected to sales in Appalachia. Net production increased 3.8 Bcf to 24.9 Bcf in Seneca’s Western Development Area and increased 5.2 Bcf to 29.3 Bcf in the Eastern Development Area during the first quarter. Oil production for the first quarter increased 29,000 Bbls from the prior year as new production continues to come online from Seneca’s development of the Pioneer and 17N assets in the Midway Sunset area of California.
Seneca's average realized natural gas price, after the impact of hedging and transportation costs, was $2.32 per Mcf, a decrease of $0.29 per Mcf from the prior year. This decline was largely due to lower NYMEX prices and lower spot pricing at local sales points in Pennsylvania. Seneca's average realized oil price, after the impact of hedging, was $62.92 per Bbl, an increase of $1.22 per Bbl over the prior year. The improvement in oil price realizations was due primarily to stronger hedge prices on Brent oil swaps that settled during the quarter when compared to the prior year.
The $16.8 million increase in Seneca’s total operating expenses was largely due to the higher production during the quarter. Lease operating and transportation (“LOE”) expense, which increased $8.2 million, includes the fees paid to the Company’s Gathering segment for gathering and compression services used to connect Seneca’s Marcellus and Utica production to sales points along interstate pipelines. In addition to higher production, the $9.4 million increase in depreciation, depletion and amortization (“DD&A”) expense was also due to a higher DD&A rate, which was driven by an increase in capitalized costs in Seneca’s full cost pool. Other taxes decreased $1.7 million in large part due to lower impact fees in Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania impact fee, which is assessed on a per well basis, increases and decreases along with the changes in historical NYMEX natural gas prices. Additionally, Seneca’s general and administrative (“G&A”) costs have remained relatively flat as it has increased production. On a unit of production basis, G&A expenses during the quarter decreased $0.05 per Mcfe to $0.26 per Mcfe.
The increase in Seneca’s effective tax rate, excluding the impact of the prior year remeasurement of deferred income taxes discussed above, was largely driven by the prior year impact of the Enhanced Oil Recovery tax credit, which was not available in the current year.
Midstream Businesses
Pipeline and Storage Segment
The Pipeline and Storage segment’s operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Supply Corporation (“Supply Corporation”) and Empire Pipeline, Inc. (“Empire”). The Pipeline and Storage segment provides natural gas transportation and storage services to affiliated and non-affiliated companies through an integrated system of pipelines and underground natural gas storage fields in western New York and Pennsylvania.
Three Months Ended
December 31,
(in thousands)
2019
2018
Variance
GAAP Earnings
$
18,105
$
25,102
$
(6,997
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
42,942
$
47,824
$
(4,882
)
The Pipeline and Storage segment’s first quarter GAAP earnings decreased $7.0 million versus the prior year as lower operating revenues, higher property taxes, and the impact of a higher effective income tax rate were only partially offset by lower operation and maintenance (“O&M”) expenses. The $4.8 million decrease in operating revenues was due largely to the expiration of a significant firm transportation contract on the Empire system in December 2018. Property, franchise and other taxes increased $1.0 million due primarily to the scheduled phase out of tax incentives in certain jurisdictions along the Empire system. The increase in the effective income tax rate, which lowered first quarter earnings by $2.5 million, was largely due to differences in the book and tax treatment of stock compensation. O&M expense decreased $0.7 million due primarily to lower personnel expenses and lower compressor and facility maintenance costs.
Gathering Segment
The Gathering segment’s operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Midstream Company, LLC’s limited liability companies. The Gathering segment constructs, owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines and compression facilities in the Appalachian region, which currently deliver Seneca’s gross Appalachian production to the interstate pipeline system.
Three Months Ended
December 31,
(in thousands)
2019
2018
Variance
GAAP Earnings
$
15,944
$
14,183
$
1,761
Remeasurement of deferred taxes under 2017 Tax Reform
—
(500
)
500
Adjusted Operating Results
$
15,944
$
13,683
$
2,261
Adjusted EBITDA
$
29,431
$
25,948
$
3,483
The Gathering segment’s first quarter GAAP earnings increased $1.8 million versus the prior year, which includes the impact of a remeasurement in the Gathering segment’s deferred income taxes under 2017 Tax Reform that lowered income tax expense and benefited earnings in the prior year (see table above). Excluding this item, the Gathering segment’s earnings increased $2.3 million. The increase was driven primarily by higher operating revenues, which were partially offset by higher O&M expense and a modest increase in DD&A expense. Operating revenues increased $5.1 million, or 17%, due primarily to a 9.7 Bcf increase in gathered volumes from Seneca’s Appalachian natural gas production. The $1.6 million increase in O&M expense was due to an increase in compressor station operating and preventative maintenance activity during the quarter. The $0.5 million increase in DD&A expense was due primarily to higher average plant assets in-service versus the prior year.
Downstream Businesses
Utility Segment
The Utility segment operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation (“Distribution”), which sells or transports natural gas to customers located in western New York and northwestern Pennsylvania.
Three Months Ended
December 31,
(in thousands)
2019
2018
Variance
GAAP Earnings
$
26,583
$
25,649
$
934
Adjusted EBITDA
$
59,463
$
57,569
$
1,894
The Utility segment’s first quarter GAAP earnings increased $0.9 million over the prior year as an increase in customer margin (operating revenues less purchased gas sold) was partially offset by the impact of a higher effective income tax rate. The $1.3 million increase in customer margin was due primarily to higher revenues earned through the Company’s system modernization tracking mechanism and the positive impact of adjustments related to regulatory rate and cost recovery mechanisms subject to annual reconciliation. Warmer weather in the Utility segment’s service territories was not a significant driver of customer margin or earnings for the quarter. In New York, which represented 73% of the Utility segment’s residential and commercial customer throughput during the quarter, the impact of weather variations on customer margin and earnings is largely mitigated by that jurisdiction’s weather normalization clause (“WNC”). The modest earnings impact of warmer weather in Pennsylvania, which does not have a WNC, was partially offset by the impact of customer growth in New York. The increase in the effective income tax rate was largely due to differences in the book and tax treatment of stock compensation.
Corporate and All Other
The Company’s operations that are included in Corporate and All Other, which now include the Company’s energy marketing business, generated combined earnings of $2.0 million in the current year first quarter, which was a $2.5 million increase over the combined loss of $0.5 million generated in the prior year first quarter. The increase in earnings was driven primarily by lower unrealized losses coupled with an increase in realized gains on investment securities sold in the current year. These positive items were partially offset by the impact of the prior year remeasurement of deferred income taxes under 2017 Tax Reform that lowered income tax expense.
EARNINGS TELECONFERENCE
The Company will host a conference call on Friday, January 31, 2020, at 11 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss this announcement. There are two ways to access this call. For those with Internet access, visit the NFG Investor Relations News & Events page at National Fuel’s website at investor.nationalfuelgas.com. For those without Internet access, audio access is also provided by dialing (toll-free) 833-287-0795, using conference ID number “8154487”. For those unable to listen to the live conference call, an audio replay will be available approximately two hours following the teleconference at the same website link and by phone at (toll-free) 800-585-8367 using conference ID number “8154487”. Both the webcast and a telephonic replay will be available until the close of business on Friday, February 7, 2020.
National Fuel is an integrated energy company reporting financial results for four operating segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuelgas.com.
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
GUIDANCE SUMMARY
As discussed on page 2, the Company is revising its earnings guidance for fiscal 2020. Additional details on the Company's forecast assumptions and business segment guidance are outlined in the table below.
Updated FY 2020 Guidance
Previous FY 2020 Guidance
Consolidated Earnings per Share
$2.95 to $3.15
$3.00 to $3.30
Consolidated Effective Tax Rate
~ 25%
~ 25%
Capital Expenditures (Millions)
Exploration and Production
$375 - $410
$415 - $455
Pipeline and Storage
$180 - $215
$180 - $215
Gathering
$50 - $60
$40 - $50
Utility
$90 - $100
$90 - $100
Consolidated Capital Expenditures
$695 - $785
$725 - $820
Exploration & Production Segment Guidance
Commodity Price Assumptions
NYMEX natural gas price
$2.05 /MMBtu
$2.40 /MMBtu
Appalachian basin spot price (winter | summer)
$1.70 /MMBtu | $1.70 /MMBtu
$2.20 /MMBtu | $2.00 /MMBtu
NYMEX (WTI) crude oil price
$55.00 /Bbl
$55.00 /Bbl
California oil price premium (% of WTI)
104%
106%
Production (Bcfe)
East Division - Appalachia
219 to 229
219 to 229
West Division - California
~ 16
~ 16
Total Production
235 to 245
235 to 245
E&P Operating Costs ($/Mcfe)
LOE
$0.85 - $0.89
$0.85 - $0.89
G&A
$0.27 - $0.30
$0.27 - $0.30
DD&A
$0.73 - $0.77
$0.73 - $0.77
Other Business Segment Guidance (Millions)
Gathering Segment Revenues
$135 - $145
$135 - $145
Pipeline and Storage Segment Revenues
$290 - $295
$290 - $295
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS
QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019
(Unaudited)
Upstream
Midstream
Downstream
Exploration &
Pipeline &
Corporate /
(Thousands of Dollars)
Production
Storage
Gathering
Utility
All Other
Consolidated*
First quarter 2019 GAAP earnings
$
38,214
$
25,102
$
14,183
$
25,649
$
(488
)
$
102,660
Items impacting comparability:
Remeasurement of deferred taxes under 2017 Tax Reform
(990
)
(500
)
(3,510
)
(5,000
)
Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness
(6,505
)
(6,505
)
Tax impact of mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness
1,366
1,366
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments
6,347
6,347
Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments
(1,333
)
(1,333
)
First quarter 2019 adjusted operating results
32,085
25,102
13,683
25,649
1,016
97,535
Drivers of adjusted operating results**
Upstream Revenues
Higher (lower) natural gas production
18,513
18,513
Higher (lower) crude oil production
1,454
1,454
Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging
(12,597
)
(12,597
)
Higher (lower) realized crude oil prices, after hedging
581
581
Midstream Revenues
Higher (lower) operating revenues
(3,831
)
4,027
196
Downstream Margins***
System modernization tracker revenues
344
344
Regulatory revenue adjustments
935
935
Operating Expenses
Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses
(6,508
)
(6,508
)
Lower (higher) operating expenses
(622
)
555
(1,288
)
(1,355
)
Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes
1,312
(827
)
485
Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion
(7,464
)
(7,464
)
Other Income (Expense)
(Higher) lower other deductions
1,461
1,461
(Higher) lower interest expense
(706
)
(706
)
Income Taxes
Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate
(1,332
)
(2,457
)
(216
)
(785
)
(288
)
(5,078
)
All other / rounding
(739
)
(437
)
(262
)
440
598
(400
)
First quarter 2020 adjusted operating results
23,977
18,105
15,944
26,583
2,787
87,396
Items impacting comparability:
Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments
(1,019
)
(1,019
)
Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on other investments
214
214
First quarter 2020 GAAP earnings
$
23,977
$
18,105
$
15,944
$
26,583
$
1,982
$
86,591
* Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations
** Operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate effective for the 2019 fiscal year.
*** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE
QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019
(Unaudited)
Upstream
Midstream
Downstream
Exploration &
Pipeline &
Corporate /
Production
Storage
Gathering
Utility
All Other
Consolidated*
First quarter 2019 GAAP earnings per share
$
0.44
$
0.29
$
0.16
$
0.30
$
(0.01
)
$
1.18
Items impacting comparability:
Remeasurement of deferred taxes under 2017 Tax Reform
(0.01
)
(0.01
)
(0.04
)
(0.06
)
Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness, net of tax
(0.06
)
(0.06
)
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax
0.06
0.06
Rounding
0.01
(0.01
)
—
First quarter 2019 adjusted operating results per share
0.37
0.29
0.16
0.30
—
1.12
Drivers of adjusted operating results**
Upstream Revenues
Higher (lower) natural gas production
0.21
0.21
Higher (lower) crude oil production
0.02
0.02
Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging
(0.14
)
(0.14
)
Higher (lower) realized crude oil prices, after hedging
0.01
0.01
Midstream Revenues
Higher (lower) operating revenues
(0.04
)
0.05
0.01
Downstream Margins***
System modernization tracker revenues
—
—
Regulatory revenue adjustments
0.01
0.01
Operating Expenses
Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses
(0.07
)
(0.07
)
Lower (higher) operating expenses
(0.01
)
0.01
(0.01
)
(0.01
)
Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes
0.02
(0.01
)
0.01
Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion
(0.09
)
(0.09
)
Other Income (Expense)
(Higher) lower other deductions
0.02
0.02
(Higher) lower interest expense
(0.01
)
(0.01
)
Income Taxes
Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate
(0.02
)
(0.03
)
—
(0.01
)
—
(0.06
)
All other / rounding
(0.01
)
(0.01
)
(0.02
)
0.01
0.01
(0.02
)
First quarter 2020 adjusted operating results per share
0.28
0.21
0.18
0.31
0.03
1.01
Items impacting comparability:
Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments, net of tax
(0.01
)
(0.01
)
First quarter 2020 GAAP earnings per share
$
0.28
$
0.21
$
0.18
$
0.31
$
0.02
$
1.00
* Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations
** Operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate effective for the 2019 fiscal year.
*** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
(Unaudited)
SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS
2019
2018
Operating Revenues:
Utility and Energy Marketing Revenues
$
228,026
$
272,092
Exploration and Production and Other Revenues
167,193
163,937
Pipeline and Storage and Gathering Revenues
48,969
54,218
444,188
490,247
Operating Expenses:
Purchased Gas
92,272
138,660
Operation and Maintenance:
Utility and Energy Marketing
43,256
43,915
Exploration and Production and Other
36,693
32,795
Pipeline and Storage and Gathering
25,885
24,934
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes
23,144
24,005
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
74,918
64,255
296,168
328,564
Operating Income
148,020
161,683
Other Income (Expense):
Other Income (Deductions)
(3,040
)
(9,602
)
Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt
(25,443
)
(25,439
)
Other Interest Expense
(1,551
)
(1,073
)
Income Before Income Taxes
117,986
125,569
Income Tax Expense
31,395
22,909
Net Income Available for Common Stock
$
86,591
$
102,660
Earnings Per Common Share
Basic
$
1.00
$
1.19
Diluted
$
1.00
$
1.18
Weighted Average Common Shares:
Used in Basic Calculation
86,378,450
86,032,729
Used in Diluted Calculation
86,883,152
86,708,814
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
December 31,
September 30,
(Thousands of Dollars)
2019
2019
ASSETS
Property, Plant and Equipment
$
11,402,308
$
11,204,838
Less - Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
5,756,084
5,695,328
Net Property, Plant and Equipment
5,646,224
5,509,510
Current Assets:
Cash and Temporary Cash Investments
34,966
20,428
Hedging Collateral Deposits
9,666
6,832
Receivables - Net
158,944
139,956
Unbilled Revenue
58,306
18,758
Gas Stored Underground
29,991
36,632
Materials and Supplies - at average cost
40,373
40,717
Unrecovered Purchased Gas Costs
1,619
2,246
Other Current Assets
96,831
97,054
Total Current Assets
430,696
362,623
Other Assets:
Recoverable Future Taxes
116,188
115,197
Unamortized Debt Expense
13,578
14,005
Other Regulatory Assets
165,409
167,320
Deferred Charges
56,936
33,843
Other Investments
141,229
144,917
Goodwill
5,476
5,476
Prepaid Post-Retirement Benefit Costs
64,999
60,517
Fair Value of Derivative Financial Instruments
40,569
48,669
Other
21,354
80
Total Other Assets
625,738
590,024
Total Assets
$
6,702,658
$
6,462,157
CAPITALIZATION AND LIABILITIES
Capitalization:
Comprehensive Shareholders' Equity
Common Stock, $1 Par Value Authorized - 200,000,000 Shares; Issued and
Outstanding - 86,551,528 Shares and 86,315,287 Shares, Respectively
$
86,552
$
86,315
Paid in Capital
831,146
832,264
Earnings Reinvested in the Business
1,320,592
1,272,601
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
(56,150
)
(52,155
)
Total Comprehensive Shareholders' Equity
2,182,140
2,139,025
Long-Term Debt, Net of Current Portion and Unamortized Discount and Debt Issuance Costs
2,134,339
2,133,718
Total Capitalization
4,316,479
4,272,743
Current and Accrued Liabilities:
Notes Payable to Banks and Commercial Paper
139,800
55,200
Current Portion of Long-Term Debt
—
—
Accounts Payable
126,985
132,208
Amounts Payable to Customers
3,444
4,017
Dividends Payable
37,650
37,547
Interest Payable on Long-Term Debt
29,461
18,508
Customer Advances
13,727
13,044
Customer Security Deposits
15,510
16,210
Other Accruals and Current Liabilities
173,603
139,600
Fair Value of Derivative Financial Instruments
6,282
5,574
Total Current and Accrued Liabilities
546,462
421,908
Deferred Credits:
Deferred Income Taxes
708,774
653,382
Taxes Refundable to Customers
361,556
366,503
Cost of Removal Regulatory Liability
222,172
221,699
Other Regulatory Liabilities
148,350
142,367
Pension and Other Post-Retirement Liabilities
129,616
133,729
Asset Retirement Obligations
128,382
127,458
Other Deferred Credits
140,867
122,368
Total Deferred Credits
1,839,717
1,767,506
Commitments and Contingencies
—
—
Total Capitalization and Liabilities
$
6,702,658
$
6,462,157
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
(Thousands of Dollars)
2019
2018
Operating Activities:
Net Income Available for Common Stock
$
86,591
$
102,660
Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash
Provided by Operating Activities:
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
74,918
64,255
Deferred Income Taxes
51,366
64,175
Stock-Based Compensation
3,266
5,311
Other
1,911
2,182
Change in:
Receivables and Unbilled Revenue
(58,655
)
(101,541
)
Gas Stored Underground and Materials and Supplies
6,985
8,353
Unrecovered Purchased Gas Costs
627
(4,496
)
Other Current Assets
14
(1,195
)
Accounts Payable
8,280
1,502
Amounts Payable to Customers
(573
)
(3,394
)
Customer Advances
683
(6,258
)
Customer Security Deposits
(700
)
(1,861
)
Other Accruals and Current Liabilities
15,438
38,412
Other Assets
(28,259
)
(42,400
)
Other Liabilities
5,857
(21,333
)
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
$
167,749
$
104,372
Investing Activities:
Capital Expenditures
$
(198,495
)
$
(177,567
)
Other
5,212
(2,549
)
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
$
(193,283
)
$
(180,116
)
Financing Activities:
Changes in Notes Payable to Banks and Commercial Paper
$
84,600
$
—
Dividends Paid on Common Stock
(37,547
)
(36,532
)
Net Repurchases of Common Stock
(4,147
)
(8,233
)
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities
$
42,906
$
(44,765
)
Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash
17,372
(120,509
)
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period
27,260
233,047
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at December 31
$
44,632
$
112,538
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS
(UNAUDITED)
UPSTREAM BUSINESS
Three Months Ended
(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts)
December 31,
EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION SEGMENT
2019
2018
Variance
Total Operating Revenues
$
165,939
$
162,876
$
3,063
Operating Expenses:
Operation and Maintenance:
General and Administrative Expense
15,380
15,198
182
Lease Operating and Transportation Expense
50,800
42,562
8,238
All Other Operation and Maintenance Expense
2,958
2,353
605
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes
4,701
6,362
(1,661
)
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
44,148
34,700
9,448
117,987
101,175
16,812
Operating Income
47,952
61,701
(13,749
)
Other Income (Expense):
Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs
(395
)
(4
)
(391
)
Interest and Other Income
234
282
(48
)
Interest Expense
(14,057
)
(13,163
)
(894
)
Income Before Income Taxes
33,734
48,816
(15,082
)
Income Tax Expense
9,757
10,602
(845
)
Net Income
$
23,977
$
38,214
$
(14,237
)
Net Income Per Share (Diluted)
$
0.28
$
0.44
$
(0.16
)
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS
(UNAUDITED)
MIDSTREAM BUSINESSES
Three Months Ended
(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts)
December 31,
PIPELINE AND STORAGE SEGMENT
2019
2018
Variance
Revenues from External Customers
$
48,969
$
54,218
$
(5,249
)
Intersegment Revenues
23,251
22,851
400
Total Operating Revenues
72,220
77,069
(4,849
)
Operating Expenses:
Purchased Gas
(7
)
304
(311
)
Operation and Maintenance
20,930
21,633
(703
)
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes
8,355
7,308
1,047
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
11,605
11,114
491
40,883
40,359
524
Operating Income
31,337
36,710
(5,373
)
Other Income (Expense):
Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit (Costs) Credit
(174
)
467
(641
)
Interest and Other Income
1,552
1,459
93
Interest Expense
(7,112
)
(7,286
)
174
Income Before Income Taxes
25,603
31,350
(5,747
)
Income Tax Expense
7,498
6,248
1,250
Net Income
$
18,105
$
25,102
$
(6,997
)
Net Income Per Share (Diluted)
$
0.21
$
0.29
$
(0.08
)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
GATHERING SEGMENT
2019
2018
Variance
Revenues from External Customers
$
—
$
—
$
—
Intersegment Revenues
34,788
29,690
5,098
Total Operating Revenues
34,788
29,690
5,098
Operating Expenses:
Operation and Maintenance
5,342
3,711
1,631
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes
15
31
(16
)
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
5,138
4,679
459
10,495
8,421
2,074
Operating Income
24,293
21,269
3,024
Other Income (Expense):
Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs
(71
)
(82
)
11
Interest and Other Income
68
125
(57
)
Interest Expense
(2,219
)
(2,377
)
158
Income Before Income Taxes
22,071
18,935
3,136
Income Tax Expense
6,127
4,752
1,375
Net Income
$
15,944
$
14,183
$
1,761
Net Income Per Share (Diluted)
$
0.18
$
0.16
$
0.02
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS
(UNAUDITED)
DOWNSTREAM BUSINESS
Three Months Ended
(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts)
December 31,
UTILITY SEGMENT
2019
2018
Variance
Revenues from External Customers
$
194,910
$
220,012
$
(25,102
)
Intersegment Revenues
1,915
2,645
(730
)
Total Operating Revenues
196,825
222,657
(25,832
)
Operating Expenses:
Purchased Gas
84,705
111,880
(27,175
)
Operation and Maintenance
42,843
43,155
(312
)
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes
9,814
10,053
(239
)
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
13,630
13,290
340
150,992
178,378
(27,386
)
Operating Income
45,833
44,279
1,554
Other Income (Expense):
Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs
(6,764
)
(6,928
)
164
Interest and Other Income
950
712
238
Interest Expense
(5,673
)
(5,893
)
220
Income Before Income Taxes
34,346
32,170
2,176
Income Tax Expense
7,763
6,521
1,242
Net Income
$
26,583
$
25,649
$
934
Net Income Per Share (Diluted)
$
0.31
$
0.30
$
0.01
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts)
December 31,
ALL OTHER
2019
2018
Variance
Revenues from External Customers
$
34,235
$
53,087
$
(18,852
)
Intersegment Revenues
177
332
(155
)
Total Operating Revenues
34,412
53,419
(19,007
)
Operating Expenses:
Purchased Gas
32,033
51,516
(19,483
)
Operation and Maintenance
1,703
1,878
(175
)
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes
142
135
7
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
203
282
(79
)
34,081
53,811
(19,730
)
Operating Income (Loss)
331
(392
)
723
Other Income (Expense):
Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs
(69
)
(122
)
53
Interest and Other Income
278
305
(27
)
Interest Expense
(18
)
(5
)
(13
)
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes
522
(214
)
736
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)
151
(296
)
447
Net Income
$
371
$
82
$
289
Net Income Per Share (Diluted)
$
—
$
—
$
—
Three Months Ended
December 31,
CORPORATE
2019
2018
Variance
Revenues from External Customers
$
135
$
54
$
81
Intersegment Revenues
1,094
1,165
(71
)
Total Operating Revenues
1,229
1,219
10
Operating Expenses:
Operation and Maintenance
2,644
2,797
(153
)
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes
117
116
1
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
194
190
4
2,955
3,103
(148
)
Operating Loss
(1,726
)
(1,884
)
158
Other Income (Expense):
Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs
(775
)
(738
)
(37
)
Interest and Other Income
31,073
23,617
7,456
Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt
(25,443
)
(25,439
)
(4
)
Other Interest Expense
(1,419
)
(1,044
)
(375
)
Income (Loss) before Income Taxes
1,710
(5,488
)
7,198
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)
99
(4,918
)
5,017
Net Income (Loss)
$
1,611
$
(570
)
$
2,181
Net Income (Loss) Per Share (Diluted)
$
0.02
$
(0.01
)
$
0.03
Three Months Ended
December 31,
INTERSEGMENT ELIMINATIONS
2019
2018
Variance
Intersegment Revenues
$
(61,225
)
$
(56,683
)
$
(4,542
)
Operating Expenses:
Purchased Gas
(24,459
)
(25,040
)
581
Operation and Maintenance
(36,766
)
(31,643
)
(5,123
)
(61,225
)
(56,683
)
(4,542
)
Operating Income
—
—
—
Other Income (Expense):
Interest and Other Deductions
(28,947
)
(28,695
)
(252
)
Interest Expense
28,947
28,695
252
Net Income (Loss)
$
—
$
—
$
—
Net Income (Loss) Per Share (Diluted)
$
—
$
—
$
—
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT INFORMATION (Continued)
(Thousands of Dollars)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
(Unaudited)
Increase
2019
2018
(Decrease)
Capital Expenditures:
Exploration and Production
$
126,918
(1)(2)
$
120,214
(3)(4)
$
6,704
Pipeline and Storage
57,084
(1)(2)
29,964
(3)(4)
27,120
Gathering
9,838
(1)(2)
8,790
(3)(4)
1,048
Utility
17,165
(1)(2)
15,923
(3)(4)
1,242
Total Reportable Segments
211,005
174,891
36,114
All Other
22
20
2
Corporate
185
17
168
Total Capital Expenditures
$
211,212
$
174,928
$
36,284
(1)
Capital expenditures for the three months ended December 31, 2019, include accounts payable and accrued liabilities related to capital expenditures of $62.3 million, $22.7 million, $5.3 million, and $3.5 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts have been excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at December 31, 2019, since they represent non-cash investing activities at that date.
(2)
Capital expenditures for the three months ended December 31, 2019, exclude capital expenditures of $38.0 million, $23.8 million, $6.6 million and $12.7 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts were in accounts payable and accrued liabilities at September 30, 2019 and paid during the three months ended December 31, 2019. These amounts were excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at September 30, 2019, since they represented non-cash investing activities at that date. These amounts have been included in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at December 31, 2019.
(3)
Capital expenditures for the three months ended December 31, 2018, include accounts payable and accrued liabilities related to capital expenditures of $66.1 million, $12.9 million, $4.4 million, and $2.8 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts have been excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at December 31, 2018, since they represent non-cash investing activities at that date.
(4)
Capital expenditures for the three months ended December 31, 2018, exclude capital expenditures of $51.3 million, $21.9 million, $6.1 million and $9.5 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts were in accounts payable and accrued liabilities at September 30, 2018 and paid during the three months ended December 31, 2018. These amounts were excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at September 30, 2018, since they represented non-cash investing activities at that date. These amounts have been included in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at December 31, 2018.
DEGREE DAYS
Percent Colder
(Warmer) Than:
Three Months Ended December 31
Normal
2019
2018
Normal (1)
Last Year (1)
Buffalo, NY
2,253
2,232
2,325
(0.9
)
(4.0
)
Erie, PA
2,044
1,906
2,030
(6.8
)
(6.1
)
(1) Percents compare actual 2019 degree days to normal degree days and actual 2019 degree days to actual 2018 degree days.
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION INFORMATION
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Increase
2019
2018
(Decrease)
Gas Production/Prices:
Production (MMcf)
Appalachia
54,284
45,305
8,979
West Coast
487
502
(15
)
Total Production
54,771
45,807
8,964
Average Prices (Per Mcf)
Appalachia
$
2.16
$
2.93
$
(0.77
)
West Coast
4.98
6.73
(1.75
)
Weighted Average
2.19
2.97
(0.78
)
Weighted Average after Hedging
2.32
2.61
(0.29
)
Oil Production/Prices:
Production (Thousands of Barrels)
Appalachia
—
1
(1
)
West Coast
601
571
30
Total Production
601
572
29
Average Prices (Per Barrel)
Appalachia
$
54.49
$
66.31
$
(11.82
)
West Coast
62.63
65.71
(3.08
)
Weighted Average
62.63
65.71
(3.08
)
Weighted Average after Hedging
62.92
61.70
1.22
Total Production (MMcfe)
58,377
49,239
9,138
Selected Operating Performance Statistics:
General & Administrative Expense per Mcfe (1)
$
0.26
$
0.31
$
(0.05
)
Lease Operating and Transportation Expense per Mcfe (1)(2)
$
0.87
$
0.86
$
0.01
Depreciation, Depletion & Amortization per Mcfe (1)
$
0.76
$
0.70
$
0.06
(1)
Refer to page 13 for the General and Administrative Expense, Lease Operating and Transportation Expense and Depreciation, Depletion, and Amortization Expense for the Exploration and Production segment.
(2)
Amounts include transportation expense of $0.57 and $0.54 per Mcfe for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION INFORMATION
Hedging Summary for Remaining Nine Months of Fiscal 2020
In addition to financial measures calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release contains information regarding Adjusted Operating Results and Adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they provide an alternative method for assessing the Company's ongoing operating results and for comparing the Company’s financial performance to other companies. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for the same purpose, and for planning and forecasting purposes. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be a substitute for financial measures in accordance with GAAP.
Management defines Adjusted Operating Results as reported GAAP earnings before items impacting comparability. The following table reconciles National Fuel's reported GAAP earnings to Adjusted Operating Results for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018:
Three Months Ended
December 31,
(in thousands except per share amounts)
2019
2018
Reported GAAP Earnings
$
86,591
$
102,660
Items impacting comparability
Remeasurement of deferred income taxes under 2017 Tax Reform
—
(5,000
)
Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness (E&P)
—
(6,505
)
Tax impact of mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness
—
1,366
Unrealized loss on other investments (Corporate/All Other)
1,019
6,347
Tax impact of unrealized loss on other investments
(214
)
(1,333
)
Adjusted Operating Results
$
87,396
$
97,535
Reported GAAP Earnings per share
$
1.00
$
1.18
Items impacting comparability
Remeasurement of deferred income taxes under 2017 Tax Reform
—
(0.06
)
Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness, net of tax (E&P)
—
(0.06
)
Unrealized loss on other investments, net of tax (Corporate/All Other)
0.01
0.06
Adjusted Operating Results per share
$
1.01
$
1.12
Management defines Adjusted EBITDA as reported GAAP earnings before the following items: interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, other income and deductions, impairments, and other items reflected in operating income that impact comparability. The following tables reconcile National Fuel's reported GAAP earnings to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018:
Three Months Ended
December 31,
(in thousands)
2019
2018
Reported GAAP Earnings
$
86,591
$
102,660
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
74,918
64,255
Other (Income) Deductions
3,040
9,602
Interest Expense
26,994
26,512
Income Taxes
31,395
22,909
Mark-to-Market Adjustments due to Hedge Ineffectiveness
—
(6,505
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
222,938
$
219,433
Adjusted EBITDA by Segment
Pipeline and Storage Adjusted EBITDA
$
42,942
$
47,824
Gathering Adjusted EBITDA
29,431
25,948
Total Midstream Businesses Adjusted EBITDA
72,373
73,772
Exploration and Production Adjusted EBITDA
92,100
89,896
Utility Adjusted EBITDA
59,463
57,569
Corporate and All Other Adjusted EBITDA
(998
)
(1,804
)
Total Adjusted EBITDA
$
222,938
$
219,433
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA
Three Months Ended
December 31,
(in thousands)
2019
2018
Exploration and Production Segment
Reported GAAP Earnings
$
23,977
$
38,214
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
44,148
34,700
Other (Income) Deductions
161
(278
)
Interest Expense
14,057
13,163
Income Taxes
9,757
10,602
Mark-to-Market Adjustments due to Hedge Ineffectiveness
—
(6,505
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
92,100
$
89,896
Pipeline and Storage Segment
Reported GAAP Earnings
$
18,105
$
25,102
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
11,605
11,114
Other (Income) Deductions
(1,378
)
(1,926
)
Interest Expense
7,112
7,286
Income Taxes
7,498
6,248
Adjusted EBITDA
$
42,942
$
47,824
Gathering Segment
Reported GAAP Earnings
$
15,944
$
14,183
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
5,138
4,679
Other (Income) Deductions
3
(43
)
Interest Expense
2,219
2,377
Income Taxes
6,127
4,752
Adjusted EBITDA
$
29,431
$
25,948
Utility Segment
Reported GAAP Earnings
$
26,583
$
25,649
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
13,630
13,290
Other (Income) Deductions
5,814
6,216
Interest Expense
5,673
5,893
Income Taxes
7,763
6,521
Adjusted EBITDA
$
59,463
$
57,569
Corporate and All Other
Reported GAAP Earnings
$
1,982
$
(488
)
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
397
472
Other (Income) Deductions
(1,560
)
5,633
Interest Expense
(2,067
)
(2,207
)
Income Taxes
250
(5,214
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(998
)
$
(1,804
)
