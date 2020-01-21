National Spotlight On Philadelphia’s Clean Energy Leadership With New Board Role For Energy Authority’s Rigell

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Philadelphia's growing clean energy market is once again in the spotlight. Laura Rigell, the Solar Manager for the Philadelphia Energy Authority (PEA) has been elected to serve on the Board of Directors of the American Solar Energy Society (ASES), putting a national focus on Philadelphia's rapid solar industry growth.

Founded in 1954, ASES works at the intersection of science, industry, policy and communities to inform, engage and advocate for renewable energy.

Rooftop solar installations in Philadelphia have grown 20% year over year since 2016 with over $10 million in private solar investment. PEA's solar efforts, led by Rigell, have resulted in the largest Solarize initiative in the nation, with over 650 homes adding solar, and the country's first three-year vocational training program for high schoolers in solar installation -- Bright Solar Futures, among other projects.

In recent years, Mayor Kenney and Philadelphia City Council passed a suite of clean energy laws, including a new commercial building energy tune-up requirement, innovative new clean energy financing (C-PACE) and a City solar rebate.

"The Philadelphia Energy Authority is getting things done in Philadelphia, and has launched over $100 million in clean energy projects in the last 3 years," said City Council President Darrell L. Clarke. "Their work on solar and energy efficiency is creating living wage jobs that help our city grow equitably. Congratulations to Laura for this well-deserved honor."

"We are proud to have Laura represent PEA, our region and Philly's unique urban perspective on solar on the ASES board," said PEA's Executive Director Emily Schapira. "Laura's leadership at PEA and beyond has helped build a major solar movement in Philadelphia that makes real impact on climate change, creates jobs and helps build communities."

"Solar has incredible potential to address climate change and lift up marginalized communities," says Rigell. "It is an honor to have this opportunity to scale my impact as an ASES Board member." Laura also volunteers with Serenity Soular , a grassroots initiative to connect North Philadelphia residents with solar energy and jobs.

About the Philadelphia Energy Authority

The Philadelphia Energy Authority (PEA) is an independent municipal authority created in 2010 to advance clean and affordable energy goals for the City. PEA has facilitated over $100 million in clean energy projects in Philadelphia since 2016, creating more than 1,000 jobs.

