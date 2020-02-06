February 6, 2020 - 11:38 AM EST close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes



Natixis: 4Q19 and 2019 results Paris, February 6, 2020 4Q19 & 2019 results

Delivering growth across the board, increased dividend with reinforced solvency

Increase in reported net income at €371m in 4Q19 and €1,897m in 2019 vs. €181m in 4Q18 and €1,306m in 2018

Cash dividend per share of 0.31€1, up +3% vs. 2018

Operating trends improving throughout the year with a strong 4Q19



BUSINESSES WELL DIVERSIFIED AND ALL GROWING IN 4Q19 AND 2019 UNDERLYING NET REVENUES2 AT €2.5BN IN 4Q19 (+11%3 YOY) AND €9.2BN IN 2019 (+6% YOY) AWM: 2019 net revenues at an all-time high, back to positive net inflows in 4Q19 and fee rate resilience Strength of our active asset management model with underlying net revenues2 up +8% YoY in 4Q19 (+7% YoY in 2019), partly driven by high levels of performance fees that reached €265m in 4Q19 (€627m in 2019), coming from multiple affiliates. Revenue growth higher than cost growth both in 4Q19 and 2019 to reach a historically high level in 2019 (including and excluding performance fees) Positive net inflows on LT products in 4Q19 (~€3bn) both in Europe and North America. Strong AuM growth, up +16% over the year at €934bn Average fee rate in line with New Dimension target at ~30bps in 4Q19 and 2019 Underlying RoE2 at ~15% in 2019, close to the 2020 New Dimension target CIB: Positive jaws effect both in 4Q19 and 2019 with activity levels picking up towards year-end Underlying net revenues2 up +16%3 YoY in 4Q19 primarily driven by Global markets (+40%3 YoY) and with a historically high quarter for Investment banking/M&A. Success of the diversification strategy illustrated by net revenues up +4% in 2019 vs. 2018 Costs under control, down -1% YoY at constant exchange rate in 2019 despite revenue growth Underlying RoE2 at ~9% in 2019 with a cost of risk above its through-the-cycle average Insurance: Continued growth and profitability Underlying net revenues2 up +7% YoY with a positive jaws effect both in 4Q19 and 2019 Underlying RoE2 ~30% in 2019, close to the target set for New Dimension by 2020 Life insurance4: AuM up +14% over 2019 including a +23% growth across unit-linked products P&C insurance: combined ratio at 91.7% in 2019, better than 2020 guidance of < 94% Payments: Continued growth with positive jaws, EBITDA5 up +13% YoY in 2019 Underlying net revenues2 up +9% YoY in 2019 with a positive jaws effect Underlying RoE2 ~10% in 2019 Increase in business volumes from Dalenys & PayPlug, up around +25% vs. 2018 SUSTAINABLE VALUE CREATION AND FINANCIAL STRENGTH

ORDINARY DIVIDEND INCREASE WITH A PAY-OUT RATIO >80%1 Organic capital creation of ~120bps in 2019, of which ~24bps in 4Q19 (~28bps excluding exceptional items) Basel 3 FL CET1 ratio6 at 11.3% as at December 31, 2019 (+50bps over the year), above our 2020 target of 11.2% and with a cash dividend per share1 of 0.31€ (83% pay-out ratio), up vs. 0.30€ in 2018 and after a 0.48€ special dividend paid in June 2019 Underlying net income2 at €415m in 4Q19 (x2.2 YoY) and €1,370m in 2019 (+3% YoY) Underlying RoTE2 at 10.8% in 4Q19 and 10.0% in 2019 Figures restated as communicated on April 11, 2019 following the disposal of the retail banking activities. See page 14 for the reconciliation of the restated figures with the accounting view [1] Proposal of a 0.31€ ordinary dividend per share submitted to the approval of the Annual General Meeting on May 20, 2020 2 Excluding exceptional items. Excluding exceptional items and excluding IFRIC 21 for cost/income, RoE and RoTE in 4Q19 (see note on methodology) 3 Excluding the €(259)m non-recurring revenue impact from Asian equity derivatives in 4Q18 4 Excluding reinsurance agreement with CNP 5 Standalone view excluding exceptional items, analytical items and structure charges - see page 19 6 See note on methodology



“In 2019, Natixis recorded very sound results with each of our four businesses growing revenues faster than costs. The fourth quarter of 2019 notably represented Natixis' best-ever quarter in terms of revenue and gross operating income generated. This momentum of successive quarter-on-quarter growth is the result of our unwavering implementation of our asset-light strategy and represents a solid base for us to complete our 2018-2020 strategic plan. 2019 was marked by key strategic milestones: the project to create a leader in the management of life insurance assets with LBPAM, the implementation of the Green Weighting Factor as well as projects being carried out to allow Natixis to reach its 2020 ambition of serving all the customers of Banques Populaires and Caisses d'Epargne on both Life and Non-life insurance. Together with a bolstered robustness and solidity, Natixis will pay a higher ordinary dividend per share of €0.31 to its shareholders, reflecting the strength of its business model.” François Riahi, Natixis Chief Executive Officer



4Q19 RESULTS On February 6th, 2020, the Board of Directors examined and approved Natixis’ fourth quarter 2019 results. €m 4Q19

reported 4Q18

restated 4Q19

o/w underlying 4Q18

o/w underlying 4Q19 vs. 4Q18

restated 4Q19 vs. 4Q18 underlying Net revenues 2,503 2,040 2,534 2,024 23% 25% o/w businesses 2,335 1,856 2,335 1,856 26% 26% Expenses (1,745) (1,656) (1,708) (1,626) 5% 5% Gross operating income 758 383 826 398 98% 108% Provision for credit losses (119) (23) (119) (23) Net operating income 639 361 707 375 77% 89% Associates and other items 9 58 9 58 Pre-tax profit 648 418 715 432 55% 65% Income tax (163) (110) (185) (115) Minority interests (113) (127) (116) (128) Net income - group share 371 181 415 189 105% 119% Natixis’ underlying net revenues are up +26% YoY across the businesses with CIB up +74% YoY, AWM up +8% YoY, Insurance up +7% YoY and Payments up +6% YoY. Adjusting net revenues for the 4Q18 non-recurring impact on Asian equity derivatives, top-line growth across Natixis’ businesses reached +10% YoY (o/w +16% in CIB). Underlying expenses are up +4% YoY at constant exchange rate with a positive jaws effect and a cost/income ratio improvement across all business lines. Expense base reflecting a historically high quarter for net revenues (impact on variable costs) as well as sustained investments in functions to support business growth. The underlying cost/income ratio1 is at 69.5%, down -13.5pp vs. 4Q18. The underlying gross operating income more than doubled YoY (+26% YoY adjusting net revenues for the 4Q18 non-recurring impact on Asian equity derivatives) to reach a historically high level and absorb an increase in loan loss provisioning compared with a low 4Q18. Cost of risk above through-the-cycle guidance of ~30bps (equivalent to ~€190m for 2020) mainly due to provisioning efforts being made across natural gas producers in the U.S. due to the structural transformation of this sector. Expressed in basis points of loans outstanding (excluding credit institutions), the businesses’ underlying cost of risk worked out to 69bps in 4Q19. Net income (group share), adjusted for IFRIC 21 and excluding exceptional items reached €368m in 4Q19. Accounting for exceptional items (€(44)m net of tax in 4Q19), and IFRIC 21 impact (+€47m in 4Q19) the reported net income (group share) in 4Q19 is at €371m. Businesses’ underlying RoE1 reached 13.5% in 4Q19. Natixis’ underlying RoTE1 reached 10.8% in 4Q19 excl. IFRIC 21 and 12.2% on a normalized cost of risk2. 1 See note on methodology. Excluding exceptional items and excluding IFRIC 21 2 Normalizing the 4Q19 cost of risk at 30bps



2019 RESULTS1 €m 2019

restated 2018

restated 2019

o/w underlying 2018

o/w underlying 2019 vs. 2018

restated 2019 vs. 2018 underlying Net revenues 9,196 8,749 9,177 8,632 5% 6% o/w businesses 8,365 7,958 8,365 7,889 5% 6% Expenses (6,632) (6,357) (6,545) (6,272) 4% 4% Gross operating income 2,564 2,391 2,633 2,360 7% 12% Provision for credit losses (332) (193) (332) (122) Net operating income 2,232 2,199 2,301 2,238 2% 3% Associates and other items 713 83 30 83 Pre-tax profit 2,945 2,281 2,331 2,321 29% 0% Income tax (669) (673) (612) (687) Minority interests (380) (303) (349) (304) Net income - group share 1,897 1,306 1,370 1,330 45% 3% Natixis’ underlying net revenues are increasing across all business lines with Payments up +9% YoY, AWM and Insurance up +7% YoY and CIB up +4% YoY. 2019 revenue evolution reflecting an improved momentum throughout the year with 52% of Natixis’ top-line generated during the second semester vs. an average 49% over the last 5 years. Underlying expenses are well under control and up +2% YoY at constant exchange rate with a positive jaws effect and a cost/income ratio improvement across all business lines. Cost control mainly reflected through CIB expenses, down -1% YoY at constant exchange rate despite revenue growth. The underlying cost/income ratio2 is at 71.3%, down -140bps vs. 2018 The underlying loan loss provisioning increased from a low 2018 on the back of a large single file in 2Q19 and a number of files being provisioned for, mainly in the Energy & Natural Resources space in 2H19. Net revenues adjusted for the cost of risk up +4% YoY in 2019. Net revenues adjusted for the cost of risk up +4% YoY in 2019. Expressed in basis points of loans outstanding (excluding credit institutions), the businesses’ underlying cost of risk worked out to 50bps in 2019 (33bps since the launch of New Dimension). Net income (group share) excluding exceptional items reached €1,370m in 2019. Accounting for exceptional items (+€527m net of tax in 2019), the reported net income (group share) in 2019 is at €1,897m. Businesses’ underlying RoE2 reached 12.5% in 2019. Natixis’ underlying RoTE2 reached 10.0% in 2019 (10.4% adjusted for the disposal of the retail banking activities to BPCE S.A.). Such a level of profitability has been reached in an uncertain geopolitical and economic context that has proved to be volatile over the year, being reminded that the performance of Natixis’ businesses will remain, among other things, sensitive to the evolution of this context over 2020. 1 Figures restated as communicated on April 11, 2019 following the disposal of the retail banking activities. See page 14 for the reconciliation of the restated figures with the accounting view 2 See note on methodology. Excluding exceptional items

4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS

Exceptional items €m 4Q19 4Q18 2019 2018 Exchange rate fluctuations on DSN in currencies (Net revenues) Corporate center (31) 16 19 48 SWL provision reversal (Net revenues) CIB 0 0 (0) 68 Transformation & Business Efficiency Investment costs (Expenses) Business lines &

Corporate center (31) (27) (79) (82) Fit to Win investments & restructuring expenses (Expenses) Financial investments (6) (3) (8) (3) Legal provision (Provision for credit losses) CIB 0 0 0 (71) Disposal of subsidiary in Brazil (Gain or loss on other assets) CIB 0 0 (15) 0 Capital gain - Disposal retail banking activities (Gain/loss on other assets) Corporate center 0 0 697 0 Total impact on income tax 22 5 (57) 14 Total impact on minority interests 2 1 (30) 1 Total impact on net income (gs) (44) (8) 527 (25) €586m positive net impact from the disposal of the retail banking activities in 1Q19: €697m capital gain minus €78m income tax minus €33m minority interests TRANSFORMATION & BUSINESS EFFICIENCY Investment costs by reporting line €m 4Q19 4Q18 2019 2018 AWM (2) (9) (9) (21) CIB (12) (6) (27) (14) Insurance (3) (2) (6) (2) Payments (2) (0) (5) (0) Financial Investments 0 0 0 0 Corporate center (12) (11) (33) (45) Impact on expenses (31) (27) (79) (82)

Unless specified otherwise, the following comments and data refer to underlying results, i.e. excluding exceptional items (see detail p5) Asset & Wealth Management €m 4Q19 4Q18 4Q19

vs. 4Q18 2019 2018 2019

vs. 2018 2019

vs. 2018

constant FX Net revenues 1,109 1,032 8% 3,760 3,513 7% 4% o/w Asset Management1 1,061 998 6% 3,611 3,369 7% 4% o/w Wealth management 48 34 42% 149 144 3% 3% Expenses (679) (634) 7% (2,483) (2,322) 7% 4% Gross operating income 430 398 8% 1,277 1,191 7% 5% Provision for credit losses 2 0 (8) (2) Associates and other items 2 43 5 39 Pre-tax profit 434 441 (2)% 1,274 1,228 4% Cost/income ratio2 61.3% 61.6% -0.3pp 66.0% 66.1% -0.1pp RoE after tax2 19.1% 20.1% -1.0pp 14.9% 16.0% -1.1pp Underlying net revenues from Asset & Wealth Management (AWM) are up +8% YoY in 4Q19 both including and excluding AM performance fees, illustrating the strength of our diversified multi-boutique model which delivered a +7% YoY revenue growth in 2019 to reach a historically high level (even excluding performance fees). Asset management (excl. Employee savings plan) underlying net revenues, including performance fees, are up +4% YoY in North America (€415m) and up +6% YoY in Europe (€459m) in 4Q19 (+2% at €1,647m and +10% at €1,297m in 2019 for North America and Europe respectively). Wealth management net revenues are significantly up YoY in 4Q19 (~€6m of performance fees). The Asset management overall fee rate excluding performance fees is at ~30bps both in 4Q19 (slightly up QoQ) and 2019, in line with New Dimension target. For European affiliates, it is at ~16bps in 2019 (~17bps in 4Q19) and ~28bps excl. Life Insurance General Accounts (~30bps in 4Q19). For North American affiliates, it is at ~38bps (~37bps in 4Q19) vs. ~40bps in 2018 mainly due to a lower share of average AuM from Harris following the 4Q18 market effect. Performance fees reached €265m in 4Q19 (€627m in 2019) driven by various strategies (global macro, real assets, ESG, equity growth, fixed income) across multiple affiliates. Asset management net flows on LT products reached ~€3bn in 4Q19 with an improving trend throughout the quarter. In Europe, ~€0.5bn net inflows in 4Q19 with a positive momentum for global macro and ESG strategies largely offset by a ~€3bn single mandate outflow although low-margin. Good start for Thematics AM (€0.7bn AuM at end-December). In North America, ~€3bn net inflows in 4Q19 across both fixed income and equity strategies. Asset management AuM reached €934bn as at December 31, 2019, up +1% QoQ and +16% YTD. Positive market effect of +€26bn in 4Q19 (mainly December) essentially impacting North American equity strategies and more than offsetting a weaker USD (~€14bn negative FX & perimeter effect). AuM were also impacted in 4Q19 by ~€2bn net outflows on low-margin money-market products. YE19 AuM above their 2018 and 2019 average level both in North America and Europe. Wealth management AuM reached €30.4bn as at December 31, 2019 with €0.5bn net inflows in 2019. Underlying expenses tracking revenue growth with a slight positive jaws effect both in 4Q19 and 2019. The underlying gross operating income is up high single-digit both in 4Q19 (+8%) and 2019 (+7%). The underlying RoE2 reached ~15% for the year, close to New Dimension 2020 target with net income flat vs. 2018 (higher minority interests) and more capital allocated to the business. 1 Asset management including Private equity and Employee savings plan

2 See note on methodology. Excluding exceptional items and excluding IFRIC 21 in 4Q

Unless specified otherwise, the following comments and data refer to underlying results, i.e. excluding exceptional items (see detail p5) Corporate & Investment Banking €m 4Q19 4Q18 4Q19

vs. 4Q18 2019 2018 2019

vs. 2018 2019

vs. 2018

constant FX Net revenues 899 518 74% 3,337 3,197 4% 2% Net revenues excl. CVA/DVA/Other 901 500 80% 3,338 3,140 6% 4% Expenses (590) (553) 7% (2,208) (2,188) 1% (1)% Gross operating income 309 (35) NR 1,129 1,009 12% 8% Provision for credit losses (118) (9) (312) (103) Associates and other items 2 3 10 14 Pre-tax profit 193 (41) NR 827 921 (10)% Cost/income ratio1 66.5% 108.3% NR 66.2% 68.4% -2.2pp RoE after tax1 8.0% NR NR 8.9% 10.2% -1.3pp Underlying net revenues are up +16% YoY in 4Q19 adjusting for the 4Q18 €(259)m non-recurring impact on Asian equity derivatives. The growth is primarily driven by Global markets (+40% YoY) and Investment banking/M&A (+14% YoY). Global finance revenues are up +2% YoY in 4Q19 on a strong 4Q18. Underlying net revenue growth for 2019 reached +4% YoY. Underlying net revenues/RWA2 improving at above 5.8% in 4Q19. Global markets net revenues are up +40% YoY in 4Q19 adjusting for the 4Q18 €(259)m non-recurring impact on Asian equity derivatives with strong performance from the EMEA region. Underlying net revenues excluding CVA/DVA featured strong resilience over 2019, down a modest -3% YoY adjusted3 despite a challenging 1Q19. FICT net revenues are up +33% YoY in 4Q19 to reach their highest level since 1Q18 and marking the third consecutive quarter of YoY revenue growth amidst improving market conditions following an unfavorable 1Q19. Strong client activity across Rates and Credit. Equity net revenues are multiplied by x2 YoY3 in 4Q19 on a low 4Q18 and largely flat YoY3 in 2019. Benign volatility in 4Q19 leading to low client activity for derivatives. Global finance net revenues are up +2% YoY in 4Q19 and marginally down YoY in 2019 on a historically high basis. 4Q19 revenues growing for syndication across all Real Assets business lines as well as Trade & Treasury Solutions, offsetting a lower contribution from Energy & Natural Resources. Distribution rate on Real Assets at ~60% in 2019. Investment banking and M&A net revenues are up +14% YoY in 4Q19 (+6% YoY in 2019) driven by robust activity across DCM and Acquisition & Strategic Finance.

Strong quarter for M&A boutiques, especially for Fenchurch (#1 UK FIG M&A by deal value and volume, #4 Europe FIG M&A by deal value)4 and PJ Solomon. Azure Capital the most active M&A adviser in Western Australia (13 announced transactions with a value of $1.3bn)5. M&A revenues up +3% YoY at ~€200m with Natixis ranking #5 in France by deal volume4. Proportion of revenues generated from service fees at ~43% in 4Q19 and >40% in 20196. Underlying expenses are well under control, down -1% YoY at constant exchange rate in 2019 despite a net revenue increase. The 4Q19 +5% YoY expense growth (at constant FX) reflects higher variable staff costs vs. 4Q18 given the +70% revenue expansion (at constant FX). Underlying cost of risk is up YoY in 4Q19 vs. a very low 4Q18 due to provisioning efforts mainly made across the U.S. natural gas space. Underlying RoE1 of 8.0% in 4Q19 and 8.9% in 2019. Normalizing for the cost of risk7, the 4Q19 RoE would have reached 10.8% and the 2019 RoE 10.2%. RWA are slightly down QoQ and up +2% over 2019. 1 See note on methodology. Excluding exceptional items and excluding IFRIC 21 in 4Q 2 4Q19 annualized net revenues (excl. CVA/DVA desk) on average RWA 3 Adjusting net revenues for the 4Q18 €(259)m non-recurring impact on Asian equity derivatives 4 Source: Mergermarket 5 Source: Business News Western Australia 6 ENR, Real Assets, ASF 7 Normalizing the cost of risk at 30bps

Unless specified otherwise, the following comments and data refer to underlying results, i.e. excluding exceptional items (see detail p5) Insurance



€m 4Q19 4Q18 4Q19

vs. 4Q18 2019 2018 2019

vs. 2018 Net revenues 216 201 7% 846 790 7% Expenses (123) (116) 5% (472) (446) 6% Gross operating income 93 85 10% 374 344 9% Provision for credit losses 0 0 0 0 Associates and other items 4 9 10 15 Pre-tax profit 96 93 3% 384 358 7% Cost/income ratio1 58.9% 60.3% -1.4pp 55.8% 56.5% -0.7pp RoE after tax1 26.0% 29.8% -3.8pp 28.4% 29.1% -0.7pp Banking view Underlying net revenues are up +7% YoY both in 4Q19 and 2019 with growth across the board. Underlying expenses are up +5% YoY in 4Q19 and +6% YoY in 2019, translating into a positive jaws effect and a cost/income ratio improvement, alongside with investments being made, especially on digital tools. Underlying gross operating income is up +10% YoY in 4Q19 and +9% YoY in 2019. Underlying RoE1 is above 28% in 2019, impacted by a higher capital allocation (positive OCI development contributing to an increase in book value, risk-weighted under the Danish Compromise). Insurance view Global turnover2 reached €3.1bn in 4Q19, up +18% YoY (+6% in 2019 at €12.7bn). Life and Personal protection: €2.7bn earned premiums2 in 4Q19, up +20% YoY (+6% in 2019). Total AuM 2 at €68.4bn as at end-December 2019, up +3% QoQ and +14% YTD, driven by €1.4bn of net inflows 2 in 4Q19 (€6.0bn in 2019).



at €68.4bn as at end-December 2019, up +3% QoQ and +14% YTD, driven by €1.4bn of net inflows in 4Q19 (€6.0bn in 2019). Unit-linked AuM 2 at €17.3bn as at end-December 2019, up +5% QoQ and +23% YTD, driven by €0.8bn of net inflows 2 in 4Q19 (59% of total net inflows) and €2.5bn in 2019. UL products accounted for 31% of gross inflows in 2019, above the French market 3 .



at €17.3bn as at end-December 2019, up +5% QoQ and +23% YTD, driven by €0.8bn of net inflows in 4Q19 (59% of total net inflows) and €2.5bn in 2019. UL products accounted for 31% of gross inflows in 2019, above the French market . Decrease of profit-sharing rate by ~50bps vs. 2018 and reinforcement by ~20% of the policyholder reserve (PPE)4

P&C: earned premiums above €0.4bn in 4Q19, up +6% YoY (+6% in 2019). The combined ratio reaches 91.7% in 2019

(+0.5pp YoY) and 90.0% in 4Q19 (+1.1pp YoY). The non-life equipment rate at the end of December is at 26.6% (+1.2pp YoY) for Banques Populaires and at 29.9% (+1.3pp YoY) for Caisses d’Epargne. 1 See note on methodology. Excluding exceptional items and excluding IFRIC 21 in 4Q 2 Excluding reinsurance agreement with CNP

3 Source: FFA 4 BPCE Vie



Unless specified otherwise, the following comments and data refer to underlying results, i.e. excluding exceptional items (see detail p5) Payments €m 4Q19 4Q18 4Q19

vs. 4Q18 2019 2018 2019

vs. 2018 Net revenues 111 105 6% 423 389 9% Expenses (93) (90) 4% (365) (341) 7% Gross operating income 18 15 19% 57 48 19% Provision for credit losses (0) (2) (2) (2) Associates and other items (0) 0 0 1 Pre-tax profit 17 13 36% 55 47 18% Cost/income ratio1 84.1% 85.9% -1.8pp 86.5% 87.6% -1.1pp RoE after tax1 12.4% 9.9% 2.5pp 10.0% 9.9% 0.1pp Underlying net revenues up +9% YoY in 2019 and +6% YoY in 4Q19. Payment revenues multiplied by ~1.3x since the launch of New Dimension and with ~40% of 2019 revenues realized with direct clients (+1pp vs. 2018). Payment Processing & Services : Steady +6% YoY revenue growth in Natixis Payments’ historical activities in 4Q19 (+5% YoY in 2019). Number of card transactions processed up +8% YoY in 4Q19 (+10% YoY in 2019).



: Steady +6% YoY revenue growth in Natixis Payments’ historical activities in 4Q19 (+5% YoY in 2019). Number of card transactions processed up +8% YoY in 4Q19 (+10% YoY in 2019). Merchant Solutions: Solid business volumes generated by Dalenys and PayPlug, up +29% YoY in 4Q19 (+25% YoY in 2019 o/w +83% for PayPlug and +21% for Dalenys). Launch of the card payment in installments solution by PayPlug (with Oney).



Solid business volumes generated by Dalenys and PayPlug, up +29% YoY in 4Q19 (+25% YoY in 2019 o/w +83% for PayPlug and +21% for Dalenys). Launch of the card payment in installments solution by PayPlug (with Oney). Prepaid & Issuing Solutions: Robust revenue growth in 2019 (+30% YoY) mainly driven by meal voucher (+6% YoY) and Benefits & Rewards (Titres Cadeaux and Comitéo). Number of mobile payments more than x2.5 vs. 2018. 1 See note on methodology. Excluding exceptional items and excluding IFRIC 21 in 4Q

Unless specified otherwise, the following comments and data refer to underlying results, i.e. excluding exceptional items (see detail p5) Financial Investments €m 4Q19 4Q18 4Q19

vs. 4Q18 2019 2018 2019

vs. 2018 Net revenues 188 181 4% 772 742 4% Coface 177 165 8% 712 678 5% Other 10 16 60 64 Expenses (147) (136) 7% (552) (524) 6% Gross operating income 41 44 (7)% 220 218 1% Provision for credit losses (1) 3 (10) (1) Associates and other items 2 0 7 6 Pre-tax profit 42 47 (11)% 216 223 (3)% The net combined ratio of Coface1 reached 80.4% in 4Q19 vs. 81.4% in 4Q18 (77.7% in 2019 vs. 79.6% in 2018) with a cost ratio moving from 35.9% to 35.6% (from 34.5% in 2018 to 32.7% in 2019) and a loss ratio moving from 45.5% to 44.8% (from 45.1% in 2018 to 45.0% in 2019). Corporate Center €m 4Q19 4Q18 4Q19

vs. 4Q18 2019 2018 2019

vs. 2018 Net revenues 11 (12) 40 1 Expenses (76) (96) (21)% (464) (452) 3% SRF (0) 0 (170) (160) 6% Other (76) (96) (21)% (294) (292) 1% Gross operating income (66) (109) (40)% (424) (451) (6)% Provision for credit losses (0) (15) 1 (14) Associates and other items (0) 3 (2) 8 Pre-tax profit (67) (120) (45)% (425) (456) (7)% Underlying net revenues of €40m in 2019 (positive FVA impacts mainly in 1Q19) and €11m in 4Q19. Underlying expenses excluding SRF down -21% YoY in 4Q19 and largely flat YoY in 2019. P&L drag at pre-tax profit level reduced by ~€30m in 2019 despite SRF contribution increase. 1 Reported ratios, net of reinsurance

FINANCIAL STRUCTURE Basel 3 fully-loaded1

Natixis’ Basel 3 fully-loaded CET1 ratio worked out to 11.3% as at December 31, 2019. Basel 3 fully-loaded CET1 capital amounted to €11.2bn

amounted to €11.2bn Basel 3 fully-loaded RWA amounted to €99.0bn Based on a Basel 3 fully-loaded CET1 ratio of 10.8% as at December 31, 2018, the respective 2019 impacts were as follows: IFRS 16 & deduction for Irrevocable Payment Commitments: -22bps

Disposal of retail banking activities: +223bps

2019 results: +137bps

2019 RWA and other effects: -21bps

2019 strategic operations: -21bps

Special dividend paid in 2019 following the disposal of the retail banking activities: -153bps

2019 ordinary dividends: -99bps As at December 31, 2019, Natixis’ Basel 3 fully-loaded capital ratios stood at 13.1% for the Tier 1 and 15.3% for the Total capital. Basel 3 phased-in excl. current financial year’s earnings and dividends1

As at December 31, 2019, Natixis’ Basel 3 phased-in capital ratios excl. current financial year’s earnings and dividends stood at 10.4% for the CET1, 12.5% for the Tier 1 and 14.8% for the Total capital. Core Tier 1 capital stood at €10.2bn and Tier 1 capital at €12.4bn

Natixis’ RWA totaled €99.0bn, breakdown as follows: Credit risk: €66.3bn Counterparty risk: €6.4bn CVA risk: €1.3bn Market risk: €11.2bn Operational risk: €13.7bn

Book value per share

Equity capital (group share) totaled €19.4bn as at December 31, 2019, of which €2.0bn in the form of hybrid securities (DSNs) recognized in equity capital at fair value (excluding capital gain following reclassification of hybrids). Natixis’ book value per share including dividend distribution projected for the fiscal year 2019 stood at €5.17 as at December 31, 2019 based on 3,150,995,283 shares excluding treasury shares (the total number of shares being 3,153,078,482). The tangible book value per share (after deducting goodwill and intangible assets) is €3.89. Leverage ratio1 The leverage ratio worked out to 4.1% as at December 31, 2019. Overall capital adequacy ratio

As at December 31, 2019, the financial conglomerate’s excess capital was estimated at around €3.1bn (based on own funds including current financial year’s earnings and projected dividend distribution). 1 See note on methodology



APPENDICES Note on methodology: The results at 31/12/2019 were examined and approved by the board of directors at their meeting on 06/02/2020.

Figures at 31/12/2019 are presented in accordance with IAS/IFRS accounting standards and IFRS Interpretation Committee (IFRIC) rulings as adopted in the European Union and applicable at this date Changes in Natixis’ account presentation following the disposal of the retail banking activities to BPCE S.A. Employee savings plan is reallocated to Asset & Wealth Management

Film industry financing is reallocated to Corporate & Investment Banking

Insurance is not impacted

Payments becomes a standalone business line

Financial Investments are isolated and include Coface, Natixis Algeria and the private equity runoff activities. The Corporate Center is refocused on Natixis’ holding and ALM functions and carries the Single Resolution Fund contribution within its expenses Additional impacts on the quarterly series from the disposal of the retail banking activities to BPCE S.A. New support function services provided by Natixis to the activities sold (TSA / SLA), as well as the cancellation of services or analytical items that have been made obsolete following such a disposal are factored in

The reclassification as Net revenues of the residual IT and logistic services that continue to be provided to the activities sold. Such services now being provided to entities that do not fall under Natixis’ scope of consolidation anymore, they have been reclassified as Net revenues instead of expense deductions

The implementation of introductory fees between the Natixis CIB Coverage and the entities sold In order to ensure comparability between the 2018 and 2019 quarterly series, these impacts have been simulated retroactively as of January 1st, 2018, even though they only impact the published financial statements as of their implementation date in 2019. These items essentially impact the Corporate Center and more marginally the CIB. The others business lines are unimpacted Business line performances using Basel 3 standards: The performances of Natixis business lines are presented using Basel 3 standards. Basel 3 risk-weighted assets are based on CRR-CRD4 rules as published on June 26 th , 2013 (including the Danish compromise treatment for qualified entities).

, 2013 (including the Danish compromise treatment for qualified entities). Natixis’ RoTE is calculated by taking as the numerator net income (group share) excluding DSN interest expenses (the associated tax benefit being already accounted for in the net income following the adoption of IAS 12 amendment). Equity capital is average shareholders’ equity group share as defined by IFRS, after payout of dividends, excluding average hybrid debt, average intangible assets and average goodwill. - Natixis’ RoE: Results used for calculations are net income (group share), deducting DSN interest expenses (the associated tax benefit being already accounted for in the net income following the adoption of IAS 12 amendment). Equity capital is average shareholders’ equity group share as defined by IFRS, after payout of dividends, excluding average hybrid debt, and excluding unrealized or deferred gains and losses recognized in equity (OCI).

- RoE for business lines is calculated based on normative capital to which are added goodwill and intangible assets for the business line. Normative capital allocation to Natixis’ business lines is carried out based on 10.5% of their average Basel 3 risk-weighted assets. Business lines benefit from remuneration of normative capital allocated to them. By convention, the remuneration rate on normative capital is maintained at 2%. Note on Natixis’ RoE and RoTE calculation : Calculations based on quarter-end balance sheet in 1Q19 to reflect the disposal of the retail banking activities. The €586m net capital gain is not annualized. 2018 RoTE of 10.4% on page 4 adjusted for the disposal of the retail banking activities i.e. as if the operation took effect on January 01, 2018 (vs. 12.0% as reported) with a numerator of €1,233m: €1,330m underlying net income group share as shown on page 14 minus €97m post-tax DSN interest expenses and a denominator of €11,855m: 2018 average equity for RoTE calculation of €12,565m adjusted for the following impacts related to the perimeter sold (+) €586m net capital gain recorded in 1Q19 (-) €1,512m special dividend paid out in 2Q19 (+) €178m goodwill and intangibles (+) €38m other impacts (OCI). Adoption of IAS 12 amendment effective as of 3Q19 (see next slide for additional comments), with no impact on the RoE/RoTE. Net book value: calculated by taking shareholders’ equity group share (minus distribution of dividends proposed by the Board of Directors and submitted to the approval of the General Shareholders' Meeting on May 28, 2019), restated for hybrids and capital gains on reclassification of hybrids as equity instruments. Net tangible book value is adjusted for goodwill relating to equity affiliates, restated goodwill and intangible assets as follows: €m 31/12/2019 Goodwill 3,891 Restatement for Coface minority interests (162) Restatement for AWM deferred tax liability & others (343) Restated goodwill 3,386

€m 31/12/2019 Intangible assets 717 Restatement for Coface minority interest & others (48) Restated intangible assets 669 Own senior debt fair-value adjustment: calculated using a discounted cash-flow model, contract by contract, including parameters such as swap curves and revaluation spread (based on the BPCE reoffer curve). Adoption of IFRS 9 standards, on November 22, 2016, authorizing the early application of provisions relating to own credit risk as of FY2016 closing. Phased-in capital and ratios excl. current financial year’s earnings and dividends: based on CRR-CRD4 rules as reported on June 26, 2013, including the Danish compromise - phased in. Presentation excluding current financial year’s earnings and dividend declared Fully-loaded capital and ratios: based on CRR-CRD4 rules as reported on June 26, 2013, including the Danish compromise - without phase-in. Presentation including current financial year’s earnings and dividend declared) Leverage ratio: based on delegated act rules, without phase-in (presentation including 2019 earnings and declared dividend) and with the hypothesis of a roll-out for non-eligible subordinated notes under Basel 3 by eligible notes. Repo transactions with central counterparties are offset in accordance with IAS 32 rules without maturity or currency criteria. Leverage ratio disclosed including the effect of intragroup cancelation - pending ECB authorization Exceptional items: figures and comments on this press release are based on Natixis and its businesses’ income statements excluding non-operating and/or exceptional items detailed page 5. Figures and comments that are referred to as ‘underlying’ exclude such exceptional items. Natixis and its businesses’ income statements including these items are available in the appendix of this press release Restatement for IFRIC 21 impact: the cost/income ratio, the RoE and the RoTE excluding IFRIC 21 impact calculation in 4Q19 takes into account ¼ of the annual duties and levies concerned by this accounting rule Earnings capacity: net income (group share) restated for exceptional items and the IFRIC 21 impact Expenses: sum of operating expenses and depreciation, amortization and impairment on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets IAS 12: As of 3Q19, according to the adoption of IAS 12 (income taxes) amendment, the tax benefit on DSN interest expenses previously recorded in the consolidated reserves is now being accounted for in the income statement (income tax line). Previous periods have not been restated with a positive impact of €47.5m in 2019, of which €35.9m recognized in in 3Q19 (€23.8m related to 1H19).

Natixis - Consolidated P&L (restated) €m 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 4Q19

vs. 4Q18 2018 2019 2019

vs. 2018 Net revenues 2,193 2,360 2,156 2,040 2,132 2,282 2,280 2,503 23% 8,749 9,196 5% Expenses (1,675) (1,528) (1,499) (1,656) (1,720) (1,577) (1,590) (1,745) 5% (6,357) (6,632) 4% Gross operating income 518 832 658 383 412 705 689 758 98% 2,391 2,564 7% Provision for credit losses (36) (41) (93) (23) (31) (110) (71) (119) (193) (332) Associates 7 3 6 13 3 8 3 6 29 21 Gain or loss on other assets 6 4 (0) 44 682 (2) 9 3 54 692 Change in value of goodwill 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Pre-tax profit 495 798 570 418 1,066 602 630 648 55% 2,281 2,945 29% Tax (175) (234) (154) (110) (215) (164) (126) (163) (673) (669) Minority interests (60) (57) (59) (127) (86) (92) (88) (113) (303) (380) Net income (group share) 260 507 358 181 764 346 415 371 105% 1,306 1,897 45% Figures restated as communicated on April 11, 2019 following the disposal of the retail banking activities. See below for the reconciliation of the restated figures with the accounting view Natixis - Reconciliation between management and accounting figures 2018 €m 2018

underlying Exceptional items 2018

restated Contribution from perimeter sold 2018

reported Net revenues 8,632 116 8,749 867 9,616 Expenses (6,272) (85) (6,357) (466) (6,823) Gross operating income 2,360 31 2,391 401 2,793 Provision for credit losses (122) (71) (193) (22) (215) Associates 29 0 29 0 29 Gain or loss on other assets 54 0 54 (0) 54 Pre-tax profit 2,321 (40) 2,281 380 2,661 Tax (687) 14 (673) (108) (780) Minority interests (304) 1 (303) (1) (304) Net income (group share) 1,330 (25) 1,306 271 1,577 2019 €m 2019

underlying Exceptional items 2019

restated Residual contribution from perimeter sold 2019

reported Net revenues 9,177 19 9,196 22 9,219 Expenses (6,545) (88) (6,632) (22) (6,655) Gross operating income 2,633 (69) 2,564 (0) 2,564 Provision for credit losses (332) 0 (332) (0) (332) Associates 21 0 21 0 21 Gain or loss on other assets 9 683 692 (0) 692 Pre-tax profit 2,331 614 2,945 (0) 2,945 Tax (612) (57) (669) 0 (669) Minority interests (349) (30) (380) 0 (380) Net income (group share) 1,370 527 1,897 (0) 1,897

Natixis - IFRS 9 Balance sheet Assets (€bn) 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 Cash and balances with central banks 21.0 24.3 Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss1 228.8 214.1 Financial assets at fair value through Equity 12.1 10.8 Loans and receivables1 119.2 96.6 Debt instruments at amortized cost 1.6 1.2 Insurance assets 108.1 100.5 Non-current assets held for sale 0.0 25.6 Accruals and other assets 15.7 16.8 Investments in associates 0.7 0.7 Tangible and intangible assets 2.1 1.1 Goodwill 3.9 3.8 Total 513.2 495.5 Liabilities and equity (€bn) 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 Due to central banks 0.0 0.0 Financial liabilities at fair value through profit and loss1 218.3 208.2 Customer deposits and deposits from financial institutions1 102.4 109.2 Debt securities 47.4 35.0 Liabilities associated with non-current assets held for sale 0.0 9.7 Accruals and other liabilities 18.1 17.0 Insurance liabilities 100.5 89.5 Contingency reserves 1.6 1.7 Subordinated debt 4.0 4.0 Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 19.4 19.9 Minority interests 1.4 1.3 Total 513.2 495.5 1 Including deposit and margin call Natixis - 4Q19 P&L by business line €m AWM CIB Insurance Payments Financial investments Corporate Center 4Q19

reported Net revenues 1,109 899 216 111 188 (20) 2,503 Expenses (681) (602) (125) (96) (153) (89) (1,745) Gross operating income 428 297 90 15 35 (109) 758 Provision for credit losses 2 (118) 0 (0) (1) (0) (119) Net operating income 430 179 90 15 34 (109) 639 Associates and other items 2 2 4 (0) 2 (0) 9 Pre-tax profit 432 181 94 15 35 (109) 648 Tax (163) Minority interests (113) Net income (gs) 371 Asset & Wealth Management €m 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 4Q19

vs. 4Q18 2018 2019 2019

vs. 2018 Net revenues 799 842 841 1,032 773 932 945 1,109 8% 3,513 3,760 7% Asset Management1 762 805 805 998 742 900 908 1,061 6% 3,369 3,611 7% Wealth management 37 37 36 34 31 32 37 48 42% 144 149 3% Expenses (548) (569) (584) (642) (558) (605) (648) (681) 6% (2,343) (2,492) 6% Gross operating income 251 273 257 389 216 327 297 428 10% 1,170 1,268 8% Provision for credit losses (0) (1) (1) 0 1 (2) (8) 2 (2) (8) Net operating income 251 272 256 390 216 325 289 430 10% 1,169 1,260 8% Associates 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 3 1 Other items (0) (3) (2) 41 (2) (2) 8 1 37 5 Pre-tax profit 251 269 255 433 214 323 297 432 (0)% 1,208 1,266 5% Cost/Income ratio 68.6% 67.6% 69.4% 62.3% 72.1% 64.9% 68.5% 61.4% 66.7% 66.3% Cost/Income ratio excl. IFRIC 21 68.1% 67.7% 69.6% 62.4% 71.6% 65.1% 68.7% 61.5% 66.7% 66.3% RWA (Basel 3 - in €bn) 11.7 11.8 12.5 12.3 12.5 13.7 13.4 14.0 14% 12.3 14.0 14% Normative capital allocation (Basel 3) 4,143 4,065 4,150 4,363 4,364 4,407 4,555 4,581 5% 4,180 4,477 7% RoE after tax (Basel 3)2 13.7% 15.2% 13.9% 19.6% 11.5% 15.1% 13.3% 19.0% 15.7% 14.8% RoE after tax (Basel 3) excl. IFRIC 212 14.0% 15.1% 13.8% 19.5% 11.8% 15.0% 13.3% 19.0% 15.7% 14.8% [1] Asset management including Private equity and Employee savings plan

2 Normative capital allocation methodology based on 10.5% of the average RWA-including goodwill and intangibles



Corporate & Investment Banking €m 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 4Q19

vs. 4Q18 2018 2019 2019

vs. 2018 Net revenues 944 976 828 518 807 847 784 899 74% 3,266 3,337 2% Global markets 527 457 334 14 366 419 344 381 NR 1,332 1,509 13% FIC-T 378 299 252 231 251 304 258 306 33% 1,159 1,118 (4)% Equity 148 145 97 (219) 125 117 94 81 NR 171 417 144% Excl. cash 143 140 97 (219) 125 117 94 81 162 417 157% Cash equity 5 4 (0) (0) 0 0 0 0 9 0 CVA/DVA desk 1 13 (15) 2 (9) (3) (8) (6) 2 (26) Global finance1 341 394 341 362 337 333 369 369 2% 1,438 1,408 (2)% Investment banking2 82 85 78 126 87 90 73 145 14% 372 395 6% Other (7) 41 74 16 16 6 (2) 5 123 24 Expenses (566) (551) (525) (559) (582) (523) (527) (602) 8% (2,202) (2,235) 1% Gross operating income 378 425 302 (41) 225 324 256 297 NR 1,064 1,102 4% Provision for credit losses (31) (37) (98) (9) (30) (104) (59) (118) (174) (312) Net operating income 347 388 204 (50) 195 219 197 179 NR 890 790 (11)% Associates 4 3 3 3 2 3 2 2 12 10 Other items 3 0 (0) 0 (15) 0 (0) (0) 3 (15) Pre-tax profit 353 391 207 (47) 183 222 200 181 NR 904 786 (13)% Cost/Income ratio 60.0% 56.4% 63.5% 107.9% 72.2% 61.8% 67.3% 67.0% 67.4% 67.0% Cost/Income ratio excl. IFRIC 21 57.7% 57.2% 64.4% 109.4% 69.1% 62.7% 68.3% 67.9% 67.4% 67.0% RWA (Basel 3 - in €bn) 59.7 61.7 61.2 61.1 62.0 61.1 62.3 62.2 2% 61.1 62.2 2% Normative capital allocation (Basel 3) 6,435 6,416 6,676 6,631 6,634 6,740 6,734 6,768 2% 6,539 6,719 3% RoE after tax (Basel 3)3 16.0% 17.6% 9.0% NR 7.6% 9.6% 8.5% 7.8% 10.0% 8.4% RoE after tax (Basel 3) excl. IFRIC 213 17.0% 17.2% 8.7% NR 8.6% 9.2% 8.2% 7.5% 10.0% 8.4% [1] Including Film industry financing 2 Including M&A 3 Normative capital allocation methodology based on 10.5% of the average RWA-including goodwill and intangibles



Insurance €m 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 4Q19

vs. 4Q18 2018 2019 2019

vs. 2018 Net revenues 204 193 192 201 218 207 205 216 7% 790 846 7% Expenses (118) (108) (103) (118) (125) (116) (112) (125) 6% (448) (478) 7% Gross operating income 86 85 89 83 93 92 93 90 9% 342 368 8% Provision for credit losses 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Net operating income 86 85 89 83 93 92 93 90 9% 342 368 8% Associates 3 0 3 9 0 5 1 4 15 10 Other items 0 0 (0) 0 0 (0) 0 0 (0) (0) Pre-tax profit 89 85 92 91 93 96 94 94 3% 356 378 6% Cost/Income ratio 58.0% 56.1% 53.8% 58.9% 57.5% 55.8% 54.6% 58.1% 56.7% 56.5% Cost/Income ratio excl. IFRIC 21 51.1% 58.5% 56.2% 61.2% 51.7% 57.8% 56.6% 60.1% 56.7% 56.5% RWA (Basel 3 - in €bn) 7.3 7.0 7.1 7.3 8.0 7.9 8.4 8.3 14% 7.3 8.3 14% Normative capital allocation (Basel 3) 853 868 828 841 858 942 926 978 16% 848 926 9% RoE after tax (Basel 3)1 28.6% 26.4% 30.3% 30.7% 29.4% 28.4% 27.7% 26.4% 29.0% 27.9% RoE after tax (Basel 3) excl. IFRIC 211 33.0% 24.9% 28.8% 29.2% 33.3% 27.2% 26.4% 25.2% 29.0% 27.9% 1 Normative capital allocation methodology based on 10.5% of the average RWA-including goodwill and intangibles



Payments €m 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 4Q19

vs. 4Q18 2018 2019 2019

vs. 2018 Net revenues 93 95 96 105 103 105 103 111 6% 389 423 9% Expenses (79) (88) (84) (90) (88) (94) (93) (96) 6% (341) (370) 9% Gross operating income 14 7 12 15 16 11 10 15 3% 48 52 9% Provision for credit losses (0) (0) 0 (2) (0) (1) (1) (0) (2) (2) Net operating income 14 7 12 13 16 10 9 15 17% 46 50 9% Associates 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Other items 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 (0) 1 0 Pre-tax profit 14 8 12 13 16 10 9 15 17% 47 50 7% Cost/Income ratio 85.2% 92.2% 87.6% 85.7% 84.8% 89.6% 90.1% 86.1% 87.6% 87.6% Cost/Income ratio excl. IFRIC21 84.5% 92.4% 87.9% 85.9% 84.1% 89.8% 90.3% 86.3% 87.6% 87.6% RWA (Basel 3 - in €bn) 1.0 1.2 1.0 1.1 1.1 1.2 1.1 1.1 (1)% 1.1 1.1 (1)% Normative capital allocation (Basel 3) 295 300 352 332 356 373 385 384 16% 320 375 17% RoE after tax (Basel 3)1 12.8% 7.4% 9.6% 10.1% 12.0% 7.3% 6.5% 10.9% 9.9% 9.1% RoE after tax (Basel 3) excl. IFRIC 211 13.4% 7.2% 9.4% 9.9% 12.5% 7.1% 6.3% 10.7% 9.9% 9.1% Standalone EBITDA calculation

Figures excluding exceptional items2 €m 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 2018 2019 Net revenues 93 95 96 105 103 105 103 111 389 423 Expenses (79) (87) (85) (90) (88) (94) (91) (93) (341) (365) Gross operating income - Natixis reported

excl. exceptional items 14 8 11 15 16 11 13 18 48 57 Analytical adjustments to net revenues (1) (1) (2) (1) (1) (1) (1) (1) (5) (6) Structure charge adjustments to expenses 5 5 5 5 6 5 5 5 20 22 Gross operating income - standalone view 18 12 14 19 20 15 17 22 63 73 Depreciation, amortization and impairment on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 3 4 4 5 4 4 3 4 16 16 EBITDA - standalone view 21 16 18 24 24 19 20 26 79 89 EBITDA = Net revenues (-) Operating expenses. Standalone view excluding analytical items and structure charges [1] Normative capital allocation methodology based on 10.5% of the average RWA-including goodwill and intangibles 2 See page 5



Financial investments €m 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 4Q19

vs. 4Q18 2018 2019 2019

vs. 2018 Net revenues 190 174 197 181 193 196 195 188 4% 742 772 4% Coface 177 156 180 165 175 181 178 177 8% 678 712 5% Other 13 18 17 16 18 15 17 10 (34)% 64 60 (5)% Expenses (130) (125) (131) (140) (133) (141) (133) (153) 9% (526) (561) 7% Gross operating income 59 49 66 41 60 55 62 35 (15)% 215 211 (2)% Provision for credit losses (6) 1 1 3 (2) (4) (3) (1) (1) (10) Net operating income 54 50 67 44 58 51 59 34 (23)% 214 201 (6)% Associates 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Other items 2 3 0 0 0 5 0 2 5 7 Pre-tax profit 56 53 67 44 58 56 59 35 (19)% 220 208 (5)% RWA (Basel 3 - in €bn) 5.3 5.6 5.5 5.6 5.7 5.7 5.6 5.8 5% 5.6 5.8 5% Corporate Center €m 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 4Q19

vs. 4Q18 2018 2019 2019

vs. 2018 Net revenues (37) 79 3 3 37 (5) 47 (20) 49 59 Expenses (232) (87) (71) (107) (234) (98) (77) (89) (17)% (497) (497) (0)% SRF (160) (0) (0) 0 (170) 0 0 (0) (160) (170) 6% Other (73) (86) (71) (107) (64) (98) (77) (89) (17)% (337) (327) (3)% Gross operating income (269) (7) (68) (104) (196) (103) (29) (109) 5% (448) (437) Provision for credit losses 1 (4) 4 (15) 0 1 0 (0) (14) 1 Net operating income (269) (11) (63) (118) (196) (102) (29) (109) (8)% (462) (437) Associates 0 0 0 0 0 0 (0) (0) 0 0 Other items 1 2 2 3 699 (5) 1 (0) 8 695 Pre-tax profit (268) (9) (62) (115) 503 (107) (28) (109) (5)% (453) 258 RWA (Basel 3 - in €bn) 9.0 9.4 8.7 7.8 7.0 7.3 8.0 7.6 (3)% 7.8 7.6 (3)% €697m capital gain coming from the disposal of the retail banking activities in 1Q19

4Q19 results: from data excluding non-operating items to reported data €m 4Q19

underlying Exchange rate fluctuations on DSN in currencies Transformation & Business Efficiency investment costs Fit to Win investments & restructuring expenses Other 4Q19

reported Net revenues 2 534 (31) 2 503 Expenses (1 708) (31) (6) (1 745) Gross operating income 826 (31) (31) (6) 0 758 Provision for credit losses (119) (119) Associates 6 6 Gain or loss on other assets 2 0 3 Pre-tax profit 715 (31) (31) (6) 0 648 Tax (185) 10 10 2 (163) Minority interests (116) 2 (113) Net income (group share) 415 (21) (22) (2) 0 371 2019 results: from data excluding non-operating items to restated data €m 2019

underlying Exchange rate fluctuations on DSN in currencies Transformation & Business Efficiency investment costs Fit to Win investments & restructuring expenses Disposal of subsidiary in Brazil Capital gain - Disposal of retail banking activities 2019

restated Net revenues 9,177 19 9,196 Expenses (6,545) (79) (8) (6,632) Gross operating income 2,633 19 (79) (8) 0 0 2,564 Provision for credit losses (332) (332) Associates 21 21 Gain or loss on other assets 9 (15) 697 692 Pre-tax profit 2,331 19 (79) (8) (15) 697 2,945 Tax (612) (6) 24 3 (78) (669) Minority interests (349) 3 (33) (380) Net income (group share) 1,370 13 (55) (2) (15) 586 1,897 Figures restated as communicated on April 11, 2019 following the disposal of the retail banking activities. See page 14 for the reconciliation of the restated figures with the accounting view

Natixis - 4Q19 capital & Basel 3 financial structure

See note on methodology - Irrevocable Payment Commitment (IPC) deduction disclosed as part of the ratio as of 2Q19 Fully-loaded €bn 31/12/2019 Shareholder’s Equity 19.4 Hybrid securities(2) (2.1) Goodwill & intangibles (3.9) Deferred tax assets (0.7) Dividend provision (1.0) Other deductions (0.5) CET1 capital 11.2 CET1 ratio 11.3% Additional Tier 1 capital 1.8 Tier 1 capital 12.9 Tier 1 ratio 13.1% Tier 2 capital 2.2 Total capital 15.2 Total capital ratio 15.3% Risk-weighted assets 99.0 Phased-in excl. current financial year’s earnings and dividends €bn 31/12/2019 Fully-loaded CET1 capital 11.2 Current financial year’s earnings (1.9) Current financial year’s accrued dividend 1.0 CET1 capital 10.2 CET1 ratio 10.4% Additional Tier 1 capital 2.1 Tier 1 capital 12.4 Tier 1 ratio 12.5% Tier 2 capital 2.3 Total capital 14.7 Total capital ratio 14.8% Risk-weighted assets 99.0

IFRIC 21 effects by business line

Effect in Expenses

€m 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 2018 2019 AWM (4) 1 1 1 (4) 1 1 1 0 0 CIB (22) 7 7 7 (24) 8 8 8 0 0 Insurance (14) 5 5 5 (13) 4 4 4 0 0 Payments (1) 0 0 0 (1) 0 0 0 0 0 Financial investments 0 0 0 0 (0) 0 0 0 0 0 Corporate center (119) 40 40 40 (119) 40 40 40 0 0 Total Natixis (160) 53 53 53 (161) 54 54 54 0 0 Historical figures restated for the disposal of the retail banking activities Normative capital allocation and RWA breakdown - 31/12/2019 €bn RWA

EoP % of

total Goodwill & intangibles

2019 Capital allocation 2019 RoE

after tax

2019 AWM 14.0 16% 3.1 4.5 14.8% CIB 62.2 73% 0.2 6.7 8.4% Insurance 8.3 10% 0.1 0.9 27.9% Payments 1.1 1% 0.3 0.4 9.1% Total (excl. Corp. center and Financial invmts) 85.6 100% 3.7 12.5

RWA breakdown (€bn) 31/12/2019 Credit risk 66.3 Internal approach 53.9 Standard approach 12.4 Counterparty risk 6.4 Internal approach 5.5 Standard approach 0.9 Market risk 11.2 Internal approach 5.8 Standard approach 5.4 CVA 1.3 Operational risk - Standard approach 13.7 Total RWA 99.0

Fully-loaded leverage ratio1

According to the rules of the Delegated Act published by the European Commission on October 10, 2014, including the effect of intragroup cancelation - pending ECB authorization €bn 31/12/2019 Tier 1 capital(1) 13.3 Total prudential balance sheet 407.2 Adjustment on derivatives (45.3) Adjustment on repos(2) (26.6) Other exposures to affiliates (43.5) Off balance sheet commitments 38.6 Regulatory adjustments (5.2) Total leverage exposure 325.2 Leverage ratio 4.1% [1] See note on methodology. Without phase-in - supposing replacement of existing subordinated issuances when they become ineligible 2 Repos with clearing houses cleared according to IAS32 standard, without maturity or currency criteria



Net book value as at December 31, 2019 €bn 31/12/2019 Shareholders’ equity (group share) 19.4 Deduction of hybrid capital instruments (2.0) Deduction of gain on hybrid instruments (0.1) Distribution (1.0) Net book value 16.3 Restated intangible assets1 (0.7) Restated goodwill1 (3.4) Net tangible book value2 12.2 € Net book value per share 5.17 Net tangible book value per share 3.89 2019 Earnings per share €m 31/12/2019 Net income (gs) 1,897 DSN interest expenses on preferred shares adjustment (138) Net income attributable to shareholders 1,759 Earnings per share (€) 0.56 Number of shares as at December 31, 2019 31/12/2019 Average number of shares over the period, excluding treasury shares 3,150,173,517 Number of shares, excluding treasury shares, EoP 3,150,995,283 Number of treasury shares, EoP 2,083,199 Net income attributable to shareholders €m 4Q19 2019 Net income (gs) 371 1,897 DSN interest expenses on preferred shares adjustment (34) (138) RoE & RoTE numerator 337 1,759 [1] See note on methodology 2 Net tangible book value = Book value – goodwill - intangible assets RoTE1 €m 31/12/2019 Shareholders’ equity (group share) 19,396 DSN deduction (2,122) Dividend provision (977) Intangible assets (669) Goodwill (3,386) RoTE Equity end of period 12,243 Average RoTE equity (4Q19) 12,398 4Q19 RoTE annualized with no IFRIC 21 adjustment 10.9% IFRIC 21 impact (47) 4Q19 RoTE annualized excl. IFRIC 21 9.4% Average RoTE equity (2019) 12,296 2019 RoTE annualized excl. IFRIC 21 14.3% RoE1 €m 31/12/2019 Shareholders’ equity (group share) 19,396 DSN deduction (2,122) Dividend provision (977) Unrealized/deferred gains and losses in equity (OCI) (512) RoE Equity end of period 15,785 Average RoE equity (4Q19) 15,929 4Q19 RoE annualized with no IFRIC 21 adjustment 8.5% IFRIC 21 impact (47) 4Q19 RoE annualized excl. IFRIC 21 7.3% Average RoE equity (2019) 15,821 2019 RoE annualized excl. IFRIC 21 11.1% Doubtful loans2 €bn 30/09/2019

Under

IFRS 9 31/12/2019

Under

IFRS 9 Provisionable commitments3 1.9 2.0 Provisionable commitments / Gross debt 1.5% 1.8% Stock of provisions4 1.4 1.4 Stock of provisions / Provisionable commitments 72% 71% [1]See note on methodology. Returns based on quarter-end balance sheet to reflect the disposal of the retail banking activities. The €586m net capital gain is not annualized 2 On-balance sheet, excluding repos, net of collateral 3 Net commitments 4 Specific and portfolio-based provisions



Disclaimer This media release may contain objectives and comments relating to the objectives and strategy of Natixis. Any such objectives inherently depend on assumptions, project considerations, objectives and expectations linked to future and uncertain events, transactions, products and services as well as suppositions regarding future performances and synergies. No Insurance can be given that such objectives will be realized. They are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, and are based on assumptions relating to Natixis, its subsidiaries and associates, and the business development thereof; trends in the sector; future acquisitions and investments; macroeconomic conditions and conditions in Natixis' principal local markets; competition and regulation. Occurrence of such events is not certain, and outcomes may prove different from current expectations, significantly affecting expected results. Actual results may differ significantly from those implied by such objectives. Information in this media release relating to parties other than Natixis or taken from external sources has not been subject to independent verification, and Natixis makes no warranty as to the accuracy, fairness, precision or completeness of the information or opinions herein. Neither Natixis nor its representatives shall be liable for any errors or omissions, or for any prejudice resulting from the use of this media release, its contents or any document or information referred to herein. Included data in this press release have not been audited. NATIXIS financial disclosures for the fourth quarter 2019 are contained in this press release and in the presentation attached herewith, available online at www.natixis.com in the “Investors & shareholders” section. The conference call to discuss the results, scheduled for February 7, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. CET, will be webcast live on www.natixis.com (on the “Investors & shareholders” page). Contacts: Investor Relations: [email protected] Press Relations: [email protected] Damien Souchet T + 33 1 58 55 41 10 Daniel Wilson T + 33 1 58 19 10 40 Noemie Louvel T + 33 1 78 40 37 87 Vanessa Stephan T + 33 1 58 19 34 16 Souad Ed Diaz T + 33 1 58 32 68 11 www.natixis.com

Attachment PR 4Q19





