Natural gas plummets as Freeport delays facility restart following explosion

CNBC

Natural gas prices plunged on Tuesday, after Freeport LNG said its facility that had a fire last week likely won’t be back up and running anytime soon.

″[C]ompletion of all necessary repairs and a return to full plant operations is not expected until late 2022,” the company said Tuesday in a statement. The facility, located in Quintana Island, Texas, suffered an explosion last Wednesday.

“Given the relatively contained area of the facility physically impacted by the incident, a resumption of partial operations is targeted to be achieved in approximately 90 days,” Freeport LNG said.

U.S. natural gas fell about 16% to $7.22 per million British thermal units (MMBtu).

“The U.S. natural gas market will now be temporarily oversupplied as 2 bcf/d or a little over 2% of demand for U.S. natural gas has been abruptly eliminated,” said Rob Thummel, managing director at Tortoise Capital.

“U.S. natural gas supply will likely remain at current levels as producers won’t reduce production by 2 bcf/d. The result is an oversupplied U.S. natural gas market,” he added.

Freeport’s operation is roughly 17% of the U.S.′ LNG processing capacity.