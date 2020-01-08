Navigant Research Names Lumenaza and GreenCom Networks the Leading Residential Energy as a Service Platform Providers

New residential solutions are helping to address broader needs to decarbonize the power sector, capitalize on decentralized renewables, and maintain the electrification of transport

A new Leaderboard Report from Navigant Research examines the strategy and execution of 10 residential energy as a service (EaaS) platform providers, with Lumenaza and GreenCom Networks ranked as the leading market players.

Residential EaaS software platforms, also known as utilities in a box, are an evolution of home energy management systems (HEMSs), residential microgrids, and customer engagement solutions. These platforms range from simple local energy optimization systems to grid-interactive solutions orchestrated by an aggregator to provide new types of services to consumers and the grid. Click to tweet: According to a new Leaderboard report from @NavigantRSRCH, Lumenaza and GreenCom Networks are the leading providers of residential EaaS platforms.

“Incumbent IT/OT vendors, new entrants, and startups have each approached product development from different perspectives, creating a diverse landscape of vendors,” says Roberto Rodriguez Labastida, senior research analyst at Navigant Research. “Lumenaza and GreenCom Networks, however, have differentiated themselves from the competition through exceptional product performance, strong vendor partnerships, and a sustainable business model.”

According to the report, although consumers enjoy the benefits of electricity almost continuously, its ubiquity has distanced customers from the day-to-day issues the industry faces. New residential energy and non-energy solutions, including residential EaaS platforms, are helping to address the broader needs to decarbonize the power sector, capitalize on the move toward decentralized renewables, and maintain the ongoing electrification of transport.

The report, Navigant Research Leaderboard: Residential Energy as a Service Platforms, assesses which participants are best equipped to be Leaders in the emerging residential energy as a service (EaaS) platforms segment. Navigant Research, a Guidehouse company, uses a proprietary Leaderboard methodology to profile, rate, and rank vendors with the goal of providing an objective assessment of their relative strengths and weaknesses in the global residential solar market. The study evaluates 10 vendors offering solutions in this market. These players are rated on 12 criteria: vision; go-to-market strategy; partners; products integration strategy; technology; geographic reach; sales, marketing, and distribution; product performance; product quality and reliability; product portfolio and ecosystem; pricing; and staying power. An Executive Summary of the report is available for free download on the Navigant Research website.

