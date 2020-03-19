Navigant Research Report Shows Growth Rates for Distributed Generation Are Expected to Significantly Outpace that of Centralized Generation in All Regions through 2030

Distributed energy resources have played a critical role in the transition of the traditional energy industry into a distributed ecosystem

A new report from Navigant Research provides technology capacity and revenue forecasts for 14 leading distributed energy resources (DER) technology markets globally.

The proliferation of DER is among the most disruptive trends to the traditional energy industry for the foreseeable future. This trend is encouraged by declining technology costs and innovative long-term, price-based instruments that support the grid parity of DER globally. Click to tweet: According to a new @NavigantRSRCH report, new global DER capacity deployments—including distributed generation, distributed energy storage, electric vehicle charging load, demand response, and energy efficiency—are rapidly outpacing the deployment of new centralized generation capacity.

“DER has played a critical role in the transition of the traditional energy industry into a distributed ecosystem,” says Pritil Gunjan, senior research analyst at Navigant Research. “This shift away from centralized generation requires innovative technologies and solutions on the part of grid operators, including advanced software and hardware that enable greater control and interoperability across heterogeneous grid elements that are key components of the Energy Cloud.”

Although most DER use cases support the electrification needs for behind-the-meter and onsite generation, existing and planned additions of centralized generation around the world greatly influence the proportion of DER technologies in the system. According to the report, the diversity of the 14 DER technologies examined affect regional variations in capacity additions compared with centralized generation additions over the coming decade.

The report, Global DER Deployment Database, covers DER technologies grouped in four parts of the value chain that generate, manage, and consume electricity. The study provides technology capacity and revenue forecasts for 14 leading DER technology markets globally. It also provides data on applications and regions where the proliferation of these resources is expected to have the greatest influence over the next decade until 2030, segmented by residential and other end consumers including commercial, industrial, community/multifamily, institutional, military, and remote (island) installations, grouped under the commercial, industrial, and institutional (CI&I) category. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Navigant Research website.

