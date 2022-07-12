Neptune Energy awards technical services contract to TechnipFMC

World Oil

Neptune Energy announced the award of a new contract to TechnipFMC for the performance of technical services in Norway.

The Technical Service Agreement (TSA) builds on an existing contract which has been optimized to fit Neptune’s future requirements.

TechnipFMC will continue to provide a wide range of engineering, studies and technical services to Neptune Energy. This includes installation work and operational support for Neptune’s development projects and producing fields.

Neptune Energy’s Director of Projects & Engineering in Norway, Erik Oppedal, said: “The extended contract will build on the experiences from recent years’ close collaboration between Neptune and TechnipFMC, above all their contribution to the successful development of the Neptune operated Fenja, Duva and Gjøa P1 fields.”

Neptune Energy is the operator of the Gjøa platform in the North Sea, which currently acts as a hub for three subsea fields – Gjøa, Vega and Duva. A fourth field, WintershallDea’s operated Nova, is due to be tied back for production later this summer. Neptune Energy also operates the Fenja development project in the Norwegian Sea.

Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea at TechnipFMC, added: “We are delighted to have this opportunity to build on the success of our integrated approach, and further strengthen our long-term partnership with Neptune Energy.”

The new contract took effect July 1, 2022 with a potential length of 5+ years.