Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. announces executive management changes

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. (NSAI), a leading oil and gas consulting firm, has announced the promotion of Richard B. Talley, Jr. to Chief Executive Officer and the promotion of Eric J. Stevens to President and Chief Operating Officer effective June 1, 2022.

Current Chairman and CEO C.H. (Scott) Rees III and current President and COO Danny D. Simmons will each become Executive Chairman; they will remain active in guiding the strategic direction of the firm as they assist the new leadership in transitioning into their roles.

NSAI was started over 60 years ago by Clarence M. Netherland, who later partnered with Frederic D. Sewell. “Danny and I are proud, as we know Fred and Clarence would be, of the accomplishments of our organization,” said Rees. “We are confident in the new leadership team and know they will continue to foster the company culture that has made NSAI one of the top petroleum consulting firms in the world.”

Rick Talley is a Senior Vice President in the firm’s Houston office. He has been with NSAI since 2004 and has over 22 years of oil and gas experience. He has significant experience with preparing reserves evaluations for conventional and unconventional assets in most major onshore United States producing basins, as well as properties in the Gulf of Mexico and Israel. Talley began his career at ExxonMobil Production Company and has a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from University of Oklahoma and an M.B.A. from Tulane University.

Eric Stevens is a Senior Vice President in the firm’s Dallas office with 20 years of oil and gas experience. He joined NSAI in 2007 and has extensive experience in the evaluation of oil and gas fields located in Central and South America, West Africa, and the United States. Stevens started his career as a reservoir engineer and development planner with ExxonMobil Development Company and holds a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from BYU.

Talley and Stevens were chosen for their new roles based on their strong technical backgrounds, respect among their peers and clients, and commitment to the company’s principles. One of those principles is “taking care of our existing clients as priority number one,” said Talley. “Eric and I both strongly believe in understanding and serving the needs of our clients. We, as an organization, do that by providing them the highest level of technical expertise, applied with sound judgment and delivered with great service.”

NSAI was founded in 1961 and has offices in Dallas and Houston, Texas. Its team of engineers, geoscientists, and petrophysicists deliver trusted results to oil and gas companies and financial institutions worldwide. For more information, visit www.netherlandsewell.com or email [email protected]