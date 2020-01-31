NetworkNewsBreaks – Blue Bird Corp. (NASDAQ: BLBD) Featured in Roth Equity Research Report

Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ: BLBD) was featured in a recent Equity Research Report published by Roth Capital Partners, LLC. The report reads, “We anticipate a YoY decline in sales and profits for FQ1 due to the previously announced extended shutdown taken in October to ramp up the paint facility. For the full year, however, we expect healthy school bus demand and believe BLBD will catch-up on orders in FQ2-FQ4. Additionally, we believe BLBD is well-positioned to expand margins as a result of improved manufacturing efficiency and see the recent nearly 20% pullback in shares as a buying opportunity. Reiterate Buy and $24PT.”

To view the full report, visit http://nnw.fm/LV3fe

About Blue Bird Corporation

Blue Bird is the leading independent designer and manufacturer of school buses, with more than 550,000 buses sold since its formation in 1927 and approximately 180,000 buses in operation today. Blue Bird’s longevity and reputation in the school bus industry have made it an iconic American brand. Blue Bird distinguishes itself from its principal competitors by its singular focus on the design, engineering, manufacture and sale of school buses and related parts. As the only manufacturer of chassis and body production specifically designed for school bus applications, Blue Bird is recognized as an industry leader for school bus innovation, safety, product quality/reliability/durability, operating costs and drivability. In addition, Blue Bird is the market leader in alternative fuel applications with its propane-powered, gasoline-powered and compressed natural gas-powered school buses. Blue Bird manufactures school buses at two facilities in Fort Valley, Georgia. Its Micro Bird joint venture operates a manufacturing facility in Drummondville, Quebec, Canada. Service and after-market parts are distributed from Blue Bird’s parts distribution center located in Delaware, Ohio. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.Blue-Bird.com.

