NetworkNewsBreaks – Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) Featured in ROTH Equity Research Report

Callon Petroleum (NYSE: CPE) was featured in a recent Equity Research Report published by ROTH Capital Partners, LLC. The report reads, “We are adjusting our 4Q 2019 estimates to include 11 days of operations from Carrizo Oil & Gas (previously CRZO-NC). The CPE-CRZO merger was completed on 12/20/2019. This moves our CFPS/EBITDA higher from our previous $0.53/$121.2 million to $0.56/$129.7 million. Our 4Q 2019 EPS estimate drops from $0.21 to $(0.20) due to the estimated $95 million in transaction costs provided by CPE.”

To request access to the full report, visit http://nnw.fm/DXCr3

About Callon Petroleum Company

Callon Petroleum is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-quality assets in the leading oil plays of South and West Texas. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.Callon.com.

