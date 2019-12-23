New Flyer receives order for 132 more buses from Washington Metro in the Nation’s Capital

ST. CLOUD, MN, Dec. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - (TSX: NFI) New Flyer of America Inc. ("New Flyer"), a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. ("NFI"), one of the world's leading independent global bus manufacturers, today announced that it is initiating third year production of 100 Xcelsior® forty-foot, heavy-duty transit buses and 32 Xcelsior sixty-foot, heavy-duty transit buses for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority ("Metro"), for a total of 164 equivalent units ("EUs"). This order is the third installment of a five-year contract by Metro first announced in July 2018 and for a total of up to 694 diesel and compressed natural gas ("CNG") buses. It represents Metro's Year 2 options, converting 132 buses from the backlog to firm orders.

The order replaces older, end-of-life vehicles with new more efficient buses that will deliver greater reliability, while increasing sustainability for riders.

"Since 2001, New Flyer has delivered nearly 1,500 buses to support and expand greater mobility in Washington and its surrounding communities – including electric hybrids, zero-emission battery-electric, and low-emission compressed natural gas buses," said Chris Stoddart, President, New Flyer. "Together, we are building more efficient transportation while helping reduce traffic congestion in the capital region. New Flyer is proud to continue supporting Metro in its pursuit of delivering a safe, reliable and affordable transit experience."

New Flyer's diesel buses use a four-step technology to deliver highly efficient, virtually smoke-free engines that can help lower emissions and reduce particulate emissions by 90% and NOx emissions by 95% over traditional diesel propulsions.

Metro is a tri-jurisdictional government agency operating public transit service in the Washington Metropolitan Area including the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia. Metro operates the sixth busiest bus agency in the United States, with 168 bus lines supporting an annual ridership of 295 million trips, of which 121 million are on buses. In total, Metro moves four times more people each year than BWI, DCA, and IAD airports combined. In 2018, the American Public Transportation Association's ("APTA") named Metro Grand Champion of its annual International Bus Roadeo, and in 2019, APTA awarded Metro the Gold Award for Security.

New Flyer has been leading innovation in transit buses for nearly 90 years, with over 50 years of experience manufacturing zero-emission buses and leadership of the Vehicle Innovation Center, the first and only innovation lab of its kind dedicated to advancing bus technology. In 2018, New Flyer became the first bus manufacturer in the world to sign on to the Shared Mobility Principles for Livable Cities. It is the only provider of full-suite bus solutions in North America with buses, technology, and infrastructure to support the mobility needs of growing communities, and has more electric buses on the road in America than any other manufacturer.

