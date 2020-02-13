New Flyer selected for the State of Oregon Transit Bus Cooperative Agreement

New Flyer mobility solutions now available through simplified procurement in Oregon, with opportunity to expand procurement into Washington, Alaska, and Idaho

ST. CLOUD, MN, Feb. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - (TSX: NFI) New Flyer of America Inc. ("New Flyer"), a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. ("NFI"), one of the world's leading independent global bus manufacturers, today announced that New Flyer has been selected by the Oregon State Government as an approved supplier of heavy-duty low-floor transit buses to the State of Oregon Heavy-Duty Transit Bus Price Agreement.

The agreement was procured through the Oregon State Department of Transportation ("ODOT") in collaboration with the Oregon Department of Administrative Services, and simplifies the procurement of heavy-duty low-floor transit buses for State agencies of Oregon, Oregon Cooperative Procurement Program participants, authorized members to the State of Washington Master Contracts Usage Agreement, and upon execution of a cooperative interstate agreement with the State of Oregon, approved agencies within the State of Idaho and State of Alaska.

The agreement is for up to five (5) years, including a base term of two (2) years with options to extend for three (3) additional one-year (1) periods. Under the contract, New Flyer can provide a wide range of products on its proven Xcelsior® platform, including thirty-five-foot and forty-foot buses offered in zero-emission electric, low-emission diesel-electric hybrid, low-emission compressed natural gas ("CNG"), and clean diesel propulsions.

"We commend the State of Oregon on a simplified procurement process for transit buses, touching four states and allowing its agencies access to safe and reliable mobility solutions to keep growing communities moving," said Chris Stoddart, President, New Flyer. "We are excited to continue supporting Oregon's leading transit agencies in delivering sustainable, accessible, and efficient transportation solutions, and also look forward to expanded mobility in the states of Washington, Idaho, and Alaska."

Since 1997, New Flyer has delivered nearly 450 buses in the state of Oregon, including the recent delivery of 40-foot zero-emission, battery-electric Xcelsior CHARGE™ buses delivered to Tri-County Metropolitan Transportation District of Oregon (TriMet) in Portland.

Oregon's transit systems provide over 52 million miles and 3 million hours of transit service to over 127 million rides per year. A fleet of more than 2,400 publicly owned transit vehicles serve Oregon, with ODOT resources helping purchase about half of these vehicles1.

The contract aligns with New Flyer's strategy of supporting state procurements and cooperative purchasing agreements, from which transit agencies within a prescribed region or defined list can purchase. These contracts, however, are not recorded in backlog as they do not have defined quantities allocated to NFI, or any other original equipment manufacturer. Once an agency purchases a bus under one of these agreements, the purchase is recorded as a firm order.

In alignment with ODOT's Affirmative Action program designed to ensure equal employment opportunity without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, disability or sexual orientation, New Flyer remains proudly committed to partnering with DBE firms, or those operated by socially and economically disadvantaged persons, including minority and women-owned businesses ("MBE" and "WBE"), to advance fair and inclusive procurement opportunities. In addition, in January 2020 New Flyer announced an expansion to its partnership with the Transportation Diversity Council, focused on its forthcoming national Community Benefits Framework that will build on existing workforce diversity and workforce development initiatives to administer local agreements with transit agencies, community partners, and local agencies to support communities. For more information on New Flyer's social governance initiatives and performance, visit the NFI Environmental Social Governance Report at nfigroup.com/ESGR2019.

New Flyer has been leading innovation in mobility for nearly 90 years, and today supports growing North American cities with sustainable buses, technology, and infrastructure. It also operates the Vehicle Innovation Center, the first and only innovation lab of its kind dedicated to advancing bus technology and providing essential workforce development through electric bus training. New Flyer was the first bus manufacturer in the world to sign on to the Shared Mobility Principles for Livable Cities, and is currently developing automated bus technology to improve safety in public transit.

