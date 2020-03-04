March 4, 2020 - 12:02 AM EST close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes



New Fortress Energy Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results NEW YORK New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ: NFE) (“NFE” or the “Company”) today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2019. Business Highlights The Company had its first quarter of positive Operating Margin as we continue to transform from a development company to an operating business Volumes sold increased over 200,000 gallons per day (“GPD”) in Q4 2019 from Q3 2019 and are expected to increase to over 2,000,000 GPD during Q2 2020 As development projects reach full commercial operations the Company expects Operating Margin to expand as asset utilization is enhanced

Development projects continue to approach completion Jamalco CHP declared COD (1) on March 3, 2020; we are now consistently delivering approximately 100 MW to the Jamaican grid from the Jamalco CHP Puerto Rico Facility being commissioned; First Gas (2) expected in Q1 2020; floating storage vessel arrived on February 24, 2020 La Paz terminal has received all necessary permits for the onshore construction of the power plant which is expected to produce approximately 135 MW Executed a 25-year, 300 MW PPA with an 85% take or pay requirement in Nicaragua under which we expect to supply approximately 700,000 GPD

NFE executed a term loan facility on January 10, 2020 for $800mm (the “Apollo financing”); this facility repaid the Company’s existing $500mm term loan facility in full, provides additional liquidity, matures in 2023 and can be repaid at par Closing Cash on hand (3) on December 31, 2019 was $93mm which, when combined with the proceeds from the Apollo financing and the remaining proceeds under our Jamaica Senior Secured Bonds, provides over $400mm in cash available to fund all downstream Committed (4) projects

Executed long-term LNG supply agreement to secure significant volumes to supply certain of our Committed Volumes (5) at historically low LNG prices; we expect to be able to continue to capitalize on the depressed LNG market to both expand and secure long-term operating margins

at historically low LNG prices; we expect to be able to continue to capitalize on the depressed LNG market to both expand and secure long-term operating margins Commercial discussions continue to progress Total Committed Volumes and In Discussion Volumes (6) increased approximately 58% as compared to December 31, 2018. Committed Volumes plus In Discussion Volumes are now approximately 20mm GPD (7)

Financial Overview For the three months ended, September 30, December 31, (in millions, except Average Volumes) 2019 2019 Revenues $49.7 $69.8 Net Loss ($54.4) ($38.4) Operating Margin* ($4.9) $1.3 Average Volumes (k GPD) 329 538 *Operating margin is a non-GAAP financial measure. For definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP results please refer to the exhibit to this press release. Revenue for Q4 2019 increased from Q3 2019 primarily due to revenue generated from the Old Harbour terminal, increases in volumes sold to industrial end users in Jamaica, and additional sales at the Montego Bay terminal. The increase was also due to the recognition of revenue of $13.2mm for development services in Q4 2019, primarily attributable to the conversion of our customer’s infrastructure in Puerto Rico

The decrease in Net Loss resulted from positive Operating Margin in Q4 2019 as well as decreases in SG&A expense

The Company recorded its first quarter of positive Operating Margin, which was $1.3mm in Q4 2019. The increase was due to the increase in volumes sold primarily from the Old Harbour terminal, recognition of development services revenue and the decrease in LNG costs Please refer to our Q4 2019 Investor Presentation for further information about the following terms:

1) “COD” means commercial operations date, as defined in the power purchase agreement between us and JPS, and as defined in the steam supply agreement between us and Jamalco.

2) “First Gas” means management’s current estimate of the date on which natural gas will first be made available to the relevant project. Full commercial operations of such projects will occur later than, and may occur substantially later than, the First Gas date. We cannot assure you if or when such projects will reach the date of delivery of First Gas, or full commercial operations. Actual results could differ materially from the illustration and there can be no assurance that we will achieve our goal.

3) “Cash on hand” means the sum of Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash.

4) “Commitment” or “Committed” means that NFE management has made the internal decision to commit NFE to progress a project. This decision does not indicate that all preconditions to construction, commissioning and commercial operations have been met (including permissions or supporting contractual workstreams), and to the extent NFE’s internal decision is made prior to such preconditions being met, there can be no assurance that the construction, commissioning and commercial operations will be possible on the timeline we expect or at all. NFE may in its sole discretion reverse such internal decision due to such preconditions not being met on our expected timeline or at all, or for any other internal or external reason.

5)“Committed Volumes” means our expected volumes to be sold to customers under (i) binding contracts, (ii) non-binding letters of intent, (iii) non-binding memorandums of understanding, (iv) binding or non-binding term sheets or (v) have been officially selected as the winning provider in a request for proposals or competitive bid process. We cannot assure you if or when we will enter into binding definitive agreements for the sales of volumes under non-binding letters of intent, non-binding memorandums of understanding, non-binding term sheets or based on our selection as the winning provider under a request for proposals or competitive bid process. Some but not all of our contracts contain minimum volume commitments, and our expected volumes to be sold to customers reflected in our “Committed Volumes” is substantially in excess of such minimum volume commitments.

6) “In Discussion Volumes” or similar words refer to expected volumes to be sold to customers for which (i) we are in active negotiations, (ii) there is a request for proposals or competitive bid process, or (iii) we anticipate a request for proposals or competitive bid process will soon be announced based on our discussions with the potential customer. We cannot assure you if or when we will enter into contracts for sales of additional volumes, the price at which we will be able to sell such volumes, or our costs to purchase, liquefy, deliver and sell such volumes. Some but not all of our contracts contain minimum volume commitments, and our expected sales to customers reflected in our “in discussion volumes” is substantially in excess of potential minimum volume commitments.

7) Based on Committed Volumes and In Discussion Volumes as of March 2, 2020 in total for all of Jamaica, Mexico, Puerto Rico and other countries with Committed Volumes and In Discussion Volumes. Additional Information For additional information that management believes to be useful for investors, please refer to the presentation posted on the Investor Relations section of New Fortress Energy’s website, www.newfortressenergy.com, and the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, which will be available on the Company’s website. Nothing on our website is included or incorporated by reference herein. Earnings Conference Call Management will host a conference call on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (866) 953-0778 (from within the U.S.) or (630) 652-5853 (from outside of the U.S.) ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call; please reference access code “New Fortress Energy Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Call”. A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at www.newfortressenergy.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the website and download any necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast. A replay of the conference call will also be available from 11:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 through 11:00 P.M. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at (855) 859-2056 (from within the U.S.) or (404) 537-3406 (from outside of the U.S.); please reference access code “2566636”. About New Fortress Energy LLC New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ: NFE) is a global energy infrastructure company founded to help accelerate the world’s transition to clean energy. The company funds, builds and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to rapidly deliver fully integrated, turnkey energy solutions that enable economic growth, enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. New Fortress Energy is majority-owned by a fund managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group. Non-GAAP Financial Measure Operating margin is not a measurement of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to income/(loss) from operations, net income/(loss), cash flow from operating activities or any other measure of performance or liquidity derived in accordance with GAAP. We believe this non-GAAP financial measure, as we have defined it, provides a supplemental measure of financial performance of our current liquefaction and regasification operations. This measure excludes items that have little or no significance on day-to-day performance of our current liquefaction and regasification operations, including our corporate SG&A, loss on mitigation sales, and other (income) expense. As operating margin measures our financial performance based on operational factors that management can impact in the short-term and provides an assessment of controllable expenses, items associated with our capital structure and beyond the control of management in the short-term, such as depreciation and amortization, taxation, and interest expense are excluded. As a result, this supplemental metric affords management the ability to make decisions to facilitate meeting current financial goals as well as to achieve optimal financial performance of our current liquefaction and regasification operations. The principal limitation of this non-GAAP measure is that it excludes significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in our financial statements. A reconciliation is provided for the non-GAAP financial measure to our GAAP net income/(loss). Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure to our GAAP net income/(loss), and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business. Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” including our expected volumes of LNG or production of power in particular jurisdictions; our expected volumes for Committed Volumes and In Discussion Volumes; the expectation that we will continue to capitalize on the depressed LNG market to expand operating margins; our expected timing of First Gas; our expectation that we are able to fund Committed projects using current Cash on hand. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking words such as “expects,” “may,” “will,” “approximately,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” or the negative version of those words or other comparable words. These forward-looking statements represent the Company’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results described in this press release will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the risk that our construction or commissioning schedules will take longer than we expect, the risk that our expectations about the price at which we purchase LNG, the price at which we sell LNG, the cost at which we produce, ship and deliver LNG, and the margin that we receive for the LNG that we sell are not in line with our expectations, risks that our operating or other costs will increase and our expected funding of projects may not be possible, and risks that our downstream Committed projects costs are greater than we expect so the expected funding of such projects may not be possible. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements included in the Company’s annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC, which could cause its actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Exhibits – Financial Statements Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss For the three months ended September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2019 (unaudited, in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts) For the three months ended, September 30, December 31, 2019 2019 Revenues Operating revenue $ 35,345 $ 52,279 Other revenue 14,311 17,473 Total revenues 49,656 69,752 Operating expenses Cost of sales 45,832 60,135 Operations and maintenance 8,707 8,290 Selling, general and administrative 40,913 30,091 Loss on mitigation sales - 5,280 Depreciation and amortization 1,930 2,209 Total operating expenses 97,382 106,005 Operating loss (47,726 ) (36,253 ) Interest expense 4,974 4,955 Other expense (income), net 1,788 (2,940 ) Loss before taxes (54,488 ) (38,268 ) Tax expense (benefit) (64 ) 102 Net loss (54,424 ) (38,370 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest 47,701 31,027 Net loss attributable to stockholders $ (6,723 ) $ (7,343 ) Net loss per share – basic and diluted $ (0.30 ) $ (0.30 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding – basic and diluted 22,692,104 24,330,516 Other comprehensive loss: Net loss $ (54,424 ) $ (38,370 ) Unrealized loss on currency translation adjustment 143 76 Unrealized loss (gain) on available-for-sale investment - - Comprehensive loss (54,567 ) (38,446 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest 47,825 31,092 Comprehensive loss attributable to stockholders $ (6,742 ) $ (7,354 ) Non-GAAP Operating Margin

(Unaudited, in thousands of U.S. dollars) We define non-GAAP operating margin as GAAP net loss, adjusted for selling, general and administrative expense, loss on mitigation sales, depreciation and amortization, interest expense, other expense (income), net and tax expense (benefit). For the three months ended, September 30, 2019 December 31, 2019 Net loss $ (54,424 ) $ (38,370 ) Add: Selling, general and administrative 40,913 30,091 Loss on mitigation sales - 5,280 Depreciation and amortization 1,930 2,209 Interest expense 4,974 4,955 Other expense (income), net 1,788 (2,940 ) Tax expense (benefit) (64 ) 102 Non-GAAP operating margin $ (4,883 ) $ 1,327 Consolidated Balance Sheets As of December 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share amounts) December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 27,098 $ 78,301 Restricted cash 30,966 30 Receivables, net of allowances of $0 and $257, respectively 49,890 28,530 Inventory 63,432 15,959 Finance leases, net 1,082 943 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 38,652 30,017 Total current assets 211,120 153,780 Restricted cash 34,971 22,522 Construction in progress 466,587 254,700 Property, plant and equipment, net 192,222 94,040 Finance leases, net 91,174 92,207 Intangibles, net 43,540 43,057 Investment in equity securities 2,540 3,656 Deferred tax asset, net 34 185 Other non-current assets 81,626 35,255 Total assets $ 1,123,814 $ 699,402 Liabilities Current liabilities Term loan facility $ - $ 272,192 Accounts payable 11,593 43,177 Accrued liabilities 54,943 67,512 Due to affiliates 10,252 4,481 Other current liabilities 25,475 17,393 Total current liabilities 102,263 404,755 Long-term debt 619,057 - Deferred tax liability, net 241 - Other long-term liabilities 14,929 12,000 Total liabilities 736,490 416,755 Stockholders’ equity Members’ capital, no par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 67,983,095 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2018 - 426,741 Class A shares, 23,607,096 shares, issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019; 0 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2018 130,658 - Class B shares, 144,342,572 shares, issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019; 0 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2018 - - Accumulated deficit (45,823 ) (158,423 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (30 ) (11 ) Total stockholders' equity attributable to NFE 84,805 268,307 Non-controlling interest 302,519 14,340 Total stockholders' equity 387,324 282,647 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,123,814 $ 699,402 Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss For the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017 (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts) Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2017 Revenues Operating revenue $ 145,500 $ 96,906 $ 82,104 Other revenue 43,625 15,395 15,158 Total revenues 189,125 112,301 97,262 Operating expenses Cost of sales 183,359 95,742 78,692 Operations and maintenance 26,899 9,589 7,456 Selling, general and administrative 152,922 62,137 33,343 Loss on mitigation sales 5,280 - - Depreciation and amortization 7,940 3,321 2,761 Total operating expenses 376,400 170,789 122,252 Operating loss (187,275 ) (58,488 ) (24,990 ) Interest expense 19,412 11,248 6,456 Other income, net (2,807 ) (784 ) (301 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt, net - 9,568 - Loss before taxes (203,880 ) (78,520 ) (31,145 ) Tax expense (benefit) 439 (338 ) 526 Net loss (204,319 ) (78,182 ) (31,671 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest 170,510 106 - Net loss attributable to stockholders $ (33,809 ) $ (78,076 ) $ (31,671 ) Net loss per share – basic and diluted $ (1.62 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding – basic and diluted 20,862,555 Other comprehensive loss: Net loss $ (204,319 ) $ (78,182 ) $ (31,671 ) Unrealized loss on currency translation adjustment 219 - - Unrealized loss (gain) on available-for-sale investment - 2,677 (1,303 ) Comprehensive loss (204,538 ) (80,859 ) (30,368 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest 170,699 106 - Comprehensive loss attributable to stockholders $ (33,839 ) $ (80,753 ) $ (30,368 ) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017 (in thousands of U.S. dollars) Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2017 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (204,319 ) $ (78,182 ) $ (31,671 ) Adjustments for: Amortization of deferred financing costs 5,873 4,023 696 Depreciation and amortization 8,641 4,034 3,214 Loss on extinguishment of debt, net - 3,188 - Deferred taxes 392 (345 ) 521 Change in value of investment in equity securities 1,116 - - Share-based compensation 41,205 - - Loss on mitigation sales 2,622 - - Other 131 439 1,342 (Increase) in receivables (19,754 ) (9,516 ) (3,114 ) (Increase) in inventories (50,345 ) (4,807 ) (3,496 ) (Increase) in other assets (39,344 ) (28,338 ) (21,738 ) Increase (Decrease) in accounts payable/accrued liabilities 3,036 12,232 (110 ) Increase in amounts due to affiliates 5,771 2,390 894 Increase (Decrease) in other liabilities 10,714 1,655 (1,430 ) Net cash used in operating activities (234,261 ) (93,227 ) (54,892 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of investment in equity securities - - (1,667 ) Capital expenditures (377,051 ) (181,151 ) (28,727 ) Principal payments received on finance lease, net 887 724 536 Acquisition of consolidated subsidiary - (4,028 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (376,164 ) (184,455 ) (29,858 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from borrowings of debt 347,856 280,600 - Payment of deferred financing costs (8,259 ) (14,026 ) - Repayment of debt (5,000 ) (76,520 ) (5,828 ) Proceeds from IPO 274,948 - - Repayment of affiliate note - - (120 ) Capital contributed from Members - 20,150 20,100 Payment of stock issuance costs (6,938 ) - (192 ) Collection of subscription receivable - 50,000 - Net cash provided by financing activities 602,607 260,204 13,960 Net (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (7,818 ) (17,478 ) (70,790 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash – beginning of period 100,853 118,331 189,121 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash – end of period $ 93,035 $ 100,853 $ 118,331 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities: Changes in accounts payable and accrued liabilities associated with construction in progress and property, plant and equipment additions $ (48,150 ) $ 74,280 $ 7,997 Cash paid for interest, net of capitalized interest 6,765 7,515 5,725 Cash paid for taxes 28 - 5 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200303006160/en/ Copyright Business Wire 2020





