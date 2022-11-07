16 hours ago
Report: Recession to bite global oil demand worse than IEA, OPEC predict
17 hours ago
HighPeak Energy, Inc. announces pricing of $225 million private placement of senior unsecured notes due November 2024
18 hours ago
Exxon faces $2 bln loss on sale of troubled California oil properties
19 hours ago
Big oil is not dancing to government tunes. Period.
20 hours ago
Canada’s share buyback tax could backfire, energy sector warns
20 hours ago
Oil prices steady while hopes for China demand rebound fade

New Jersey Resources Names Lori DelGiudice Senior Vice President of Human Resources

