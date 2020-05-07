New WolfePak Software Pumper App Automates Field Data Capture and Analysis for Production and Well Data

360 Feed Wire

ABILENE, Texas, May 7, 2020 — WolfePak Software, a leading provider of oil and gas accounting, regulatory compliance and automation software, today announced its new native Pumper solution for automated data collection, reconciliation and management of production and well data. Benefits to customers include reduced data entry and duplication errors, increased capacity per pumper, more production oversight and analysis, and streamlined employee and contractor management.

WolfePak Software is offer ring its new Pumper and supporting Production Module for free for six months, with no obligation to purchase at any time. Oil and gas companies can accelerate their move to new digital workflows and experience immediate efficiency gains by having direct, fast access to production field data. No complex or third-party integrations are needed.

WolfePak Pumper provides an all-in-one solution that makes it easy to collect, manage and analyze field data. It allows companies to monitor and operate more wells per pumper, while reducing the time spent collecting and entering data. Operators can determine production plans and actions faster to help mitigate market risk as well as keep field teams safe with mobile data collection.

Key features include:

A native mobile app for both iOS and Android;

Accommodates all readings for oil, gas and water, such as BS&W, gravity, temperature and more;

Real-time comparison of pumper and purchaser readings to validate or catch inaccuracies;

An intuitive interface for ticket data entry and data capture of downtime, test data, well treatments and more for individual tanks;

Configurable access for both contract and employee pumpers;

Automated scheduling based on the operator’s preferred service schedule with a list of tanks associated with each lease;

Secure transmission of pumper ticket data to WolfePak’s ERP solution; and

Intelligent insights and analytics available on demand.

“Do more with less and faster, has always been our industry mantra – regardless of current market conditions. We realize that right now, our customers need immediate access to accurate production data to make the best strategic decisions for their operations,” said Brent Rhymes, CEO of WolfePak Software. “Our entire team is committed to getting our customers access to the right information at the right time in as few steps as possible. That is why we are making Pumper available to our existing customers free of charge for the next six months as we work through this crisis.”

WolfePak Software securely streamlines the entire data lifecycle from the field to the office, providing an open and integrated approach to data management. With a 95% customer satisfaction rating and a Net Promoter Score of 80, thousands of oil and gas companies rely on WolfePak Software and its solutions to enhance their decision making and better manage their profitability.

About WolfePak Software

WolfePak Software offers a fully integrated suite of software products for oil and gas upstream and midstream customers, including exploration and production well operators, crude oil purchasers, transporters, haulers, investors, CPA firms and service companies. Located in Abilene, deep in the heart of the Texas oil patch, WolfePak serves customers throughout the United States and the world. With its staff of experienced software developers, CPAs and oil and gas professionals, WolfePak has provided best-of-breed accounting and automation software and services since 1986. For more information, please visit www.wolfepak.com.