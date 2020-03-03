March 3, 2020 - 12:04 PM EST close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes

New Zealand Oil & Gas Market to 2028 - Outlook, Trends & Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com DUBLIN The "New Zealand Oil Gas Market Trends, Infrastructure, Companies, Outlook and Opportunities to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The New Zealand oil and gas market is undergoing a rapid transformation over the recent past. The country offers a strong growth outlook with significant new investment opportunities in the medium to long term future. In particular, domestic and foreign companies planning to expand their operations in the New Zealand midstream and downstream oil and gas industry will witness new opportunities. Amidst the series of latest market developments, the analyst - a leading oil and gas research and consulting company published a comprehensive guide for strategy formulation and business development decision-makers interested in New Zealand oil and gas. The New Zealand oil and gas industry research includes comprehensive data and analysis on the country's oil and gas trends, oil and gas projects, planned investments, competition and market developments to 2025. The study presents short term and long term trends shaping the future of New Zealand oil and gas markets. The report also presents reliable forecasts for the production and consumption of New Zealand crude oil, natural gas, motor gasoline, diesel, Fuel oil, LPG along with Primary energy demand, economic growth, and population. Further, the plant-by-plant capacity outlook of refining (CDU, coking, FCC, HCC), oil and chemicals storage terminals, LNG liquefaction terminals/regasification terminals are provided to 2023. The analytical report details all major operational, planned and proposed oil and gas projects in New Zealand. In addition, investment opportunities in the country's oil and gas sector are detailed. The study evaluates the country's energy infrastructure, market conditions, investment potential and competitive landscape of oil and gas upstream, LNG, storage, and downstream refining markets. The report scope includes: The outlook of Supply and Demand of Oil, Gas, LPG, Gasoline, Fuel Oil, Diesel, LNG, Primary Energy Demand, GDP, and Population to 2028

The outlook of project wise, company wise and country wise capacity of Refining (CDU, Coking, Fluid Catalytic Cracking, Hydrocracking), LNG (Liquefaction, Regasification), Storage to 2023

Analysis across New Zealand oil and gas value chain- oil and gas fields, blocks, oil, products, chemicals storage, underground gas storage, refineries, LNG, and others

Strategic analysis review comprising SWOT Analysis, comparison with peer markets, drivers and restraints

Identifying potential investment projects with current status, owners, construction developments of planned refineries, new units, expansions and upgrades, exploration blocks on offer, LNG terminals, new storage facilities

Field wise production, 2012- 2019, exploration blocks on offer, bidding round information is included

Market structure and market share of leading five companies in each of the oil and gas segments are provided

Business profiles of three leading companies including their business operations, SWOT and financial details

Recent industry deals and news in New Zealand oil and gas market Key Topics Covered: 1. New Zealand Oil and Gas Industry Snapshot, 2020 1.1 Introduction to New Zealand Oil and Gas Markets 1.2 New Zealand Macroeconomic and Demographic Outlook to 2028 1.3 New Zealand Proven Reserves, 2009-2019 1.6 New Zealand Primary Energy Demand Outlook, 2000-2030 1.7 New Zealand Primary Energy Consumption Fuel Matrix, 2020 1.8 New Zealand Licensing and Regulatory Authorities 2 New Zealand Oil and Gas Market-Strategic Analysis Review 2.1 Short term and Long term trends shaping the future of New Zealand oil and gas 2.2 New Zealand oil and gas SWOT analysis 3 New Zealand Oil and Gas Market-Investment opportunities 3.1 New Zealand oil and gas Exploration and Production Industry Opportunities 3.2 New Zealand Midstream Opportunities 3.3 New Zealand Downstream Opportunities 4 Future of New Zealand Oil, Gas and refined Products Consumption to 2028 4.1 New Zealand Crude Oil Demand Outlook, Kb/d, 2008-to-2028 4.2 New Zealand Natural Gas Demand Outlook, Bcm, 2008-to-2028 4.3 New Zealand Motor Gasoline Demand Outlook, Kb/d, 2008-to-2028 4.4 New Zealand Gas/Diesel Oil Demand Outlook, Kb/d, 2008-to-2028 4.5 New Zealand Fuel Oil Demand Outlook, Kb/d, 2008-to-2028 4.6 New Zealand LPG Demand Outlook, Kb/d, 2008-to-2028 5 Future of New Zealand Oil, Gas and refined Products Production to 2028 5.1 New Zealand Crude Oil Supply Outlook, Kb/d, 2008-to-2028 5.2 New Zealand Natural Gas Supply Outlook, Bcm, 2008-to-2028 5.3 New Zealand Motor Gasoline Supply Outlook, Kb/d, 2008-to-2028 5.4 New Zealand Gas/Diesel Oil Supply Outlook, Kb/d, 2008-to-2028 5.5 New Zealand Fuel Oil Supply Outlook, Kb/d, 2008-to-2028 5.6 New Zealand LPG Supply Outlook, Kb/d, 2008-to-2028 6 Benchmark of New Zealand with Regional Oil and Gas Markets 6.1 Overall Ranking of Markets, 2020 6.2 Demographic and Economic Index 6.3 Oil and Gas Supply Index 6.4 Oil and Gas Demand Index 6.5 Oil and Gas Infrastructure Index 6.6 Oil and Gas Growth Index 7 New Zealand Oil and Gas Market Shares by company 7.1 Oil production by company, 2018 7.2 Gas Production by company, 2018 7.3 Net weighted Refining capacity by company, 2015-2023 7.4 Net weighted LNG capacity by company, 2015-2023 7.5 Net weighted capacity by company, 2015-2023 8 New Zealand Oil and Gas Upstream Market Analysis 8.1 New Zealand Field-by-Field Oil Production, 2012-2018 8.2 New Zealand Field-by-Field Gas Production, 2012-2018 9 New Zealand Refining Industry Outlook to 2023 9.1 New Zealand Refining Capacity Outlook by Refinery, 2013-2023 9.2 New Zealand Coking Unit Capacity by Refinery, 2013-2023 9.3 New Zealand FCC Unit Capacity by Refinery, 2013-2023 9.4 New Zealand Hydrocracking Unit Capacity by Refinery, 2013-2023 9.5 Commencement, location, company and capacity Details 9.6 Company-by-company Refining Capacity, 2013-2023 10 New Zealand LNG Industry Outlook to 2023 10.1 New Zealand LNG Capacity Outlook by terminal, 2013-2023 10.2 LNG Terminals under Operation and planned, 2020-2023 10.3 New Zealand, LNG Capacity by Company, 2013-2023 10.4 New Zealand LNG Capacity by Company, 2013-2023 11 New Zealand Storage Market Outlook to 2023 11.1 Terminal Details 11.2 New Zealand Storage Capacity Forecast, 2013-2023 11.3 New Zealand Storage Capacity Forecast by Terminal, 2013-2023 11.4 Company wise Storage Capacity, 2020 12 Key Players In New Zealand Oil and Gas Markets 12.1 Company A 12.2 Company B 12.3 Company C 13 New Zealand Latest Oil and Gas News Analysis For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8j1zhq View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200303005796/en/ Copyright Business Wire 2020





Source: Business Wire (March 3, 2020 - 12:04 PM EST)