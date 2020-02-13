Newest Unifor picket line in Co-op labour dispute begins in Prince George

PRINCE GEORGE, BC, Feb. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - After targeting Carseland, Winnipeg, and Moose Jaw, Unifor's fight to defend pensions under attack from Federated Co-operatives Limited (FCL) has extended to secondary pickets at a Northern B.C. oil refinery.

"As long as Unifor members are under attack, it will not be business as usual for FCL. A business that profits $3 million per day can easily afford to end this dispute with a fair contract for workers," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "We are bringing this fight to every part of Canada where Co-op operates."

The Prince George Refinery has been supplying Co-op properties in British Columbia with increased amounts of gasoline and diesel fuel during the lockout of Unifor members at the Co-op Refinery in Regina.

Unifor spokespeople will be available to discuss the new picket line and what's at stake for Canadian workers if FCL CEO Scott Banda gets his way.

What: Media availability

Who: Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western Regional Director; Unifor members picketing in solidarity with locked out members of Local 594

When: Thursday, February 13 at 11:30 a.m. PST

Where: Main Gate of the Prince George Refinery, 2542 Prince George Pulpmill Road (directly across from the Canfor Pulp Mill)

For those unable attend, the event will be streamed live on Unifor's Facebook page. Audio or video footage can be supplied to media outlets without requirement for credit.

Nearly 800 highly skilled members of Unifor Local 594 remain locked out from the Co-op Refinery, which continues to rely on unqualified scab workers and managers to operate the refinery.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector and represents 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2020/13/c8474.html