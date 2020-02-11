NextDecade’s Rio Grande LNG Receives Non-FTA Export Authorization from U.S. Department of Energy

NextDecade Corporation (NextDecade) (NASDAQ: NEXT) announced today that the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has issued an order granting authorization to export liquefied natural gas (LNG) from its Rio Grande LNG facility to non-free trade agreement (non-FTA) countries.

In combination with a free trade agreement (FTA) order previously issued in August 2016, NextDecade is now authorized to export LNG equivalent to 1,318 billion cubic feet of natural gas per year from Rio Grande LNG to both FTA and non-FTA countries.

In a press release issued earlier today announcing the order, DOE said, “Record levels of natural gas production in the United States continue to enhance global energy security while providing domestic benefits, including infrastructure development and job creation. If built to capacity, the Rio Grande LNG project, including the connected Rio Bravo pipeline, is expected to create over 5,000 jobs during peak construction and represents infrastructure investment in excess of $15 billion.”

“We greatly appreciate the Energy Department’s diligent review of our Rio Grande LNG project, as well as Secretary Brouillette’s continued support for the export of abundant and reliable U.S. energy to our partners and allies,” said Matt Schatzman, NextDecade’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “This is another significant milestone for our Rio Grande LNG project, which will play a critical role in linking natural gas from the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale to the global LNG market, providing countries around the world access to cleaner energy.”

NextDecade achieved another regulatory milestone in November 2019, when the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) issued an order authorizing the siting, construction, and operation of Rio Grande LNG and the associated Rio Bravo Pipeline. On January 23, 2020, the FERC issued its final order denying rehearing requests on Rio Grande LNG and Rio Bravo Pipeline.

About NextDecade Corporation

NextDecade is a LNG development company focused on LNG export projects and associated pipelines in Texas. NextDecade intends to develop the largest LNG export solution linking Permian Basin associated gas to the global LNG market, creating value for producers, customers, and stockholders. Its portfolio of LNG projects includes the 27 mtpa Rio Grande LNG export facility in Brownsville, Texas and the 4.5 Bcf/d Rio Bravo Pipeline that would transport natural gas from the Agua Dulce area to Rio Grande LNG. NextDecade’s common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol “NEXT.” NextDecade is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, visit www.next-decade.com.

