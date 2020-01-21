January 21, 2020 - 2:04 PM EST close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes



NextEra Energy is once again recognized as No. 1 in its industry on Fortune's list of 'World's Most Admired Companies' NextEra Energy was ranked No. 1 in the electric and gas utilities industry and was recognized among the top 20 companies worldwide, across all industries, for innovation, people management and quality of management, as well as among the top 10 companies worldwide for social responsibility and use of corporate assets. JUNO BEACH, Fla., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) today announced it has been named to Fortune's 2020 list of the "World's Most Admired Companies" and ranked No. 1 in the electric and gas utilities industry for the 13th time in 14 years. NextEra Energy, whose principal businesses are Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), Gulf Power Company (Gulf Power) and NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, is also among the top 20 companies worldwide, across all industries, for innovation, people management and quality of management. NextEra Energy was also recognized among the top 10 companies worldwide, across all industries, for social responsibility and use of corporate assets. "We are honored to be recognized again on Fortune's prestigious list as the leader within our industry, as well as ranked among the top 10 companies worldwide, across all industries, for social responsibility," said Jim Robo, NextEra Energy chairman and chief executive officer. "At NextEra Energy, success is driven by our people, who are solving the world's toughest energy challenges and helping build a sustainable energy era that is affordable, efficient and clean. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and commitment to excellence of our employees, who remain focused on innovative solutions and continuous improvement for the benefit of our customers, shareholders and communities." In the electric and gas utilities industry, NextEra Energy ranked No. 1 for all nine rated attributes, including innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, social responsibility, quality of management, financial soundness, long-term investment value, quality of products/services and global competitiveness. Performance highlights for NextEra Energy include: Leading the world in wind and solar energy – NextEra Energy remains the world's largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun. NextEra Energy Resources has more wind capacity in its portfolio than all but seven countries in the world. FPL, a national leader in solar energy, is installing more than 30 million solar panels by 2030 as part of the company's groundbreaking "30-by-30" plan, which is one of the world's largest solar expansions. In fact, FPL plans to bring 10 more solar power plants currently under construction into operation in 2020 alone.

– NextEra Energy remains the world's largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun. NextEra Energy Resources has more wind capacity in its portfolio than all but seven countries in the world. FPL, a national leader in solar energy, is installing more than 30 million solar panels by 2030 as part of the company's groundbreaking "30-by-30" plan, which is one of the world's largest solar expansions. In fact, FPL plans to bring 10 more solar power plants currently under construction into operation in 2020 alone. Investing in American infrastructure – NextEra Energy was America's No. 1 capital investor in energy infrastructure and the fifth largest capital investor across all sectors in 2018. Additionally, NextEra Energy is planning to make between $50 billion and $55 billion in new infrastructure investments through 2022.

– NextEra Energy was America's No. 1 capital investor in energy infrastructure and the fifth largest capital investor across all sectors in 2018. Additionally, NextEra Energy is planning to make between and in new infrastructure investments through 2022. Providing outstanding value for shareholders – NextEra Energy has a long-term track record of delivering value to shareholders. For the 15 years ending Dec. 31, 2019 , NextEra Energy delivered a total shareholder return of approximately 945% compared to 309% for the S&P 500 Utilities and 264% for the S&P 500 Index.

– NextEra Energy has a long-term track record of delivering value to shareholders. For the 15 years ending , NextEra Energy delivered a total shareholder return of approximately 945% compared to 309% for the S&P 500 Utilities and 264% for the S&P 500 Index. Respecting our environment – In 2018, NextEra Energy achieved its lowest-ever emissions rates of SO 2 , NO x and CO 2 – rates that were 96%, 81% and 55% lower, respectively, than the average U.S. utility sector. The company's new goal is to reduce its carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions rate by 67% by 2025, from a 2005 baseline. In our view, no one in any industry has done more than NextEra Energy to address CO 2 emissions.

– In 2018, NextEra Energy achieved its lowest-ever emissions rates of SO , NO and CO – rates that were 96%, 81% and 55% lower, respectively, than the average U.S. utility sector. The company's new goal is to reduce its carbon dioxide (CO ) emissions rate by 67% by 2025, from a 2005 baseline. In our view, no one in any industry has done more than NextEra Energy to address CO emissions. Providing outstanding customer value – Consistently one of the nation's cleanest and most reliable electric utilities with bills nearly 30% below the national average and among the lowest of all 54 electric providers in the state of Florida, FPL is focused on creating innovative solutions to drive down costs and continue to improve tangible benefits for its more than 5 million customers. Gulf Power, which joined NextEra Energy in January 2019 , provides customers across Northwest Florida with reliable and environmentally responsible energy. The Gulf Power team remains focused on improving the customer value proposition by providing lower costs, higher reliability, outstanding customer service and clean energy solutions.

– Consistently one of the nation's cleanest and most reliable electric utilities with bills nearly 30% below the national average and among the lowest of all 54 electric providers in the state of Florida, FPL is focused on creating innovative solutions to drive down costs and continue to improve tangible benefits for its more than 5 million customers. Gulf Power, which joined NextEra Energy in , provides customers across with reliable and environmentally responsible energy. The Gulf Power team remains focused on improving the customer value proposition by providing lower costs, higher reliability, outstanding customer service and clean energy solutions. Providing outstanding reliability – In 2019, FPL was named the winner of the ReliabilityOne™ National Reliability Excellence Award for the fourth time in five years. This recognition, presented by PA Consulting, reflects FPL's continued efforts to strengthen the energy grid and invest in innovative smart grid technology.

– In 2019, FPL was named the winner of the ReliabilityOne™ National Reliability Excellence Award for the fourth time in five years. This recognition, presented by PA Consulting, reflects FPL's continued efforts to strengthen the energy grid and invest in innovative smart grid technology. Responding to unprecedented natural disasters – In 2019, FPL and Gulf Power were both recognized by the Edison Electric Institute for their support in severe weather restoration efforts. Fortune's annual list is based on ratings from executives, directors and analysts, who rate the highest-revenue companies within their industry on nine criteria including innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, social responsibility, quality of management, financial soundness, long-term investment value, quality of products/services and global competitiveness. View the complete results for Fortune's 2020 list of the "World's Most Admired Companies." NextEra Energy, Inc.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) is a leading clean energy company headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida. NextEra Energy owns two electric companies in Florida: Florida Power & Light Company, which serves more than 5 million customer accounts in Florida and is one of the largest rate-regulated electric utilities in the United States; and Gulf Power Company, which serves more than 460,000 customers in eight counties throughout northwest Florida. NextEra Energy also owns a competitive energy business, NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, which, together with its affiliated entities, is the world's largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun and a world leader in battery storage. Through its subsidiaries, NextEra Energy generates clean, emissions-free electricity from eight commercial nuclear power units in Florida, New Hampshire, Iowa and Wisconsin. A Fortune 200 company and included in the S&P 100 index, NextEra Energy has been recognized often by third parties for its efforts in sustainability, corporate responsibility, ethics and compliance, and diversity. NextEra Energy is ranked No. 1 in the electric and gas utilities industry on Fortune's 2020 list of "World's Most Admired Companies" and ranked among the top 25 on Fortune's 2018 list of companies that "Change the World." For more information about NextEra Energy companies, visit these websites: www.NextEraEnergy.com, www.FPL.com, www.GulfPower.com, www.NextEraEnergyResources.com. NextEra Energy, Inc.

Media Line: 561-694-4442 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nextera-energy-is-once-again-recognized-as-no-1-in-its-industry-on-fortunes-list-of-worlds-most-admired-companies-300990564.html SOURCE NextEra Energy, Inc.





News by QuoteMedia

www.quotemedia.com Source: PR Newswire (January 21, 2020 - 2:04 PM EST)News by QuoteMedia