NFI Announces Election Of Directors

 May 8, 2020 - 1:04 PM EDT
NFI Announces Election Of Directors

WINNIPEG, May 8, 2020

WINNIPEG, May 8, 2020 /CNW/ - (TSX: NFI) The board of directors (the "Board") of NFI Group Inc. ("NFI"), one of the world's leading independent global bus manufacturers, is pleased to announce that the nine nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 20, 2020, were elected as Directors of NFI. The detailed results of the vote for the election of Directors held at the annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") on May 7, 2020 are set out below.

Name of Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Phyllis Cochran

28,828,936

99.47

153,939

0.53

Larry Edwards

28,726,923

99.12

255,952

0.88

Adam Gray

27,020,363

93.23

1,962,512

6.77

Krystyna Hoeg

28,673,168

98.93

309,707

1.07

John Marinucci

28,821,584

99.44

161,291

0.56

Paulo Cezar da Silva Nunes

28,649,033

98.85

333,842

1.15

Paul Soubry

28,859,436

99.57

123,439

0.43

The Honourable Brian Tobin

28,776,978

99.29

205,897

0.71

Katherine Winter

28,586,730

98.63

396,145

1.37

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be available at www.nfigroup.com and will be filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About NFI
With 9,000 team members operating from 50 facilities across ten countries, NFI is a leading independent global bus manufacturer providing a comprehensive suite of mass transportation solutions under brands: New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and doubledeck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), MCI® (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI vehicles incorporate the widest range of drive systems available including: clean diesel, natural gas, diesel-electric hybrid, and zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell). In total, NFI now supports over 105,000 buses and coaches currently in service around the world.  NFI common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI. News and information are available at www.nfigroup.com.

SOURCE NFI Group Inc.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2020/08/c6004.html

Stephen King, Group Director, Corporate Development and Investor Relations, NFI Group Inc., 204.224.6382, [email protected] CNW Group 2020


Source: Canada Newswire (May 8, 2020 - 1:04 PM EDT)

