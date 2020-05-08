NFI Announces Election Of Directors

WINNIPEG, May 8, 2020 /CNW/ - (TSX: NFI) The board of directors (the "Board") of NFI Group Inc. ("NFI"), one of the world's leading independent global bus manufacturers, is pleased to announce that the nine nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 20, 2020, were elected as Directors of NFI. The detailed results of the vote for the election of Directors held at the annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") on May 7, 2020 are set out below.

Name of Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Phyllis Cochran 28,828,936 99.47 153,939 0.53 Larry Edwards 28,726,923 99.12 255,952 0.88 Adam Gray 27,020,363 93.23 1,962,512 6.77 Krystyna Hoeg 28,673,168 98.93 309,707 1.07 John Marinucci 28,821,584 99.44 161,291 0.56 Paulo Cezar da Silva Nunes 28,649,033 98.85 333,842 1.15 Paul Soubry 28,859,436 99.57 123,439 0.43 The Honourable Brian Tobin 28,776,978 99.29 205,897 0.71 Katherine Winter 28,586,730 98.63 396,145 1.37

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be available at www.nfigroup.com and will be filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About NFI

With 9,000 team members operating from 50 facilities across ten countries, NFI is a leading independent global bus manufacturer providing a comprehensive suite of mass transportation solutions under brands: New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and doubledeck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), MCI® (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI vehicles incorporate the widest range of drive systems available including: clean diesel, natural gas, diesel-electric hybrid, and zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell). In total, NFI now supports over 105,000 buses and coaches currently in service around the world. NFI common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI. News and information are available at www.nfigroup.com.

SOURCE NFI Group Inc.

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2020/08/c6004.html