NFI Group Schedules First Quarter 2020 Results Release

WINNIPEG, April 23, 2020 /CNW/ - (TSX: NFI) NFI Group Inc., ("NFI" or the "Company"), one of the world's leading independent global bus manufacturers, announced today that it intends to release its first quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, May 7, 2020 prior to markets opening.

A conference call for analysts and interested listeners will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The call-in number for listeners is 888-231-8191 or 647-427-7450. An accompanying results presentation will be available prior to the call at www.nfigroup.com/investor-relations.

A live audio feed of the call will also be available at:

https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1303924&tp_key=84dcf5f159

A replay of the call will be available from 12:30 p.m. (ET) on May 7, 2020 until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on June 8, 2020. To access the replay, call 855-859-2056 or 416-849-0833 and then enter pass code number 7435389. The replay will also be available on NFI's web site at www.nfigroup.com.

Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

As NFI previously announced its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. (ET). Due to the uncertain public health impact of the coronavirus outbreak and in consideration of the health and safety of our shareholders, team members and the broader community, the meeting will be held in a virtual meeting format only. Details on how to join the meeting can be found on NFI's website. The Company reminds shareholders to consult the Information Circular found on NFI's website for voting instructions.

About NFI Group

With more than 9,000 team members operating from 50 facilities across ten countries, NFI is a leading independent global bus manufacturer providing a comprehensive suite of mass transportation solutions under brands: New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), MCI® (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI vehicles incorporate the widest range of drive systems available including: clean diesel, natural gas, diesel-electric hybrid, and zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell). In total, NFI now supports over 105,000 buses and coaches currently in service around the world.

NFI common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI.

Further information is available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, www.arbocsv.com, www.nfi.parts, www.alexander-dennis.com, and www.carfaircomposites.com.

