NFI Group Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results Release

WINNIPEG, Feb. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - (TSX:NFI) NFI Group Inc., ("NFI" or the "Company"), a leading independent global bus manufacturer, announced today that it intends to release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 financial results on Thursday, March 12, 2020 prior to markets opening.

A conference call for analysts and interested listeners will be held on March 12, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The call-in number for listeners is 888-231-8191, 647-427-7450 or 403-451-9838. An accompanying results presentation will be available prior to the call at www.nfigroup.com/investor-relations.

A live audio feed of the call will also be available at:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2177532/6159C6CFED8A162767305608E9809B73

A replay of the call will be available from 11:00 a.m. (ET) on March 12, 2020 until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on April 12, 2020. To access the replay, call 855-859-2056 or 416-849-0833 and then enter pass code number 5662858. The replay will also be available on NFI's web site at www.nfigroup.com.

Deliveries, Orders, Backlog and Guidance 2020

As NFI previously reported in the Company's 2019 Q2 results, to provide a more comprehensive disclosure of performance, management has combined delivery, order and backlog information with financial results as part of its quarterly Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A). The Company's 2019 delivery, order, backlog and market share data, plus its forward-looking 2020 guidance will be included in NFI's 2019 MD&A that will be released on March 12th, 2020.

About NFI Group

With 9,000 team members operating from more than 50 facilities across ten countries, NFI is a leading independent global bus manufacturer providing a comprehensive suite of mass transportation solutions under brands: New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), MCI® (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI buses and motor coaches incorporate the widest range of drive systems available including: clean diesel, natural gas, diesel-electric hybrid, and zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell). In total, NFI now supports over 105,000 buses and coaches currently in service around the world. NFI common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI. News and information are available at www.nfigroup.com , www.newflyer.com , www.mcicoach.com , www.arbocsv.com , www.alexander-dennis.com , and www.nfi.parts .

SOURCE NFI Group Inc.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2020/03/c7682.html