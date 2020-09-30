1 hour ago
Shell to cut up to 9,000 jobs as oil demand slumps
2 hours ago
PetroTal Recommences Oil Production at the Bretana Field
9 hours ago
ConocoPhillips says Eagle Ford, for now, is chief focus in US unconventional arena
9 hours ago
Top U.S. oil refiner, Marathon Petroleum, begins widespread job cuts -sources
15 hours ago
GridLiance Announces Agreement to Be Acquired by NextEra Energy Transmission
15 hours ago
OPEC Unlikely To Increase Output As Planned Starting January

NGL Energy Partners LP Announces New Agreement for Produced Water Transportation and Disposal in the Delaware Basin

in Uncategorized   by
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.