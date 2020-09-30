7 hours ago
ConocoPhillips says Eagle Ford, for now, is chief focus in US unconventional arena
8 hours ago
Top U.S. oil refiner, Marathon Petroleum, begins widespread job cuts -sources
13 hours ago
GridLiance Announces Agreement to Be Acquired by NextEra Energy Transmission
13 hours ago
OPEC Unlikely To Increase Output As Planned Starting January
13 hours ago
Husky Completes Commissioning At Liuhua 29-1
13 hours ago
Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: Enverus – Pure Gas Plays Set To Rise

NGL Energy Partners LP Announces New Agreement for Produced Water Transportation and Disposal in the Delaware Basin

in Press Releases   by
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.